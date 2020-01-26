Sam Mendes Wins Top DGA Award for '1917'
Sam Mendes took home the top prize at the 72nd Annual DGA Awards on Saturday. The filmmaker won for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Theatrical Feature Film for 1917.
During the ceremony hosted by Judd Apatow, the Directors Guild of America recognized achievements in film and TV from the past year. In addition to Mendes, Bill Hader, James Burrows and Spike Jonze were also honored in the TV and commercial categories.
The DGA win for 1917 comes after the filmmaker took home a Golden Globe and Critics’ Choice Award for Best Director. The World War I movie has also won the Golden Globe and PGA Award for Best Film. In a separate ceremony hosted on Saturday, 1917 won the top prize at the American Society of Cinematographers Awards.
It’s also nominated for 10 Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director.
Notably, almost all of the winners of the DGA Award have gone on to win the Oscar for directing.
The full list of winners are below:
Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Theatrical Feature Film
Sam Mendes, 1917
Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Documentary
Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert, American Factory
Outstanding Directorial Achievement in First-Time Feature Film
Alma Har'el, Honey Boy
Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Dramatic Series
Nicole Kassell, Watchmen ("It's Summer and We're Running Out of Ice")
Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Comedy Series
Bill Hader, Barry ("ronny/lily")
Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Specials
James Burrows and Andy Fisher, Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear's All in the Family and The Jeffersons
Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Movies for Television and Limited Series
Johan Renck, Chernobyl
Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Regularly Scheduled Programming
Don Roy King, Saturday Night Live ("Eddie Murphy/Lizzo")
Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Reality Programs
Jason Cohen, Encore! ("Annie")
Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Children's Programs
Amy Schatz, Song of Parkland
Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Commercials
Spike Jonze, Squarespace's "Dream It" and MedMen's "The New Normal"
