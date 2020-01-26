Sam Mendes took home the top prize at the 72nd Annual DGA Awards on Saturday. The filmmaker won for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Theatrical Feature Film for 1917.

During the ceremony hosted by Judd Apatow, the Directors Guild of America recognized achievements in film and TV from the past year. In addition to Mendes, Bill Hader, James Burrows and Spike Jonze were also honored in the TV and commercial categories.

The DGA win for 1917 comes after the filmmaker took home a Golden Globe and Critics’ Choice Award for Best Director. The World War I movie has also won the Golden Globe and PGA Award for Best Film. In a separate ceremony hosted on Saturday, 1917 won the top prize at the American Society of Cinematographers Awards.

It’s also nominated for 10 Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director.

Notably, almost all of the winners of the DGA Award have gone on to win the Oscar for directing.

The full list of winners are below:

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Theatrical Feature Film

Sam Mendes, 1917

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Documentary

Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert, American Factory

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in First-Time Feature Film

Alma Har'el, Honey Boy

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Dramatic Series

Nicole Kassell, Watchmen ("It's Summer and We're Running Out of Ice")

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Comedy Series

Bill Hader, Barry ("ronny/lily")

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Specials

James Burrows and Andy Fisher, Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear's All in the Family and The Jeffersons

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Movies for Television and Limited Series

Johan Renck, Chernobyl

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Regularly Scheduled Programming

Don Roy King, Saturday Night Live ("Eddie Murphy/Lizzo")

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Reality Programs

Jason Cohen, Encore! ("Annie")

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Children's Programs

Amy Schatz, Song of Parkland

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Commercials

Spike Jonze, Squarespace's "Dream It" and MedMen's "The New Normal"

RELATED CONTENT:

Awards Season Schedule: Key Dates to Know Leading Up to the 2020 Oscars

2020 Writers Guild Awards Nominations: '1917,' 'Knives Out' Among Full List of Nominees

Bong Joon-Ho and Sam Mendes Win Best Director in Shocking Tie at 2020 Critics' Choice Awards

Related Gallery