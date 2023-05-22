Sam’s Club Is Offering $15 Off All Memberships Just in Time for Memorial Day
Memorial Day, neighborhood BBQs, pool parties and backyard tea parties will emerge as summer 2023 begins. Throwing the perfect outdoor soirée requires excellent food in large amounts, beautiful decorations for the right vibe, and entertaining games to keep everyone smiling.
It's safe to say that costs for these things add up, to the point where you may have to reign in your initial party plan. But what if we told you there was a way to be the hostess with the most-ess without having to break the bank?
The solution is Sam's Club. The retailer offers bulk goods — and just about everything else you'll need for any shindig — at a fraction of the price of other retailers. Right now, the Sam's Club is offering $15 off their annual membership to give you even more savings.
Save on a year of Sam's Club membership to reap all of the benefits and rewards. First-time members can purchase a membership for $35 right now, that's $15 off the regular price of $50 annually.
Once you secure your membership, you'll get to go wild in the giant store filled with aisles of goodies. From catered trays to bounce castles, to string lights that brighten up the backyard they've got the products you need to turn your celebration from ho-hum to yee-haw! Even after the summer get-together season comes to a close, you'll love using a Sam's Club membership to stock up on food, cleaning supplies and so much more for the home. Check out ET's favorite picks below for Memorial Day or an affair to remember any time.
Food and Beverages to Feed a Crowd
You can get giant platters of cookies and sandwiches at Sam's Club or if you're grilling they also have high-quality meats that will make your mouth water.
You can feed the whole block with this cookie variety pack. With 84 cookies on the tray, you're only paying less than a quarter for each cookie.
Keep everyone at the party happy with a delicious bag of chips. You can get a flavor for everyone in this pack of 50 with classics like Cheetos, BBQ Lays, Cool Ranch Doritos and more.
Handheld, bite-sized foods are always a good choice when entertaining, like these delicious pinwheels from Member's Mark.
Leave the baking to the highly talented professionals at Sam's Club. These adorable spring cupcakes come in at around 53 cents per serving.
Fire up the grill, because the expert butchers at Sam's Club have all the meats you'll need for your outdoor gathering.
Keep your guests' thirst quenched with this variety pack of soda.
Lemonade is also a great drink option. Add some fresh strawberry and lemon slices to a pitcher and pour in this strawberry lemonade from Member's Mark to really make an impression.
Decorations to Elevate Your Party
A party without decorations is just a get-together. Create a photo booth for people to snap pics or decorate the entire space for ultimate party vibes.
Add some string lights to the yard for some vintage charm that will also keep the party going after the sun sets. Not only are these string lights solar powered, they're also $15 off right now.
This 25-piece decoration kit can transform your birthday party or any other celebration with vibrant pops of color and sparkle.
Opt for disposable plates and napkins when throwing a party to save time and stress.
Fresh flowers at tea parties, bridal showers and dinner parties add an elegant, yet not too stuffy, vibe.
You'll have the romantic flickering light, but none of the fire hazard if you opt for these flameless candles on your table.
Guests can pick their favorite color when selecting from this 180 pack of yellow, green, purple and blue cups.
Cover your table with this adorable light blue and lemon tablecloth for a touch of whimsy. It comes in three different sizes to best fit your table.
Games and Entertainment at Sam's Club
Games and other entertainment are a fun way to break the ice and encourage party guests to mingle.
Any kid's party with its own bounce house will be a magical experience. With Sam's Club instant savings, you can currently save $50 on this inflatable castle.
For the active crowd, this versatile set will let you play volleyball, pickle ball, badminton and tennis.
Turn the backyard into a water park with this slip and slide that will provide hours of non-stop fun.
Everyone will want an invite to your parties if you have one of these basketball games at your home. Friends and family can compete to see who is the best at shooting hoops.
Each player jumps on a launch pad to see who can make their rocket go the highest. While this game is mostly geared toward children, adults can definitely have a lot of fun with it too.
Just think of all the card games you can play with this pack of 12 full decks.
Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best 2023 Memorial Day sales.
RELATED CONTENT:
Shop FUNBOY Pool Floats for an Instagram-Worthy Memorial Day
Memorial Day 2023: Shop Backyard Games for the Whole Family
The 30 Best Amazon Deals to Shop Now: Samsung, Keurig, Adidas and More
Samsung's Huge Summer Sale Returns May 15: Here's Everything to Know
Shop the 15 Best Summer Dresses on Amazon Under $100
Memorial Day Sales 2023: Best Deals You Can Shop Now Around the Web