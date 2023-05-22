Memorial Day, neighborhood BBQs, pool parties and backyard tea parties will emerge as summer 2023 begins. Throwing the perfect outdoor soirée requires excellent food in large amounts, beautiful decorations for the right vibe, and entertaining games to keep everyone smiling.

It's safe to say that costs for these things add up, to the point where you may have to reign in your initial party plan. But what if we told you there was a way to be the hostess with the most-ess without having to break the bank?

The solution is Sam's Club. The retailer offers bulk goods — and just about everything else you'll need for any shindig — at a fraction of the price of other retailers. Right now, the Sam's Club is offering $15 off their annual membership to give you even more savings.

Sam's Club Membership Sam's Club Sam's Club Membership Save on a year of Sam's Club membership to reap all of the benefits and rewards. First-time members can purchase a membership for $35 right now, that's $15 off the regular price of $50 annually. $50 $35 Sign Up Now

Once you secure your membership, you'll get to go wild in the giant store filled with aisles of goodies. From catered trays to bounce castles, to string lights that brighten up the backyard they've got the products you need to turn your celebration from ho-hum to yee-haw! Even after the summer get-together season comes to a close, you'll love using a Sam's Club membership to stock up on food, cleaning supplies and so much more for the home. Check out ET's favorite picks below for Memorial Day or an affair to remember any time.

Food and Beverages to Feed a Crowd

You can get giant platters of cookies and sandwiches at Sam's Club or if you're grilling they also have high-quality meats that will make your mouth water.

Member's Mark Strawberry Lemonade Sam's Club Member's Mark Strawberry Lemonade Lemonade is also a great drink option. Add some fresh strawberry and lemon slices to a pitcher and pour in this strawberry lemonade from Member's Mark to really make an impression. $4 Shop Now

Decorations to Elevate Your Party

A party without decorations is just a get-together. Create a photo booth for people to snap pics or decorate the entire space for ultimate party vibes.

Martha Stewart Oblong Tablecloth Sam's Club Martha Stewart Oblong Tablecloth Cover your table with this adorable light blue and lemon tablecloth for a touch of whimsy. It comes in three different sizes to best fit your table. $15 Shop Now

Games and Entertainment at Sam's Club

Games and other entertainment are a fun way to break the ice and encourage party guests to mingle.

Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best 2023 Memorial Day sales.

