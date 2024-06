With long summer days of barbecues, outdoor movies, and pool parties on the horizon, now's the time to stock up on all the essentials for the sunny season. When it comes to saving money on everyday purchases, Sam’s Club can help cut down the cost of groceries, gas, household staples, clothing, electronics and more.

While the aisles are filled with exclusive discounts all year round, the best Sam's Club deal of all this month is actually on a membership itself. Until July 31, 2024, first-time members can get 50% off an annual Sam's Club membership. That means if you're looking for incredible savings, you won't want to miss this chance to join Sam's Club for just $25 for the entire year.

Father's Day and the Fourth of July are right around the corner, but that's just the beginning of all the summer fun. Members-only warehouse stores like Sam's Club can help you get your shopping done on a budget this season. Your Sam's Club membership also comes with additional perks outside of the store, such as discounts on hotels, rental cars, live events, attractions and more.

Sam's Club isn't just about buying in bulk, which is certainly still a perk, of course. From exclusive sales events to access to the Tire and Battery Center, member-only fuel savings, same-day delivery, Instant Savings and cash-back opportunities, Sam's Club is a go-to for savvy shoppers.

For even more perks, there is also a major deal on the Sam's Club Plus membership option. Right now, Sam's Club is offering $40 off a Plus membership —bringing the cost down to $70. The extra benefits of a Plus membership include free shipping for online orders, free curbside pickup, pharmacy and optical savings, 2% back on qualifying purchases, and a chance to earn Sam's Cash.

Not to mention, Sam's Club Plus members can also shop the big sales events before any other Sam's Club members. There's also the option to add up to 16 Club-level members at $45 each.

Both of these Sam's Club deals are only for new memberships or those whose memberships lapsed over six months ago. Once you sign up, your membership will automatically renew each year at the standard price until you want to cancel. With your membership, you’re not limited to shopping at brick-and-mortar Sam’s Club locations, either. You can score members-only pricing on the Sam’s Club website, and enjoy same-day delivery on select items.

All that said, taking advantage of the best Sam's Club's membership deal in June 2024 is a simple way to save money all year long.

