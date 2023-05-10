In honor of Mother’s Day, everyone from Amazon to Best Buy is offering discounts on an array of tech and assorted appliances. Not only will you be able to find a gift for Mom, but you’ll save some money in the process. The Samsung Mother's Day Sale in particular has top-rated TVs, smartphones, vacuums and home appliances steeply discounted by as much as $4,000 to upgrade her gadgets for less.

Now through Saturday, May 13, Samsung's Mother's Day deals make for actually useful gifts that any mother figure in your life will appreciate. Upgrade your family's living room setup with major markdowns on Samsung's best 4K and 8K TVs. You can also bundle the new Galaxy Z Fold4 and Watch5 to not only give Mom a new smartphone, but also a smartwatch that will make her day easier. This Samsung sale also has the best home appliance deals you likely won't see again until Memorial Day.

While Samsung's gift ideas for mom are worth checking out, we are loving the Mother's Day sales because of the unbeatable savings and we know Mama raised a saavy shopper. Below, we've rounded up the best Samsung deals for Mother's Day 2023 that you won't want to miss.

Best Mother's Day Samsung Galaxy Phone Deals

Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Watch5 Bundle Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Watch5 Bundle The Galaxy Z Fold 4 makes multitasking easier and delivers better cameras, a wider front display and a brighter main screen in a sleeker package. You'll get the biggest discount by trading in your current phone with savings up to $800. For Mother's Day, you can add on a Galaxy Watch5 for Mom for only $50. $1,800 $1,000 WITH ELIGIBLE TRADE-IN Shop Now

Galaxy S23 Ultra Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra You can earn up to $750 in trade-in credit toward the latest Galaxy S23 smartphone. Today you can save an additional $180 on the lavender-colored phone for Mom. $1,620 $1,440 Shop Now

Galaxy Z Flip4 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 The Galaxy Z Flip4 features a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset with 8GB of RAM for fast performance. Complete with an upgraded battery and new adaptive refresh rate display, the new phone also has camera improvements for better lighting and image stabilization. Get up to $500 instant trade-in credit toward Galaxy Z Flip4. $1,180 $680 WITH ELIGIBLE TRADE-IN Shop Now

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Samsung Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra The main reason to choose the S22 Ultra is the phone's 108-megapixel camera with an f/1.8 aperture lens, making it the best of Samsung's phones at capturing photos in low light. Get $200 off Galaxy S22 Ultra. Plus, get up to $280 instant trade-in credit. $1,200 $1,000 Shop Now

Best Samsung Mother's Day Appliance Deals

Samsung Laundry Set Bundle Samsung Samsung Laundry Set Bundle Save $1,400 on a Samsung washer and dryer pair featuring Smart Dial FlexWash, Super Speed Wash, Smart Dial FlexDry and Super Speed Dry. The dryer automatically optimizes the time and temperature to protect clothes from heat damage. Meanwhile, Vibration Reduction Technology+ reduces noise and vibration for quiet washing. $3,998 $2,598 ELECTRIC DRYER Shop Now $4,098 $2,698 GAS DRYER Shop Now

Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerator Samsung Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerator Save $1,300 on a 4-Door French door refrigerator with customizable and changeable door panels available in a variety of colors and finishes. Samsung’s Family Hub lets Mom see inside the refrigerator, manage the family’s calendars, stream music, and see who’s at the front door and much more, all right from the fridge. $4,399 $3,099 Shop Now

Best Samsung Mother's Day TV Deals

Best Samsung Mother's Day Vacuum Deals

Best Samsung Mother's Day Tablet Deals

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Samsung Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Featuring Samsung's largest tablet screen yet, the Galaxy Tab S8 allows Mom to see everything at a touch of a button. The device that's currently $100 off and eligible for additional trade-in discounts also has dual front cameras that deliver crisp, clear photos. $1,100 $1,000 Shop Now

Check out our 2023 Mother’s Day Gift Guide to find great Mother’s Day gifts for every type of mom.

