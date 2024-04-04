Samsung is all about dual-purpose tech, and it shows. The brand's fan-favorite Frame TV is a sleek, elegantly designed display that you can use as a wall-mounted canvas for your favorite artwork and photos. Its popular Galaxy Z Flip phones have twice the amount of screens so you can get things done quicker. Samsung's latest device, the Samsung Music Frame, is a multipurpose wonder that lets you display your favorite photos and art while enjoying room-filling Dolby Atmos audio straight from a svelte digital picture frame.

The Samsung Music Frame is a customizable speaker and digital photo frame that, like the popular Frame TV, can simply blend into the background by camouflaging itself as a regular picture frame. You can display any photo or piece of art you like in its 10" x 8" front panel, with an additional front bezel that is sold separately if needed.

Samsung Music Frame Samsung Samsung Music Frame This customizable and totally wireless smart speaker supports Dolby Atmos music and sound for room-filling audio and a 10" x 8" space for your own personal artwork, photos, and more. Enjoy high fidelity, 3-way stereo sound from anywhere in your home. $400 $300 Shop Now

It serves up multidimensional sound, thanks to its Dolby Atmos Music and Sound features on board. It can sound even better if you utilize its Q Symphony compatibility, which becomes available if using a 2024 Samsung TV or a 2024 Samsung TV and 2024 Samsung Soundbar for full, automatic optimization of your audio so all your speakers work together for a better overall experience.

This new addition to Samsung's array of aesthetically pleasing tech lineup is set to arrive on April 12, but it's available for preorder right now. While it retails for $400, you can save $100 right now by locking in yours at Best Buy. Just add one of the units to your cart and check out to receive a free $100 Best Buy E-Gift Card via email. It'll be sent to you once your order is successfully delivered to you or you pick it up in-store. That's $100 you can put toward something else at Best Buy — possibly another TV or something to enjoy on it, like a video game or two.

If you're planning on getting the Samsung Music Frame, you may as well save some extra cash while doing so. This is a limited-time offer, so make sure you lock in your purchase ahead of the speaker's release date. You're well on your way to bringing home a fun and unique piece of decor.

Preorder the Samsung Music Frame

