Sara Gilbert and Eric McCormack are joining Atypical -- and ET has your first look.

The actors will both be joining the Netflix series as recurring characters in season three. The critically acclaimed dramedy follows Sam (Keir Gilchrist), a 19-year-old on the autism spectrum as he searches for love and independence.

Gilbert will play Professor Judd in the series, a university ethics professor who is described as being generally irritable and chronically underwhelmed, yet capable of compassion. McCormack, meanwhile, will play Professor Shinerock, an eccentric university art professor who loves to challenge and inspire his students.

See the pair in action below.

The new season will see Sam start his first year of college, faced with the challenge of figuring out what success means for him while adjusting to the changes that come with growing up. In addition to Gilchrist, the series also stars Jennifer Jason Leigh as Sam's mother, Elsa, Michael Rapaport as his father, Doug, and Brigette Lundy-Paine as his sister, Casey.

Season three of Atypical is available to stream on Netflix starting Nov. 1.

