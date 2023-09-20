Sarah Michelle Gellar's love for her children is written all over her pajamas!

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer star took to Instagram on Tuesday to share how she says she embarrassed her daughter, Charlotte, on her 14th birthday. On her since-expired Instagram Story, Gellar showed off pajamas featuring the young faces of Charlotte and her son, Rocky.

"If you want to embarrass your daughter on her bday -- wear this to her bus stop on her birthday," she wrote on her Story.

Gellar also shared a sweet tribute to Charlotte with a couple of photos of a young Charlotte bringing a smile to her proud mama.

"They say daughters give you an equal number of wrinkles from smiling and worrying. Charlotte, from the day you were born, I smile bigger, laugh louder and love so much greater," Gellar captioned the post. "And as for the worrying, you are a part of me. One of the best parts of me. I love every inch of you (even the teenage part) I must be the luckiest person in the world, because you call me mom. Happy Birthday Charlotte. #happybirthday #14."

And, just for good measure, Gellar made sure to celebrate herself by gifting herself one of her favorite cakes.

"Here is even a cake for me," she wrote on her Instagram Story. "After all I did do the hard labor."

Sarah Michelle Gellar / Instagram

The celebration on Tuesday carried over into Wednesday, when Gellar and her husband, Freddie Prinze Jr., celebrated Rocky's 11th birthday. Gellar shared on Instagram that the pajamas also embarrassed their growing boy.

Gellar also posted a carousel of photos featuring Rocky as a little boy.

"Rocky… from the moment you came racing into our life (we may still hold the record for fastest delivery at St John’s) you have made everything better and funnier," Gellar captioned her post. "Your laugh is infectious, your jokes are the best and your spirit is … EVERYTHING. You make every day brighter. Happy Birthday Rocky. Yes Siiiiiiiiirrrrrrr."

The month of September truly is a special one for Gellar and Prinze Jr. The couple, who met while filming 1997's I Know What You Did Last Summer, celebrated their 21st wedding anniversary on Sept. 1, and the actress shared a sweet throwback photo of the couple dancing at their wedding in Mexico.

She also took the opportunity to suggest something a bit more lavish than the usual fire-themed gift that comes with the milestone anniversary.

"@realfreddieprinze what’s customary for 21 years? I believe it’s @celine or is it @loewe?!?," she cheekily captioned the post.

And just in case Prinze Jr. needed any other ideas, Kristin Chenoweth added her two cents in the post's replies, suggesting, "Tiffany's?"

