Savannah Chrisley is revealing how Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany Aldean, have been showing up for her family amid a challenging year.

The 26-year-old Unlocked With Savannah Chrisley host spoke about her Thanksgiving Day experience on a new solo episode of her podcast, revealing that she spent the holiday at the Aldean family home in Turks and Caicos. The experience was bittersweet for Chrisley and her siblings -- Grayson Chrisley, 17, and Chloe Chrisley, 11 -- as it marked the start of their first holiday season while their parents are incarcerated.

Todd and Julie Chrisley are currently serving a combined 19-year prison sentence following their convictions in June 2022 on federal tax evasion and fraud charges. Todd is serving his reduced 10-year prison sentence in Pensacola, Florida, while Julie is serving a reduced five-year sentence in Lexington, Kentucky.

Savannah said on her podcast that she and boyfriend Robert Shiver had been planning something non-traditional for Thanksgiving this year, but "those plans fell through."

Then, she ran into Brittany at an event.

"She was like, 'What are y'all doing for Thanksgiving?' And so I kinda just went into the ups and downs of it all, and so I told her, I was like, 'I don't know at this point.' I was like, 'We're trying to figure it out, trying to come up with some last-minute plans,'" Savannah recalled. "She goes, 'No.' She was like, 'Go to our house in Turks. Like, that's where you're going.'"

Savannah said that she politely declined the offer, assuring Brittany that she would figure out another option -- but the mother of two wouldn't take no for an answer.

"She goes, 'No. You're going. Please go.' And so she and her husband graciously opened up their home to us and it just reminded me what awesome people I have in my life and people that just love on us, and they see, like, tough times," Savannah continued, becoming verklempt. "It makes me emotional just talking about it because it has been tough not having Mom and Dad home, and to see the people around me that have loved us and cared about us, it made me realize that family isn't just blood. You can have a family that you weren't born into and, for me, those are friends. Those are friends who show up like family should, and for that I'm so grateful."

The reality star hailed Brittany as "one of the greatest people on Earth," gushing that "she's been absolutely amazing to me and my family." Savannah also praised the "Try That in a Small Town" singer for taking her brother, Grayson, under his wing.

"Jason has been just so great to Grayson and has checked in on him," she shared, "and has just been a good, solid force."

The couple, Savannah continued, has provided "unwavering love and support from the very beginning."

During their tropical vacation, Savannah and Robert shared a low-key Thanksgiving with their respective kids. Savannah currently has custody over her siblings amid her parents' incarceration, while the former Auburn University football star has custody of his three young sons (aged 11, 10 and 4) whom he shares with his estranged wife, Lindsay Shiver.

"On Thanksgiving Day we went out on a boat and we enjoyed everyone's company," Savannah shared. "We loved on kids, we loved on each other, it was just, it was as good as it could have possibly been under the circumstances."

Still, she called the day "tough" and said she was "grateful" that the holiday isn't traditionally celebrated in Turks and Caicos, which is a British Territory. "It was like another day," she said, "and I think that was refreshing for all of us."

Looking ahead toward Christmas, Savannah said she still hasn't formalized any plans.

"We're kinda just playing it by ear," she admitted. "I am definitely gonna spend time with my grandparents and I think we're gonna just put more emphasis on quality time with each other, because it all looks different this year. So we're gonna show up as we are, feel as we are, and it's OK to have holiday grief."

