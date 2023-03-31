Savannah Guthrie Explains Hoda Kotb's 'Today' Show Absence Following Her Vacation
Savannah Guthrie Gives Update on Hoda Kotb’s Daughter Hope After…
'John Wick: Chapter 4': Keanu Reeves and Cast Break Down Fight S…
'Vanderpump Rules': Tom Sandoval Admits He Regrets Cheating on A…
Abby Lee Miller Shares Health Update as She Gears Up for Reality…
Riley Keough Reacts to Continuing Elvis Presley's Legacy in 'Dai…
Jason Ritter's Tearful Confession About Melanie Lynskey Leaves D…
Mama June's Daughter Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell Reportedly Battli…
Garcelle Beauvais Reacts to Scandoval and Her Son Oliver's Invol…
'RHOBH’s Erika Jayne on Former Cast’s Return and New Housewife R…
Gwyneth Paltrow Found Not Liable in Utah Ski Crash Lawsuit
‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4: Inside the Multiple Love Triangles and…
Jeremy Renner Explains How Daughter Ava 'Healed' Him After Snowp…
Blac Chyna on What She's Shared With Her Kids About Her Plastic …
Jehane Thomas, TikTok Star and Mother of Two, Dead at 30
'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Prioritizing Health Following …
How Riley Keough Feels About Priscilla Presley Challenging Mom L…
‘RHOA’: Kandi Burruss Says Everyone Comes for Her on 'Dramatic' …
Jonathan Majors Arrest: What's Next for MCU Star as He Faces Pot…
Kelly Clarkson Covers 'ABCDEFU' and Changes Lyrics to Seemingly …
Hoda Kotb was absent from the Today show on Friday morning after recently returning from vacation with her family.
Co-anchor Savannah Guthrie explained Kotb's absence at the top of Friday's show, saying, "Hoda's a bit under the weather. Good to have Craig [Melvin] along with us."
Kotb, 58, had recently returned to the NBC morning show this week after being out last week on vacation for her daughters' spring break.
It's been a rough few months for the journalist, who shared that her initial absence from the Today show back in late February and early March came amid her youngest daughter, Hope's, stint in the ICU and subsequent hospitalization.
"Little Hope had to go to the hospital and she was in the ICU for a few days and then in the hospital for another week and it was really scary," the mother of two shared at the time, without revealing what health scare had placed her 3-year-old daughter in the hospital. "She's vibrant and brilliant. She's home. She's home. She's home. I'm over the moon that she's home."
While Kotb has kept the details of her daughter's health private, she did give a message to parents of sick children at the time.
"For anyone who's ever gone through an illness with a child, boy, I thought I understood you, but I don't. I didn't," she said. "Until you're sitting in that position. For every single person who's going through some stuff, I get it."
RELATED CONTENT:
Hoda Kotb and Al Roker Share a Candy Bar 'Lady and the Tramp' Style
Hoda Kotb Takes Week Off From 'Today' After Daughter's Health Scare
Hoda Kotb Trusts Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager to Set Her Up