Save $100 On Apple's Latest iPad Air Ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2023
Amazon Prime Day 2023 will be here before you know it, but if you're eyeing an iPad right now, Amazon is offering major deals on Apple devices now ahead of one of the biggest shopping events of the year. Amazon includes $100 off Apple's latest iPad Air for a limited time. The fifth-gen iPad Air is an excellent iPad Pro alternative equipped with Apple's almighty M1 chip. Whether you want a tablet for work, streaming, or taking care of online chores from bed, the iPad Air 5 is both lightweight and powerful.
The iPad Air's Liquid Retina display is great for creating high-quality illustrations in Procreate or motion graphics in Adobe Spark without worrying about lag or unnecessary pixelization. The screen space makes the transition from using a drawing tablet to a standalone computing tablet a little bit easier.
Get a discount on Apple's latest iPad Air models in your choice of blue, purple, pink, space gray or starlight.
With the iPad Air 5, you get the Pro performance without the price tag. Features include 5G compatibility, a much improved front-facing camera, and support for Magic Keyboard — making Apple's iPad Air 5 a creative and mobile gaming powerhouse.
Apple's latest 10th-gen 2022 iPad offers a larger, edge-to-edge display, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, USB-C connector and faster A14 chip than its predecessors. You can also save $99 on the newest 2022 iPad Pros which come equipped with Apple's latest M2 processor. With a mini-LED display, the newest iPad Pro models look even more vivid and have more OLED-like black levels that enhance your streaming experience.
You can save $99 at Amazon right now on Apple's latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro with an upgraded M2 processor.
Apple gave the latest iPad a sleek redesign and the powerful software is ideal for working from home, streaming your favorite shows, and casual gaming.
Amazon is also offering $80 off the 2021 iPad — marking it down to its lowest price of 2023. Down from $479, the 10.2-inch iPad Wi-Fi 256GB is on sale for $399. Apple's previous-gen iPad features WiFi, a touchscreen retina display for watching all your favorite shows, and an ultra-wide front-facing camera plus for video calls. This iPad deal is available in both silver and space gray.
There's nothing more classic than the Apple iPad and for a good reason. It has substantial storage, vivid screen resolution, excellent camera capabilities, and a 10-hour battery life making it the leader of the pack.
For those who want something even more compact and lightweight, the iPad Mini is on sale for $100 off. Apple's smallest tablet features a thin-bezel design and a 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, the iPad Mini's Wi-Fi model with 64GB of storage is perfect for anyone looking to read books or watch movies. Apple's iPad Mini is ultra-portable and compact, making it an excellent travel companion for your upcoming spring and summer getaways. You can save on the Space Gray, Pink, Purple and Starlight colors.
The iPad mini features an all-screen design with an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display. Take notes or mark up documents with the Apple Pencil that attaches magnetically and charges wirelessly.
Check out our guide to all the biggest Apple deals and the best tablets for kids, students, and artists. More of Amazon's best tablet deals include the Samsung Galaxy Tab and Amazon Fire Tablets.
For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.
