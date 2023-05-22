Shopping

Save $100 On Apple's Latest iPad Air During Amazon's Memorial Day Sale

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Memorial Day 2023 is quickly approaching this weekend and if you've been eyeing an iPad, Amazon is offering major deals on Apple devices now. Amazon's Memorial Day Sale includes $100 off Apple's latest iPad Air for a limited time. The fifth-gen iPad Air is an excellent iPad Pro alternative equipped with Apple's almighty M1 chip. Whether you want a tablet for work, streaming, or taking care of online chores from bed, the iPad Air 5 is both lightweight and powerful.

2022 Apple iPad Air (WiFi + Cellular)
2022 Apple iPad Air
2022 Apple iPad Air (WiFi + Cellular)

The iPad Air's Liquid Retina display is great for creating high-quality illustrations in Procreate or motion graphics in Adobe Spark without worrying about lag or unnecessary pixelization. The screen space makes the transition from using a drawing tablet to a standalone computing tablet a little bit easier. 

$749$650
64GB
2022 Apple iPad Air (WiFi)
2022 Apple iPad Air (WiFi)
2022 Apple iPad Air (WiFi)

Get a discount on Apple's latest iPad Air models in your choice of blue, purple, pink, space gray or starlight. 

$599$551
64GB
$749$650
256GB

With the iPad Air 5, you get the Pro performance without the price tag. Features include 5G compatibility, a much improved front-facing camera, and support for Magic Keyboard — making Apple's iPad Air 5 a creative and mobile gaming powerhouse.

Apple's latest 10th-gen 2022 iPad offers a larger, edge-to-edge display, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, USB-C connector and faster A14 chip than its predecessors. You can also save $50 on the newest 2022 iPad Pros which come equipped with Apple's latest M2 processor. With a mini-LED display, the newest iPad Pro models look even more vivid and have more OLED-like black levels that enhance your streaming experience. 

2022 Apple iPad (10th Gen)
Apple iPad (10th Gen)
2022 Apple iPad (10th Gen)

Apple gave the latest iPad a sleek redesign and the powerful software is ideal for working from home, streaming your favorite shows, and casual gaming.

$449$399
2022 Apple 12.9" iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 128GB)
Apple 2022 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 128GB)
2022 Apple 12.9" iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 128GB)

You can save $50 at Amazon right now on Apple's latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro with an upgraded M2 processor. 

$1,099$1,049

Amazon is also offering $90 off the 2021 iPad — marking it down to its lowest price of 2023. Down from $479, the 10.2-inch iPad Wi-Fi 256GB is on sale for $389. Apple's previous-gen iPad features WiFi, a touchscreen retina display for watching all your favorite shows, and an ultra-wide front-facing camera plus for video calls. This iPad deal is available in both silver and space gray.

2021 Apple iPad (Wi-Fi, 256GB)
2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad
2021 Apple iPad (Wi-Fi, 256GB)

There's nothing more classic than the Apple iPad and for a good reason. It has substantial storage, vivid screen resolution, excellent camera capabilities, and a 10-hour battery life making it the leader of the pack. 

$479$399

For those who want something even more compact and lightweight, the iPad Mini is on sale for $30 off. Apple's smallest tablet features a thin-bezel design and a 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, the iPad Mini's Wi-Fi model with 64GB of storage is perfect for anyone looking to read books or watch movies. Apple's iPad Mini is ultra-portable and compact, making it an excellent travel companion for your upcoming spring and summer getaways. You can save on the Space Gray, Pink, Purple and Starlight colors. 

Apple iPad Mini (Wi-Fi, 64GB)
2021 Apple iPad Mini Wi-Fi 64GB
Apple iPad Mini (Wi-Fi, 64GB)

The iPad mini features an all-screen design with an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display. Take notes or mark up documents with the Apple Pencil that attaches magnetically and charges wirelessly.

$499$469

Check out our guide to all the biggest Apple deals and the best tablets for kids, students, and artists. More of this week's best tablet deals include the Samsung Galaxy Tab and Amazon Fire Tablets

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

