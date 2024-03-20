Sales & Deals

Save $120 on GE's Cult-Favorite Nugget Ice Maker During the Amazon Big Spring Sale

GE Profile Opal 2.0 Countertop Nugget Ice Maker
Make your own crunchy chewable ice at home with savings on all three of GE's countertop nugget ice makers.

There's no denying that nugget ice is the best ice. Nowadays, drive-ins aren't the only place to enjoy fluffy-yet-crunchy and highly craveable ice. If you've had your eyes on one of the viral GE Profile countertop nugget ice makers, now's the time to get a great deal. Amazon's Big Spring Sale started today and includes all three models of GE's cult-favorite nugget ice makers.

The GE Profile Opal 2.0 — now $120 off — can make up to 24 pounds of nugget ice a day. You'll always have fresh ice on hand that's perfect for cocktails, sodas and other beverages. The Opal 2.0 allows you to use your phone to keep tabs on your machine, so you can have a new batch of ice right as you get home from work.

The original version of the popular nugget ice maker is also on sale for nearly 20% off. Amazon is offering $88 off the GE Profile 1.0, which is a versatile addition to any home, especially if you plan on hosting parties. These compact kitchen appliances look sleek on your counter or as part of your home bar.

The cult-favorite GE Profile Opal Nugget Ice Makers churn out chewy nugget ice that quickly chills drinks without too much diluting. In as little as 10 minutes, your favorite ice is ready to go. These pellet-producing ice machines are being steeply discounted at Amazon just in time for the start of spring, so you can get the nugget ice you’d often get at bars and restaurants like Sonic right at home.

The Amazon Big Spring Sale event officially kicked off today, March 20, and runs through March 25. Shoppers can expect some Prime Day-level discounts this week, but unlike Prime Day deals, Big Spring Sale discounts are available to everyone. See all of Amazon’s Big Spring Sale deals here.

Want to add more to your cart for less? Shop even more deals during Amazon's Big Spring Sale.

