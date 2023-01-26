If you don't already have Peacock in your streaming service rotation, the start of the new year brings excellent streaming deals to broaden your horizons. Right now, you can get Peacock's premium plan for a year at its lowest price. For a limited time, Peacock is offering new subscribers a year of Peacock Premium for just $29.99. That's $20 less than the usual annual cost of $49.99 to watch award-winning movies and shows as well as live sports.

Peacock Premium is Peacock's ad-supported plan that gives you access to a massive library of iconic shows and blockbuster movies, plus original series, and live sports. You can also watch NBC hit series the day after they air on traditional TV.

Looking for something new to watch this weekend? Poker Face, the new mystery dramedy from Knives Outdirector Rian Johnson that stars Natasha Lyonne, airs today, January 26. You can also watch every NFL Playoff game live on Sundays leading up to Super Bowl LVII. After you've taken advantage of the Peacock streaming deal, check out more of the best TV shows and movies to watch on your new service.

Popular Peacock Television Shows

For those who love to laugh, marathon full seasons of the NBC comedies like Modern Family, Parks and Rec and Brooklyn 99. Peacock also has hit original shows that are only available to watch on their streaming service, like Tina Fey's Girls5eva or the new Saved by the Bell, which includes most of the original cast like Mario Lopez as A.C. Slater, and his girlfriend Jessie Spano played by Elizabeth Berkley.

It doesn't just stop at comedy. They have a wide range of nail-biting dramas, riveting sci-fi shows, and classic throwbacks from the 80s and 90s. And since they also stream all of Bravo's shows, you'll have endless access to reality television, like the highly entertaining Summer House.

From Yellowstone to The Real Housewives, below are a few more popular – and highly binge-worthy – shows.

Yellowstone Peacock Yellowstone If you love Drama, check out Yellowstone staring Kevin Costner on Peacock. The show centers on a family living on a large ranch as they deal with money-hungry politicians and land developers.

Frasier Peacock Frasier Watch the hijinks of Frasier and his equally insufferable brother Niles, who are only balanced out by their father, Martin, and his physical therapist, Daphne, as they all navigate life in Seattle.

The Office Peacock The Office Easily one of the most popular comedies of the early 2000s, The Office is a show beloved by several generations. You can binge it on repeat after signing up for Peacock.

Below Deck Peacock Below Deck Bravo is known for it's fast-paced and high-drama reality television like their Below Deck franchise. Follow the life of yachties who cater to the ultra-wealthy while stuck on one boat for an entire season--trust us, you won't be disappointed.

Dateline Peacock Dateline True crime fans can keep up with the latest mysteries and murders by watching Dateline's weekly episodes.

Battlestar Galactica Peacock Battlestar Galactica Science fiction addicts will be giddy with delight to rewatch Battlestar Galactica, a cult-favorite show about a war between Cylons (human-like robots) and mankind.

Popular Peacock Movies

Planning your next family movie night is a snap thanks to Peacock. Watch hits together like Despicable Me or Steven Spielberg's classic film E.T. Peacock also hosts popular movies that appeal more to the adults, such as Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris, Jordan Peele's Nope, and all three of the iconic Back to the Future movies. Here are some other popular movies you can watch with Peacock.

Nope Universal Pictures Nope Two siblings who run a California horse ranch discover something wonderful and sinister in the skies above, and the owner of an adjacent theme park tries to profit from the mysterious, otherworldly phenomenon.

Bros Universal Pictures Bros Repeatedly drawn to each other, two commitment-phobic men begin to show their vulnerable sides as their undeniable attraction turns into something resembling a relationship.

Minions: The Rise of Gru Peacock Minions: The Rise of Gru How did Gru grow up to be the supervillain we see in Despicable Me? Find out how in the fun family movie Minions: The Rise of Gru, which tells the story of his childhood growing up in the 1970s.

