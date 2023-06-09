While Memorial Day may have been the unofficial start of summer, we're using it as our official excuse to expand our collection of warm weather-ready dresses. Luckily, Abercrombie just kicked off Dress Fest, a huge sitewide sale offering 20% off every one of the brand's fan-favorite dresses. This weekend is the perfect time to update your summer wardrobe with dresses for any occasion.

Shop Abercrombie's Dress Sale

Whether you have back-to-back summer weddings on the horizon or a White Lotus-inspired vacation planned, the Abercrombie dress sale is one you don't want to miss. With summer rapidly approaching, light, breathable dresses are a must for staying comfortable in the heat and Abercrombie has so many styles that check all the seasonal boxes.

From dresses with pockets to romantic midi dresses that are sure to make you swoon, snag a summer staple while it’s marked down. Starting at less than $50, summer dresses from Abercrombie and Fitch's new Getaway Shop are also included in this sale to bring your closet into the sunnier season.

Below, shop our favorite finds from the Abercrombie & Fitch dress sale to save on minis, maxis, florals and more.

RELATED CONTENT:

Taylor Swift's Sunnies Are Perfect for Summer: Shop Similar Styles

The 17 Best Jumpsuits and Rompers for Summer

The Best Linen Pants for Women to Stay Cool & Comfortable This Summer

Hailey Bieber's Go-To Denim Shorts Are On Sale for Just $35 Right Now

The 15 Best Denim Shorts You’ll Be Living in All Summer

The Best Summer Dresses With Pockets to Shop on Amazon

15 Summer Wedding Guest Dresses for Every Style and Budget