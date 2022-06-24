Shopping

Save 22% on Tula Skincare's Brightening Eye Balms and Sunscreen for Your Daily Summer Glow

By Kyley Warren‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Tula Skincare Sale
Tula

Summer officially began this week and the reality is that humidity along with extra sun exposure can take its toll on our summer skincare concerns. A good routine can help minimize the seasonal side effects on your skin though and right now, Tula has summer glow must-haves on sale for a limited time. Until Thursday, June 30, select Tula skincare products are 22% off.

Get 22% off Tula Skincare

Included in the summer sale is Tula's Glow Season Radiance Routine Kit, which has all their dermatologist-tested summer skincare essentials in one simple kit. The kit comes complete with four full-sized products: the Cult Classic Purifying CleanserProtect + Glow Gel SunscreenTriple Vitamin C Serum, and Rose Glow & Get It Brightening Eye Balm. This four-step routine of TULA bestsellers helps to cleanse, brighten, protect and add a radiant glow, allowing your skin to look and feel its best during the summer months. 

Tula Glow Season Radiance Routine Kit
Glow Season Radiance Routine Kit
TULA
Tula Glow Season Radiance Routine Kit

Find all your summer skincare essentials in this full-size, 5-piece kit and save 22%.

$92$72

Tula is one of today's premier skincare brands loved by dermatologists and celebrities alike — and for good reason. The brand specializes in probiotic skincare products that are made with nourishing extracts and superfoods, all blended together to promote healthier, skin-revitalizing formulas that are as clean as they are effective. Stars like Jenna Dewan and Mandy Moore all tap into some of Tula's top products (hi, Glow + Get It Brightening Eye Balm) to achieve their inimitable, red carpet radiance.

Ahead, shop all the skincare deals from the Tula Summer Sale to get your daily summer glow. 

Glow + Get It Brightening Eye Balm
Glow + Get It Brightening Eye Balm
Tula
Glow + Get It Brightening Eye Balm

The game-changing, hyaluronic acid eye balm provides a lit-from-within glow while hydrating, cooling, and helping to reduce the look of fine lines & wrinkles around the eyes.

$28$22
Rose Glow + Get It Cooling & Brightening Eye Balm
Rose Glow + Get It Cooling & Brightening Eye Balm
Tula
Rose Glow + Get It Cooling & Brightening Eye Balm

Everything you love about the classic, bestselling hyaluronic acid eye balm, but with the glow-enhancing addition of rosewater & rosehip oil. This balm can also double as a highlighter for a rosy, glowing finish.

$30$23
Daily Sunscreen Gel Broad Spectrum SPF 30
Protect + Glow Daily Sunscreen Gel Broad Spectrum SPF 30
Tula
Daily Sunscreen Gel Broad Spectrum SPF 30

Users rave about this sunscreen for its lightweight and non-greasy feel, with one reviewer saying: "I have very sensitive skin and have struggled to find an SPF that doesn’t break me out or dry my face. I love this SPF — very moisturizing, [and] leaves my face glowing all day."

$36$28
Signature Glow Refreshing & Brightening Face Mist
Signature Glow Refreshing & Brightening Face Mist
Tula
Signature Glow Refreshing & Brightening Face Mist

Instantly brighten the appearance of dull skin, hydrate & protect from the damaging effects of blue light & pollutants with this hyaluronic-acid powered face mist. 

$34$27

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Beauty Sales and Skin care Deals to Shop This Weekend

10 Dyson Airwrap Dupes: Affordable Alternatives for the Multi-Styler

The Best Tinted Moisturizers With SPF to Wear All Summer Long

15 Dreamy Products for a Better Night’s Sleep

Tula Just Added an Anti-Aging Overnight Eye Cream to Its Celeb-Loved Skincare Treatments

The Best Sunscreens of 2022 for Complete Protection This Summer 2022

Best Amazon Deals on Luxury Beauty Products Ahead of Prime Day 2022

The Best Self Tanners for A Streak-Free, Healthy Glow This Summer