If you ask us, holiday gift sets are the best kind of beauty gift. Curated with fan-favorite skincare, makeup and fragrances, they take all the guesswork out of shopping with someone else’s beauty routine in mind. Plus, they can be an ideal way to save money and try new products without committing to the full size.

When it comes to beauty gift sets, science-focused skincare brand Paula's Choice has some of this year's best kits for everyone. Even better, Paula's Choice is offering 25% off all four of its exclusive holiday kits packed with best-selling skin care essentials right now.

Shop the Paula's Choice Holiday Kits

Paula’s Choice makes some of our favorite products for about every complexion concern. With the exclusive holiday kits, you can stock up your skin must-haves, including the brand's best-selling C15 Super Booster or the TikTok-viral Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant. Gift the beauty lover on your list — or yourself, of course — their brightest, firmest, smoothest skin this holiday season.

Whether you want to treat yourself to a little something special before the holidays or get your presents and stocking stuffers shipped in time, Paula's Choice's section of holiday gift sets have you covered. Ahead, shop and save 25% on all the holiday gift sets from Paula's Choice. Act fast though as these limited-edition kits will be gone after the holidays.

For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.

RELATED CONTENT: