Sustainable travel brand Paravel just kicked off its biggest sale of the year with incredible deals on all of its stylish luggage. Now through Monday, May 13, you can take 25% off sitewide and make packing for your next trip an absolute breeze. Whether you're daydreaming of a tropical getaway this summer or have a calendar full of weddings, the "Hello Summer Event" at Paravel is the perfect opportunity to save on new suitcases or weekender bag.

Shop the Paravel Sale

The brand's best-selling luggage has been featured on Oprah's Favorite Things List and Kourtney Kardashian's lifestyle website, Poosh. From carry-on suitcases and checked luggage to duffles, best-selling tote bags, belt bags and even passport holders, this Paravel sale is slashing prices on everything you'd need to explore the world.

With its carbon-neutral luggage, Paravel is dedicated to exploring the world while minimizing our impact on it. For an added touch of style, Paravel's lineup of luxurious luggage, travel bags and packing cubes can all be personalize with embroidered or painted monograms.

Below, gear up for summer and shop all of the best Paravel luggage deals before your next getaway.

Large Cabana Tote Paravel Large Cabana Tote The best-selling Cabana tote has sold out seven times since it launched in 2016. The Large is not only spacious, but the colorful stripes, durable materials, plus the option to monogram are also hard to resist. $185 $139 Shop Now

Aviator Carry-On Paravel Aviator Carry-On Meet the world’s first carbon-neutral carry-on, perfectly sized for long weekend trips. The Aviator Carry-On is crafted of sustainably-sourced materials including recycled polycarbonate, recycled aluminum, and recycled vegan leather. $395 $296 Shop Now

Aviator Set Plus Paravel Aviator Set Plus Two best sellers, one perfect set that's ready for every adventure. Couple the carry-on with checked luggage to fit a combined 17 days worth of clothes and 8 pairs of shoes. $900 $675 Shop Now

Weekender Paravel Weekender A cult favorite, Paravel's Weekender is perfect for short trips or as a companion to your suitcase. Durable and spill-proof, it's up for every adventure; not just for weekends. $295 $221 Shop Now

Medium Cabana Tote Paravel Medium Cabana Tote The colorful stripes on this best-selling tote are both vibrant and stylish. It's surprisingly spacious, making the bag a great companion for any journey. $175 $131 Shop Now

Weekender Set Plus Paravel Weekender Set Plus Some things are just better together. Paravel's Weekender features smart straps that slip over the handle of the carbon-neutral Aviator Carry-On Plus. $720 $540 Shop Now

Cabana Pet Carrier Paravel Cabana Pet Carrier Paravel took its original Cabana Tote, resized it, and made it super comfortable for your most precious and furriest friend. $190 $143 Shop Now

Grand Tour Duffle Paravel Grand Tour Duffle Lightweight, stylish, and seriously roomy, the Grand Tour Duffle looks sharp and is endlessly functional. It does both long weekends and far-flung trips beautifully. $335 $251 Shop Now

