Sales & Deals

Save on Harry & David's Best Pre-Made Easter Baskets and Gifts With Our Exclusive Code

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Harry & David Deal
Harry & David
By Andy Garden
Published: 6:00 AM PST, March 6, 2024

The hunt for perfect Easter baskets is over. Our exclusive code unlocks savings on the best gifts from Harry & David.

We’re just a few weeks away from March 31, which means Easter is right around the corner. If you’ve been too busy to hop over to the store to pick up that perfect Easter gift for a loved one, it's time to get moving. 

Between organizing the egg hunts, brightening up the house with Easter decorations and planning the Easter brunch, there's quite a lot to do on the holiday checklist. One surefire way to make your life a little easier this year? Ordering a pre-made Easter basket.

From now until Easter, ET readers can order exceptional pre-made Easter gift baskets from Harry & David and get 15% off with our exclusive code ETGIFT. Whether it’s for the kids, grandkids, cousins or even your neighbor, Harry & David makes Easter baskets of all sizes and price points that are brimming with sweet surprises and delectable goodies.

Shop Harry & David Easter Gifts

Harry & David has nearly 80 different pre-made Easter baskets available to celebrate the new spring season. From chocolate-covered pretzels and plush bunnies to gourmet wine and cheese gift boxes, Harry & David is the quintessential Easter stop. There are even Easter baskets filled with the handpicked premium pears that Harry & David is best known for.

The exclusive sitewide Harry & David sale doesn't stop at Easter baskets. You can also use code ETGIFT to save on Easter cake pops, chocolate-dipped strawberries, flowers, plants, wine and so much more. With seemingly endless options to choose from, we've handpicked the best pre-made Easter baskets and boxes from Harry & David that arrive ready to gift.

Classic Easter Gift Basket

Classic Easter Gift Basket
Harry & David

Classic Easter Gift Basket

After starting off with a solid milk chocolate bunny, everyone will appreciate the delicious classic caramel and milk chocolate Moose Munch Premium Popcorn, juicy pears, mini eggs, milk chocolate malt balls and Harry & David's signature truffles.

$70 $60

With code ETGIFT

Shop Now

Embroidered Easter Bunny Basket & Treat Gift Set

Embroidered Easter Bunny Basket & Treat Gift Set
Harry & David

Embroidered Easter Bunny Basket & Treat Gift Set

This affordable and customizable gift is the perfect basket for any little one. Get a chocolate bunny, pretzel, butter popcorn, and butterfly gummies all for less than $30.

$60 $26

With code ETGIFT

Shop Now

You’ve Been Egg’d Activity Gift

You’ve Been Egg’d Activity Gift
Harry & David

You’ve Been Egg’d Activity Gift

Make this Easter the most fun ever with a gift that combines sweet treats and carefree entertainment. Filled with lighthearted activities and fanciful flavors, this Easter assortment makes a great gift for both the young and the young at heart.

$50 $43

With code ETGIFT

Shop Now

Simply Chocolate Easter Eggstravaganza Basket

Simply Chocolate Easter Eggstravaganza Basket
Harry & David

Simply Chocolate Easter Eggstravaganza Basket

If you’re looking for the perfect Easter basket for the chocolate lover in your life, call off the hunt. They'll enjoy chocolate-covered pretzels and Oreo cookies with creamy truffles and a chocolate bunny along with classic jelly beans.

$90 $77

With code ETGIFT

Shop Now

Easter Pretzel Gift Box

Easter Pretzel Gift Box
Harry & David

Easter Pretzel Gift Box

Featuring a variety of whimsical and colorful treats, this gift box includes to many pretzels that are cute enough to tuck into an Easter basket or display in a decorative bowl.

$50 $43

With code ETGIFT

Shop Now

Sunny Days Fruit and Cheese Gift Box

Sunny Days Fruit and Cheese Gift Box
Harry & David

Sunny Days Fruit and Cheese Gift Box

This gift features two succulent pears and two crisp apples, along with gouda and white cheddar cheeses, plus three-seed crackers, a delectable peach pepper cheese topper, and a delightful peach sparkler for sipping in the sun.

$60 $51

With code ETGIFT

Shop Now

Personalized Easter Fun Gift Basket

Personalized Easter Fun Gift Basket
Harry & David

Personalized Easter Fun Gift Basket

Multiply the meaning behind your gift by sending sweets, treats and a personal message that will get attached to the beautiful basket.

$70 $60

With code ETGIFT

Shop Now

Classic Orchard Gift Basket

Classic Orchard Gift Basket
Harry & David

Classic Orchard Gift Basket

Extraordinarily juicy pears, premium apples, and crunchy peanut butter pretzels nestle among other tempting treats in this delicious gift basket. 

$70 $60

With code ETGIFT

Shop Now

Hunting for more Easter goodies? Check out our 2024 Easter Shopping Guide for Easter basket stuffers, gift ideas for kids, spring dresses, Easter decor and more.

RELATED CONTENT:

Save 20% on This LEGO Bunny Set That Makes the Perfect Easter Gift

Gifts

Save 20% on This LEGO Bunny Set That Makes the Perfect Easter Gift

Best Amazon Deals on On-Trend Easter Dresses

Best Lists

Best Amazon Deals on On-Trend Easter Dresses

The Ultimate Easter Shopping Guide for 2024

Best Lists

The Ultimate Easter Shopping Guide for 2024

The Best Easter Gifts on Amazon for All Ages

Gifts

The Best Easter Gifts on Amazon for All Ages

The 10 Best Easter Squishmallows to Add to Your Baskets

Gifts

The 10 Best Easter Squishmallows to Add to Your Baskets

These Are the Cutest Jellycats on Amazon to Gift This Easter

Gifts

These Are the Cutest Jellycats on Amazon to Gift This Easter

14 Easter Basket Ideas Everyone Will Love: Pre-Made, Gift Boxes & More

Best Lists

14 Easter Basket Ideas Everyone Will Love: Pre-Made, Gift Boxes & More

The Sweetest Easter Dresses to Shop Now

Best Lists

The Sweetest Easter Dresses to Shop Now

Tags:

Latest News