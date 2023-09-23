Save Up to $250 on Paravel Luggage for Your Next Getaway This Fall

Sustainable luggage brand Paravel is having a big autumn sale with sitewide savings until October 2.
Whether you’re packing for a fall wedding, preparing for a work trip, or already planning your winter break, now is an excellent time to upgrade your luggage. Sustainable travel brand Paravel is hosting a sitewide sale with discounts on its stylish, high-quality luggage to make packing for your next journey a breeze.
Until Monday, October 2, the Paravel Labor Early Autumn Sale is offering up to $250 all of the brand's luggage and travel accessories. The more you spend, the more you save. From carry-on suitcases and checked luggage to duffles, best-selling tote bags, belt bags and even passport cases, you can save on everything you'd need to explore the world.
With its carbon-neutral luggage, Paravel is dedicated to exploring the world while minimizing our impact on it. The brand's best-selling luggage has been featured on Oprah's Favorite Things List and Kourtney Kardashian's lifestyle website, Poosh. For an added touch of style, Paravel's lineup of luxurious luggage, travel bags and packing cubes can all be personalize with embroidered or painted monograms.
New suitcases can get pricey, especially from top brands, so it's best to snag a deal on long-lasting luggage with all the bells and whistles. Below, get ahead on your travels this season and shop our favorite Paravel luggage deals before your next trip.
Aviator Carry-On
Meet the world’s first carbon-neutral carry-on, perfectly sized for long weekend trips. The Aviator Carry-On is crafted of sustainably-sourced materials including recycled polycarbonate, recycled aluminum, and recycled vegan leather.
Aviator Carry-On Plus
For a week’s worth of adventures, the Aviator Carry-On Plus fits 4-7 days worth of clothes and 2-4 pairs of shoes.
Cabana Pet Carrier Set
Now your four-legged friends can travel as well as you do. Combine the Cabana Pet Carrier with Paravel's Aviator carry-on and take your furry companion wherever you go—comfortably, safely and smoothly.
Aviator Set Plus
Two best sellers, one perfect set that's ready for every adventure. Couple the carry-on with checked luggage to fit a combined 17 days worth of clothes and 8 pairs of shoes.
Grand Tour Set Plus
Lightweight, stylish, and seriously roomy, the Grand Tour Duffle does both long weekends and far-flung trips beautifully. Made of durable, spill-proof EcoCraft Canvas, it looks sharp and is endlessly functional.
Cabana Set Plus
The Medium Cabana Tote meets the world’s first carbon-neutral luggage, the Aviator Carry-On Plus, for week-long vacations.
The Aviator Grand
For longer stays, this suitcase fits 8-10 days worth of clothes and 4 pairs of shoes.
Weekender Set Plus
Some things are just better together. Paravel's Weekender features smart straps that slip over the handle of the carbon-neutral Aviator Carry-On Plus.
