After four years, we have an extra day in February today. With Leap Day comes special deals and discounts to celebrate the unofficial holiday. One of the best Leap Day sales is happening at Brooklinen just in time to update your bedding before spring arrives.

For one day only, enjoy 15% off sitewide at Brooklinen and up to 29% off bundles including the internet's favorite sheets. Now's your chance to invest in a better night's sleep for less and save on Brooklinen's bestsellers.

Shop Brooklinen's Leap Year Sale

No matter how you sleep, Brooklinen's famous sheets made from breezy organic cotton and airy linen will deliver sweat-free dreams if you tend to be a hot sleeper. The breathable down and down alternative comforters are also ideal to use as a duvet insert with varied levels of warmth for all-season comfort.

Leap Day sales don't come around often, so we recommend making the most of this extra day. Below, treat your bed to the spring refresh it deserves with the best deals from Brooklinen's Leap Year sale before they're gone tomorrow.

Organic Cotton Duvet Set Brooklinen Organic Cotton Duvet Set Brooklinen's Organic Cotton sheets are breathable and crisp to the touch, and only get softer with every wash. Get the best balance of cozy luxuriousness and breathability with this duvet cover and two pillowcases. $274 $198 Shop Now

Washed Linen Move-In Bundle Brooklinen Washed Linen Move-In Bundle For a bedroom that’s breezy and effortlessly cool, Brooklinen's Washed Linen sheets are fan favorites for a reason. Each piece is washed and dyed in small batches, which minimizes shrinkage and ensures ultimate softness. $862 $622 Shop Now

Down Alternative Comforter Brooklinen Down Alternative Comforter This stylish down comforter alternative is a great eco-friendly option, as it's made from recycled PET fibers, according to the retailer. $209 $178 Shop Now

Super-Plush Bath Towels Brooklinen Super-Plush Bath Towels Stay comfortable from the bedroom to the bathroom with these ridiculously soft and luxurious towels. Made from 100% Turkish Cotton, they are extra thick for spa-like comfort. $79 $67 Shop Now

