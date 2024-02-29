Sales & Deals

Save Up to 29% on Spring-Ready Bedding During Brooklinen's Leap Day Flash Sale — Today Only

Brooklinen Leap Day Sale
Brooklinen
By ETonline Staff
Published: 1:02 PM PST, February 29, 2024

Shop Brooklinen's Leap Year Surprise Sale to save on bedding essentials for a spring refresh.

After four years, we have an extra day in February today. With Leap Day comes special deals and discounts to celebrate the unofficial holiday. One of the best Leap Day sales is happening at Brooklinen just in time to update your bedding before spring arrives. 

For one day only, enjoy 15% off sitewide at Brooklinen and up to 29% off bundles including the internet's favorite sheets. Now's your chance to invest in a better night's sleep for less and save on Brooklinen's bestsellers.

Shop Brooklinen's Leap Year Sale

No matter how you sleep, Brooklinen's famous sheets made from breezy organic cotton and airy linen will deliver sweat-free dreams if you tend to be a hot sleeper. The breathable down and down alternative comforters are also ideal to use as a duvet insert with varied levels of warmth for all-season comfort. 

Leap Day sales don't come around often, so we recommend making the most of this extra day. Below, treat your bed to the spring refresh it deserves with the best deals from Brooklinen's Leap Year sale before they're gone tomorrow.

Washed Linen Core Sheet Set

Washed Linen Core Sheet Set
Brooklinen

Washed Linen Core Sheet Set

Brooklinen's Linen Core Sheet Set features a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases, and comes in six essential colors plus four limited edition seasonal shades.

$299 $254

Shop Now

Organic Cotton Duvet Set

Organic Cotton Duvet Set
Brooklinen

Organic Cotton Duvet Set

Brooklinen's Organic Cotton sheets are breathable and crisp to the touch, and only get softer with every wash. Get the best balance of cozy luxuriousness and breathability with this duvet cover and two pillowcases.

$274 $198

Shop Now

Linen Starter Sheet Set

Linen Starter Sheet Set
Brooklinen

Linen Starter Sheet Set

Treat yourself to a fitted sheet and two pillowcases made with Brooklinen's luxe linen fabric.

$188 $136

Shop Now

Luxe Sateen Hardcore Sheet Bundle

Luxe Sateen Hardcore Sheet Bundle
Brooklinen

Luxe Sateen Hardcore Sheet Bundle

This bundle includes a Core Sheet Set, Duvet Cover and two extra Pillowcase in Brooklinen's best-selling Luxe Sateen weave. 

$363 $219

Shop Now

Washed Linen Move-In Bundle

Washed Linen Move-In Bundle
Brooklinen

Washed Linen Move-In Bundle

For a bedroom that’s breezy and effortlessly cool, Brooklinen's Washed Linen sheets are fan favorites for a reason. Each piece is washed and dyed in small batches, which minimizes shrinkage and ensures ultimate softness.

$862 $622

Shop Now

All-Season Down Comforter

All-Season Down Comforter
Brooklinen

All-Season Down Comforter

Like the Goldilocks of comforters, the All-Season Down Comforter provides ideal comfort that lasts year round.

$379 $322

Shop Now

Ultra-Warm Down Comforter

Ultra-Warm Down Comforter
Brooklinen

Ultra-Warm Down Comforter

For those who like it extra cozy, this comforter is luxurious and fit for snuggling. 

$509 $433

Shop Now

Down Alternative Comforter

Down Alternative Comforter
Brooklinen

Down Alternative Comforter

This stylish down comforter alternative is a great eco-friendly option, as it's made from recycled PET fibers, according to the retailer.

$209 $178

Shop Now

Lightweight Down Comforter

Lightweight Down Comforter
Brooklinen

Lightweight Down Comforter

Snuggle up to varied levels of warmth and construction, each tucked within Brooklinen's ultra-soft, 100% long staple cotton shell. 

$269 $229

Shop Now

Classic Percale Duvet Cover

Classic Percale Duvet Cover
Brooklinen

Classic Percale Duvet Cover

Cool, crisp, and ideal for hot sleepers — Brooklinen's best-selling duvet cover is exceptionally soft and durable, getting better with every wash.

$149 $127

Shop Now

Super-Plush Bath Towels

Super-Plush Bath Towels
Brooklinen

Super-Plush Bath Towels

Stay comfortable from the bedroom to the bathroom with these ridiculously soft and luxurious towels. Made from 100% Turkish Cotton, they are extra thick for spa-like comfort. 

$79 $67

Shop Now

For more ideas to set yourself up for success this year, check out our 2024 New Year, New You Guide for tools to help with fitness goals, meal planning, wardrobe updates, self-care goals and more.

