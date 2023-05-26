There's no doubt about it, vacuum cleaners are an essential household appliance. If you’re in the market for a powerful cleaning gadget to keep your floors spotless, Wayfair's Memorial Day sale is secretly filled with best-in-class Dyson vacuums.

Whether you live in a small apartment or a spacious home — or need to clean up after pets and kids — Dyson's vacuums are truly life-changing. For all your cleaning needs, you can save up to 30% on high-quality Dyson vacuums and bladeless tower fans that double as air purifiers at Wayfair.

Shop the Dyson Deals

Snagging a Dyson on sale makes the investment even more worth it. With lightweight cordless vacuums and slim upright options, any chore can become easier than ever. Dyson's most powerful vacuums and air purifiers rarely see discounts, so these deals won't last forever. Ahead, shop all the best Memorial Day Dyson deals at Wayfair before it's too late.

The Best Memorial Day Dyson Deals at Wayfair

Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Wayfair Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum The Dyson V8 Vacuum Cleaner will make dust bunnies a thing of the past. With this vacuum cleaner, you can deep clean your carpets and clean up dirt from hardwood and tile floors. $450 $350 Shop Now

Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best 2023 Memorial Day sales.

