Save Up to 30% On Dyson Vacuums and Tower Fans for Summer at Wayfair's Memorial Day Sale
There's no doubt about it, vacuum cleaners are an essential household appliance. If you’re in the market for a powerful cleaning gadget to keep your floors spotless, Wayfair's Memorial Day sale is secretly filled with best-in-class Dyson vacuums.
Whether you live in a small apartment or a spacious home — or need to clean up after pets and kids — Dyson's vacuums are truly life-changing. For all your cleaning needs, you can save up to 30% on high-quality Dyson vacuums and bladeless tower fans that double as air purifiers at Wayfair.
Snagging a Dyson on sale makes the investment even more worth it. With lightweight cordless vacuums and slim upright options, any chore can become easier than ever. Dyson's most powerful vacuums and air purifiers rarely see discounts, so these deals won't last forever. Ahead, shop all the best Memorial Day Dyson deals at Wayfair before it's too late.
The Best Memorial Day Dyson Deals at Wayfair
The Dyson V8 Vacuum Cleaner will make dust bunnies a thing of the past. With this vacuum cleaner, you can deep clean your carpets and clean up dirt from hardwood and tile floors.
A cooling tower fan when you need it, the Dyson TP01 with Air Multiplier technology projects a powerful stream of smooth, uninterrupted, purified air.
With powerful circulation to purify the whole room, Dyson's Air Multiplier technology automatically senses and removes pollutants, projecting purified air.
The latest generation 3-in-1 Dyson purifier humidify+cool combines intelligent sensing with an advanced filtration and humidification system to purify, humidify, and cool you.
The Dyson Outsize+ is Dyson's largest intelligent cordless vacuum with laser illumination. It is engineered with suction power, additional run time, a larger format, and tools designed to deep clean your whole home.
The Dyson slim ball animal upright vacuum cleaner is engineered to remove dirt and microscopic dust on all floors, for tough tasks. The advanced self-adjusting cleaner head automatically adjusts between all floor types, sealing in suction for a powerful clean.
The Ball Animal 3 Extra is ideal for pet owners and parents. The grooming tool removes loose hairs and allergens directly from your pet before they spread around your home. New de-tangling technology automatically clears wrapped hair from the brush.
