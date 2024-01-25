Sales & Deals

Save Up to 50% on Gordon Ramsay's Favorite Hexclad Cookware and Kitchen Tools

Hexclad Cyber Monday Sale
Hexclad
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Updated: 4:44 PM PST, January 25, 2024

The Gordon Ramsay-approved cookware brand is offering incredible savings this winter.

When Gordon Ramsay signs off on a cookware brand, you know it will be the gold standard for cooking up something delicious in the kitchen. Don't be an "idiot sandwich" when upgrading your pots and pans. Shop Hexclad, the brand Ramsay himself uses at home. 

Since Hexclad's cookware is so durable and high-quality, it's a bit pricier than some other brands on the market. But we have some good news: Right now, Hexclad is discounting prices and is serving up huge savings on top-rated cookware bundles and kitchen tools.

Shop Hexclad's Best-Selling Cookware

Hexclad's cookware can stand up to whatever recipe you're trying out this winter. The cookware has unbeatable searing power due to its laser-etched stainless steel hexagon design. The pans are non-stick, non-toxic and dishwasher-safe, making clean-up a breeze. You can also have peace of mind when buying from Hexclad, because perhaps the best part about this brand is the cookware comes with a lifetime warranty.

Ramsay's quote on the Hexclad website says, "The sear I can get with these pans is incredible, with absolutely no stick. The temperature control is utter perfection, and the clean-up is effortless."

Ready to score this savings on this Michelin-star chef-approved brand? Below, we've rounded up the best Hexclad cookware deals to shop this winter.

Hexclad Hybrid Perfect Pots & Pans Set (12-Piece)

Hexclad Hybrid Perfect Pots & Pans Set (12-Piece)
HexClad

Hexclad Hybrid Perfect Pots & Pans Set (12-Piece)

Complete your collection with this 12-piece set that includes a 12-inch, 10-inch and 8-inch Hybrid Pan and a 2-quart, 3-quart and an 8-quart Hybrid Pot. Each pot and pan also comes with a fitted lid.

$1,000 $700

Shop Now

Hexclad Hybrid Cookware Set with Lids (6-Piece)

Hexclad Hybrid Cookware Set with Lids (6-Piece)
HexClad

Hexclad Hybrid Cookware Set with Lids (6-Piece)

HexClad cookware performs like no other, and this five-star set is certain to become a central player in your culinary repertoire. It includes a 12-inch, 10-inch and 8-inch pan with a lid for each.

$595 $400

Shop Now

Hexclad Hybrid Pot Set with Lids (6-Piece)

Hexclad Hybrid Pot Set with Lids (6-Piece)
Hexclad

Hexclad Hybrid Pot Set with Lids (6-Piece)

Upgrade your kitchen with this 6-piece pot set featuring three sizes of Hexclad's Hybrid Pot. 

$449 $380

Shop Now

Hexclad Hybrid Carving and Roasting Set

Hexclad Hybrid Carving and Roasting Set
Hexclad

Hexclad Hybrid Carving and Roasting Set

This set that features Hexclad's Roast Pan, Cutting Board and Japanese Damascus Steel Carving Knife and Fork is perfect for hosting a dinner.

$670 $500

Shop Now

Hexclad All-in Bundle (20-Piece)

Hexclad All-in Bundle (20-Piece)
Hexclad

Hexclad All-in Bundle (20-Piece)

Get all the goodies from Hexclad with this bundle that includes a 12-piece hybrid cookware set, a 12-inch hybrid wok, a chicken frying pan, a 3-piece mixing bowl set, a chef's knife and a 12-inch griddle.

$1,607 $1,200

Shop Now

Hexclad Ultimate Everything Collection

Hexclad Ultimate Everything Collection
Hexclad

Hexclad Ultimate Everything Collection

Get Hexclad's best cookware and kitchenware with this bundle that comes with a variety of pans, mixing bowls, a knife set, plates, an apron and more.

$3,126 $2,190

Shop Now

Hexclad Everything But the Kitchen Sink Bundle

Hexclad Everything But the Kitchen Sink Bundle
Hexclad

Hexclad Everything But the Kitchen Sink Bundle

Want all the Hexclad your hungry heart desires? You'll want to check out the brand's Everything But the Kitchen Sink Bundle.

$4,624 $3,000

Shop Now

Hexclad The Essentials Bundle

Hexclad The Essentials Bundle
Hexclad

Hexclad The Essentials Bundle

Enhance your culinary experience with the Essentials Bundle featuring a 12-inch HexClad Hybrid Pan with Lid and a 3QT HexClad Hybrid Pot with Lid.

$379 $220

Shop Now

HexMill Salt and Pepper Grinder Set

HexMill Salt and Pepper Grinder Set
Hexclad

HexMill Salt and Pepper Grinder Set

Save 50% on the HexMill Salt and Pepper Grinder Set, featuring ten precise grind settings and powerful burr grinder technology.

$400 $200

Shop Now

