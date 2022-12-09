When it comes to comfortable kids clothing, Hanna Andersson is a go-to for made-to-last pieces that are always soft. Looking for some of the cutest pajamas and clothes to match with your family this holiday season? Hanna Andersson's collection features everything from matching pajamas sets to underwear and hoodies. To help get your family ready for the holidays, everything at Hanna Andersson is on sale for up to 50% off right now.

Shop the Pajama Sale

Now through Monday, December 19, you can save on endless options, starting at $20. From dresses for your little ones to t-shirts, hoodies and even matching pajama sets for the whole family, Hanna Andersson has a huge selection to choose from. Designed for durability, the clothes are made with brushed organic cotton and flat seams to be a go-to for both playtime and bedtime.

Whether you're getting your family picture-ready for Christmas or have a Star Wars fan at home who is obsessed with Boba Fett, we've gathered some of our favorite pajamas and clothes from Hanna Andersson's sale below.

For more gifting inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide to all of this year’s best gifts for everyone on your list.

