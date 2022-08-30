From TikTok to the wardrobes of Hollywood's chicest celebs, including Miley Cyrus and Vanessa Hudgens, CUUP has proven to be the lingerie brand of choice for many — with bras and underwear styles that seamlessly elevate any outfit with a sexier, edgier flair. And for a limited time, shoppers can score on celeb-loved styles for less at the CUUP Archive Sale.

Now through Monday, September 5, shoppers can save up to 60% and refresh their top drawer with intimates from the CUUP archives. The rare CUUP sale is overflowing with discounts on bras, panties, and even swimwear at a major discount.

Shop the CUUP Sale

While CUUPs bra selection is undeniably stylish, the real allure of the brand is in its super comfortable lingerie styles. Unlike other bras, CUUPs are made with a thin underwire that aims to provide both ample breast support and flexibility — free of any skin discomfort. Plus, CUUP is super size-inclusive too with sizes ranging from A to H for bras and XS to XXXL for bottoms.

Ahead, shop styles from the celeb-loved brand at CUUP's can't-miss sale — with deals of up to 60% off colorful options. Plus, be sure to check out ET's picks for the best (and most comfortable) bras to try, and shop Ashley Graham's newly debuted Knix lingerie collection.

The Thong CUUP The Thong For a totally seamless appearance under your clothes, CUUP's thong blends softness and stretch to be comfortably minimal. $28 $17 Buy Now

The High Cut CUUP The High Cut A figure-flattering style with an elevated feel, the High Cut in satin offers cheeky back end coverage with comfort stretch. $28 $17 Buy Now

The Highwaist CUUP The Highwaist The high rise, high cut silhouette of this pair flatters the hips and elongates your legs. As an added plus, the antimicrobial bamboo lining wicks moisture and keeps you comfortable. $20 $10 Buy Now

The Balconette CUUP The Balconette The Balconette's wide set straps and a straight neckline iconically frame, flatter, and shape while the satin accentuates its clean lines and composed fit. $78 $39 Buy Now

The Scoop CUUP The Scoop The micro bra is made from the softest fabric in CUUP's collection. The Scoop’s curved neckline and seamless construction accentuate your natural form for second-skin support all-day, everyday. $75 $39 Buy Now

