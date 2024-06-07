Scott Disick is proud of his eldest son, Mason Disick, for hitting a major milestone! The father of three took to Instagram on Thursday, posting a picture at the celebrity hot spot Nobu in Los Angeles, alongside Mason and one of his friends.

In the cute photo, Scott is facing the camera, with the two boys flanking his sides and turned away from the camera. The businessman has his arms up on each of the boys' shoulders.

"Congratulations 2 my best friend in the world 🌎 for graduatiuating middle school and now on to high school! Let’s go mart!!" Scott captioned the pic.

Mason, 14, also seemingly got some love from his mom, Kourtney Kardashian, who took to her Instagram Stories to share videos from what appears to be an end-of-school celebration at her house.

In one clip, Kourtney walks up to a Raising Cane's truck that has two workers serving food to guests and greets them.

"School is out!! Hello summer!!" Kourtney wrote on the video.

Kourtney Kardashian shares Raising Cane's food truck seemingly to celebrate Mason Disick's middle school graduation. - Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian shows mechanical bull to seemingly celebrate Mason Disick's middle school graduation. - Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

In another clip, Kourtney showed a mechanical bull setup with the Alice Cooper song "School's Out" playing in the background.

Last month, Mason joined Instagram, prompting responses from his famous family members.

"My first baby is on insta and I'm not ok @masondisick," Kourtney wrote with two sad face emojis over a picture of Mason's first post on the social site.

"I can't believe this is happening," aunt Khloé Kardashian wrote.

"You're really on Instagram," aunt Kim Kardashian added.

In addition to Mason, Scott and Kourtney share kids Penelope Disick, 11, and Reign Disick, 9. Kourtney and her husband, Travis Barker, also welcomed their son, Rocky, in November 2023.

"Things with Kourtney and Scott are cordial," a source told ET of the exes last month. "She is focused on her own life and just wants their kids to feel happy and loved."

