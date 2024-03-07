Mason Disick is following in his stylish parents' footsteps! The 14-year-old son of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick made a rare cameo on his aunt, Khloé Kardashian's, recent Instagram Story, showing off a "fit check" for his fresh outfit.

Without showing her nephew's face, Khloé labeled the video "Go offfff Mase," and called out Mason's polished look.

"Fit check, Chrome, Chrome, show me the belt. Yes, Mason!" Khloé declared as she panned over Mason's long denim shorts and matching denim shirt, complete with Timberland boots, an elaborate silver belt and chain, and a series of chunky silver rings. "Let me see these rings. What is happening? Chrome, Chrome, Chrome!"

He finished off the look with a gold Rolex watch with a blue face.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Though he appeared on his family's first reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, with his birth airing on the show in 2009, Mason has stayed out of the spotlight in recent years, opting not to appear on The Kardashians or even his mother's 2022 Hulu wedding special to Travis Barker.

In December 2023, Mason was featured in a rare family group photo posted by his aunt, Kim Kardashian. Additionally, he has made a few brief cameos on his dad's social media, but for the most part, Mason has stayed away from the spotlight in his famous family, with some fans comparing him to his uncle, Rob Kardashian.

Mason's younger siblings, sister Penelope Disick and brother Reign Disick, have both appeared on the family's Hulu show, The Kardashians, and their parents' social media accounts. In November 2023, Kourtney welcomed son Rocky with Travis. The little guy recently joined his parents on tour as Travis continued Blink-182's tour abroad.

RELATED CONTENT: