Scott Disick is having a girls' night at home with his kids.

The 40-year-old reality star and father of three took to Instagram on Saturday evening to share a video of his 11-year-old daughter hanging out with some friends in pajamas.

In the clip the proud dad posted, Penelope can be seen recreating a viral TikTok dance trend -- inspired by the dance scene from Saltburn -- while two of her friends (including Kim Kardashian's daughter, North West) record it on their phones.

"Huge Saturday night 4 me with the girls," Disick captioned the post.

Disick is also the father of 14-year-old son Mason and 9-year-old son Reign, whom he shares with his ex, Kourtney Kardashian.

The Saltburn dance in question comes toward the end of the film when Barry Keoghan's character, Oliver Quick, dances around a mansion in a scene set to "Murder on the Dancefloor."

However, as many in the comments noted, it seems unlikely Penelope and her friends have actually seen the film, considering it's wildly adult themes and fairly graphic nudity.

That being said, the Saltburn dance trend on TikTok has obviously been less risqué and has allowed the scene to take on a life of it's own.

ET's Cassie DiLaura spoke with Keoghan last week, and the actor opened up about his newfound status as a sex symbol due to his role in Saltburn.

"It's crazy... It's definitely new to me," he shared. "I've not been in this position before, but it's nice to kind of go from that to this, you know, to show that range as well. You know the reaction has just been... just unreal."

RELATED CONTENT: