News

Scott Disick Shares Video of 11-Year-Old Daughter Penelope Recreating 'Saltburn' Dance Scene

Scott Disick and Penelope Disick
Hulu
By Zach Seemayer
Published: 4:35 PM PST, January 28, 2024

The proud dad posted a sweet video of his daughter and her friends to Instagram over the weekend.

Scott Disick is having a girls' night at home with his kids.

The 40-year-old reality star and father of three took to Instagram on Saturday evening to share a video of his 11-year-old daughter hanging out with some friends in pajamas.

In the clip the proud dad posted, Penelope can be seen recreating a viral TikTok dance trend -- inspired by the dance scene from Saltburn -- while two of her friends (including Kim Kardashian's daughter, North West) record it on their phones.

"Huge Saturday night 4 me with the girls," Disick captioned the post.

Disick is also the father of 14-year-old son Mason and 9-year-old son Reign, whom he shares with his ex, Kourtney Kardashian.

The Saltburn dance in question comes toward the end of the film when Barry Keoghan's character, Oliver Quick, dances around a mansion in a scene set to "Murder on the Dancefloor."

However, as many in the comments noted, it seems unlikely Penelope and her friends have actually seen the film, considering it's wildly adult themes and fairly graphic nudity.

That being said, the Saltburn dance trend on TikTok has obviously been less risqué and has allowed the scene to take on a life of it's own.

ET's Cassie DiLaura spoke with Keoghan last week, and the actor opened up about his newfound status as a sex symbol due to his role in Saltburn.

"It's crazy... It's definitely new to me," he shared. "I've not been in this position before, but it's nice to kind of go from that to this, you know, to show that range as well. You know the reaction has just been... just unreal."

Video

Penelope Disick Trolls Her Dad Scott When Asked Who He Should Date

RELATED CONTENT:

Scott Disick Spotted With Chloe Bartoli, His Ex From Cheating Scandal

News

Scott Disick Spotted With Chloe Bartoli, His Ex From Cheating Scandal

Kim Kardashian Shares Rare Photo of 13-Year-Old Nephew Mason Disick

News

Kim Kardashian Shares Rare Photo of 13-Year-Old Nephew Mason Disick

Jared Leto Reacts to Viral Theory That He and Scott Disick Are Twins

News

Jared Leto Reacts to Viral Theory That He and Scott Disick Are Twins

Scott Disick Says He Might Want More Kids 'Later Down the Road'

News

Scott Disick Says He Might Want More Kids 'Later Down the Road'

Related Photos
Celebrities and Their Too Cute Kids
114 Photos
Celebrities and Their Too Cute Kids

Tags: