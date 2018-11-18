'Scrubs' Cast Reunites for the First Time in 8 Years

Together again!

The cast of Scrubs all assembled on Saturday for the very first time since the show went off the air in 2010! Zach Braff, Sarah Chalke, Christa Miller, Donald Faison, Neil Flynn, Ken Jenkins, Judy Reyes, and John C. McGinley all made an appearance at the Vulture Festival in New York City where a panel on the beloved show was held.



Also in attendance was the show’s creator, Bill Lawrence, who didn’t hesitate to throw cold water on any speculation that the medical dramedy will be getting a reboot any time soon.



“I would do anything to get to work with not only this group [but the entire crew]…it was the best time in my life,” he explained to those in attendance, via The Hollywood Reporter. However “sometimes reboots -- not all the time -- feel like a money grab.”

Lawrence went on to explain that he’s open to doing a film in which fans get a peek at their fave characters from the show -- except his problem with this scenario is that he’d like to explore all the characters’ lives all these years later, which could be problematic.



“If we ever do it, we’ll do it as a short little movie or something else,” he stated. “I think the problem from me is I would just want to see where everyone is. I would want to see where their marriages are [as opposed to a huge event].”

Despite Lawrence's willing to kill the rumors, Braff still decided to continue to stoke interest in a revival, posting a group photo along with the teasing caption: "Season 10?"

Here's hoping we see this talented cast reassemble again someday soon!

Check out the panel in its entirety right here.



