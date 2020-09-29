The newest Missguided collaboration will have you feeling nostalgic! The trendy online fashion retailer has teamed up with Sean John on 'The Classics' collection inspired by the brand's greatest fashion moments. Sean John was founded by Sean Combs aka Diddy in 1998.

Sean John was responsible for some of the most iconic looks of the early 2000s, worn by music's biggest stars including Jennifer Lopez, Missy Elliott and Rihanna. Sean John x Missguided presents a 114-piece line, featuring styles made famous by the brand such as velour track suits, 'Sean John' logo tanks, oversized hoodies and more. The campaign stars musician BIA in the statement-making clothes, photographed by Bonnie Nichoalds.

This collection is Sean John's first womenswear collaboration. The pieces are perfect for fall dressing and super cozy for wearing while lounging at home.

Shop the entire Sean John x Missguided 'The Classics' range and check out ET Style's top picks below.

Plus Size Black Scoop Script Tape Bralette & Rib Biker Shorts Sean John x Missguided Missguided Plus Size Black Scoop Script Tape Bralette & Rib Biker Shorts Sean John x Missguided A sporty, of-the-moment set of logo tape bralette and high-waist bike shorts. REGULARLY $29 (BRALETTE) $14 at Missguided REGULARLY $35 (SHORTS) $17 at Missguided

Pink Velour Zip Front Mini Dress Sean John x Missguided Missguided Pink Velour Zip Front Mini Dress Sean John x Missguided We are obsessed with this fun bubblegum pink velour zip-up mini dress. REGULARLY $58 $29 at Missguided

Navy Velour Zip Cropped Jacket & Wide Leg Pants Missguided Missguided Navy Velour Zip Cropped Jacket & Wide Leg Pants Missguided Nothing is more early 2000s than a velour track suit. This cozy set features a high-neck zip-up jacket and a wide-leg pant with split hem. REGULARLY $68 (JACKET) $34 at Missguided REGULARLY $68 (PANT) $34 at Missguided

White Rib Scoop Crop Top Sean John x Missguided Missguided White Rib Scoop Crop Top Sean John x Missguided An essential ribbed cropped tank with the brand's embroidery. REGULARLY $23 $11 at Missguided

Gray Marl Classic Oversized Joggers Sean John x Missguided Missguided Gray Marl Classic Oversized Joggers Sean John x Missguided Cozy sweatpants with comfortable drawstring waist and gathered ankles. REGULARLY $48 $24 at Missguided

Turquoise Ruched High Neck Mini Dress Sean John x Missguided Missguided Turquoise Ruched High Neck Mini Dress Sean John x Missguided A bright blue jersey body-con mini dress that has a ruched front and toggle hem detail. REGULARLY $54 $27 at Missguided

Black Balloon Sleeve Oversized Hoodie Dress Sean John x Missguided Missguided Black Balloon Sleeve Oversized Hoodie Dress Sean John x Missguided This roomy hoodie is effortlessly cool. We love the contrast drawstring. REGULARLY $74 $37 at Missguided

Sign for the latest news on fashion launches! Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

When Is Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2020?

Amazon Big Fall Sale: 43 Under $50 Designer Clothes and Shoe Deals

The Best Loungewear for Relaxing -- Matching Sets, Jogger Pants & More