Fashion

Sean John x Missguided Collection Brings Back Early 2000s Style -- Shop It Now!

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
missguided x sean john BIA
Bonnie Nichoalds/Missguided

The newest Missguided collaboration will have you feeling nostalgic! The trendy online fashion retailer has teamed up with Sean John on 'The Classics' collection inspired by the brand's greatest fashion moments. Sean John was founded by Sean Combs aka Diddy in 1998.

Sean John was responsible for some of the most iconic looks of the early 2000s, worn by music's biggest stars including Jennifer Lopez, Missy Elliott and Rihanna. Sean John x Missguided presents a 114-piece line, featuring styles made famous by the brand such as velour track suits, 'Sean John' logo tanks, oversized hoodies and more. The campaign stars musician BIA in the statement-making clothes, photographed by Bonnie Nichoalds

This collection is Sean John's first womenswear collaboration. The pieces are perfect for fall dressing and super cozy for wearing while lounging at home.

Shop the entire Sean John x Missguided 'The Classics' range and check out ET Style's top picks below. 

Plus Size Black Scoop Script Tape Bralette & Rib Biker Shorts
Sean John x Missguided
Sean John x Missguided Plus Size Black Scoop Script Tape Bralette & Rib Biker Shorts
Missguided
Plus Size Black Scoop Script Tape Bralette & Rib Biker Shorts
Sean John x Missguided

A sporty, of-the-moment set of logo tape bralette and high-waist bike shorts. 

REGULARLY $29 (BRALETTE)
REGULARLY $35 (SHORTS)

Pink Velour Zip Front Mini Dress
Sean John x Missguided
Sean John x Missguided Pink Velour Zip Front Mini Dress
Missguided
Pink Velour Zip Front Mini Dress
Sean John x Missguided

We are obsessed with this fun bubblegum pink velour zip-up mini dress. 

REGULARLY $58

Navy Velour Zip Cropped Jacket & Wide Leg Pants
Missguided
Sean John x Missguided velour tracksuit
Missguided
Navy Velour Zip Cropped Jacket & Wide Leg Pants
Missguided

Nothing is more early 2000s than a velour track suit. This cozy set features a high-neck zip-up jacket and a wide-leg pant with split hem.

REGULARLY $68 (JACKET)
REGULARLY $68 (PANT)

White Rib Scoop Crop Top
Sean John x Missguided
Sean John x Missguided White Rib Scoop Crop Top
Missguided
White Rib Scoop Crop Top
Sean John x Missguided

An essential ribbed cropped tank with the brand's embroidery. 

REGULARLY $23

Gray Marl Classic Oversized Joggers
Sean John x Missguided
Sean John x Missguided Gray Marl Classic Oversized Joggers
Missguided
Gray Marl Classic Oversized Joggers
Sean John x Missguided

Cozy sweatpants with comfortable drawstring waist and gathered ankles. 

REGULARLY $48

Turquoise Ruched High Neck Mini Dress
Sean John x Missguided
Sean John x Missguided Turquoise Ruched High Neck Mini Dress
Missguided
Turquoise Ruched High Neck Mini Dress
Sean John x Missguided

A bright blue jersey body-con mini dress that has a ruched front and toggle hem detail. 

REGULARLY $54

Black Balloon Sleeve Oversized Hoodie Dress
Sean John x Missguided
Sean John x Missguided Black Balloon Sleeve Oversized Hoodie Dress
Missguided
Black Balloon Sleeve Oversized Hoodie Dress
Sean John x Missguided

This roomy hoodie is effortlessly cool. We love the contrast drawstring. 

REGULARLY $74

RELATED CONTENT:

When Is Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2020?

Amazon Big Fall Sale: 43 Under $50 Designer Clothes and Shoe Deals

The Best Loungewear for Relaxing -- Matching Sets, Jogger Pants & More

 