Cyber Monday Shopping 2020: Everything You Need to Know

Now that Thanksgiving and Black Friday are officially over, it’s time to focus on Cyber Monday -- because despite the global pandemic and its widespread domino effect on most aspects of daily life, this annual savings events will make for some epic holiday shopping.

This is the silver lining we're focusing on amid what will surely be a different kind of holiday season. Considering that more and more retailers are embracing e-commerce, they'll be competing with each other to offer consumers rock-bottom prices on all kinds of goods.

Whether you're shopping for your home or your loved ones, expect deep discounts on items like women's clothing, beauty products, laptops, smart TVs and other electronics, furniture, appliances, and so much more.

With the holiday shopping season in full effect, ET Style is keeping you up to date on every incredible Cyber Monday sale, and other amazing deals we find. For now, here's what you need to know about Cyber Monday.

When is Cyber Monday 2020?

This year, Cyber Monday falls on Monday, Nov. 30. As always, it's the first Monday after Thanksgiving. And as always, it's known as one of the biggest cyber shopping day of the year. We're not exaggerating when we say you can score a discount on pretty much any item.

Which retailers are participating in Cyber Monday?

Best Buy, Sam's Club, Target and Walmart are just a few of the major retailers that are participating in Cyber Monday, and were not open for business on Thanksgiving Day this year. Other participating stores include Apple, Banana Republic, buybuy Baby, Gap, H&M, Forever 21, HomeGoods, J. Crew, Kohl's, Macy's, Marshalls, Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack, Old Navy, Petco, Petsmart, REI, Sephora, TJ Maxx, Ulta Beauty, Vera Bradley and World Market.

That means you still have time to save on a new iPad, AirPods, an Apple watch, and other items on your holiday shopping list.

Additionally, Walmart has launched Walmart+, the retailer's highly anticipated competitor to Amazon Prime, in September -- meaning you can avoid Walmart stores throughout the holiday shopping season, should you prefer. And Target has announced that it will start rolling out its lowest prices of the year, both in store and online, starting in October (and continuing throughout the season).

As for Amazon, the company has already launched Cyber Monday Deals, offering tons of discounts between Prime Day and Cyber Week shopping.

Retailers Walgreens and CVS are also offering Cyber Monday discounts.

What sets Cyber Monday apart from Black Friday?

Unlike the Thanksgiving Day closures, and Black Friday hours, online shoppers don’t have to worry about standing in long lines and social distancing. Because cyber deals are first come first serve, holiday shoppers can fill their digital shopping carts to the max and checkout directly from a computer or smart phone without worrying about how you're going to get it all home. Also, many retailers offer free shipping, or discounted shipping rates, depending on how much you spend.

What does all this mean?

Cyber Monday is a great way to get your holiday shopping done from home. It's too soon to tell what's in store for the rest of the holiday season and whether or not retailers will be launching others mega-sales as we inch closer to Christmas. Once upon a time, Cyber Monday was the biggest online shopping day of the year -- but in 2020, more than ever, it's got some serious competition.

