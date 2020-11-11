Shopping

The Best Holiday Decor Deals From Macy's, Wayfair, Home Depot and More

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
holiday decor
Cavan Images/Getty Images

The holiday season is right around the corner, and if you can't contain your excitement and want to start decorating your home right now, there are already great holiday decor options available -- many of them are on sale while supplies last.

Our favorite stores such as Wayfair, Macy's, Etsy and World Market are offering deals on festive decorations that'll transform your home into a holiday wonderland. Shop everything from a faux Christmas tree and monogram stockings to an electric menorah and twinkling outdoor lights. 

Be sure to check out our selection of candles that'll get you in the cozy mood, along with holiday entertaining essentials and, of course, our gift guide that's full of awesome gift ideas for friends and family: Amazon finds, gifts under $50, the best fragrance options and more. 

Shop our top picks of holiday decor deals ahead. 

6 ft. to 6.5 ft. Freshly Cut Fraser Fir Real Christmas Tree
Cottage Farms Direct
Cottage Farms Direct 6 ft. to 6.5 ft. Freshly Cut Fraser Fir Real Christmas Tree
The Home Depot
6 ft. to 6.5 ft. Freshly Cut Fraser Fir Real Christmas Tree
Cottage Farms Direct
During the time of the coronavirus, it is AWESOME to have the option to get your tree delivered to your home. The Home Depot will deliver you this Cottage Farms Direct 6 ft. to 6.5 ft. Freshly Cut Fraser Fir Real Christmas Tree...for free.  There are tons of types and sizes of Christmas Tree options.
7.5 ft Windsor Frasier Fir LED Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree with 1000 Color Changing Lights
The Home Depot
Home Depot 7.5 ft Windsor Frasier Fir LED Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree with 1000 Color Changing Lights
The Home Depot
7.5 ft Windsor Frasier Fir LED Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree with 1000 Color Changing Lights
The Home Depot
This Home Depot 7.5 ft Windsor Frasier Fir LED Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree with 1000 Color Changing Lights (white, color or moving) is a full very realistic looking Christmas Tree that you can have for the next decade.  
LED Star Christmas Tree Topper Light with White Rotating Star Projector
Tenflyer
Tenflyer LED Star Christmas Tree Topper Light with White Rotating Star Projector
Amazon
LED Star Christmas Tree Topper Light with White Rotating Star Projector
Tenflyer
This Tenflyer LED Star Christmas Tree Topper Light with White Rotating Star Projector projects stars on the ceiling above your Christmas Tree!!! We are loving this Christmas Tree topper!
12 ft Pre-Lit LED Giant-Sized Inflatable Santa and Sleigh Scene
Home Accent Holiday
Home Accent Holiday 12 ft Pre-Lit LED Giant-Sized Inflatable Santa and Sleigh Scene
The Home Depot
12 ft Pre-Lit LED Giant-Sized Inflatable Santa and Sleigh Scene
Home Accent Holiday
Who doesn't want a 12 ft Pre-Lit LED Giant-Sized Inflatable Santa and Sleigh Scene on their front lawn to bring the Merry, Merry and Ho-Ho-Ho to you neighborhood?
Ivory Dream Candle
Frongate
Frontgate Ivory Dream Candle
Frontgate
Ivory Dream Candle
Frongate
Collect multiples of this gorgeous glowing pillar candle that's battery-powered. 
REGULARLY STARTING $54
Battery Operated Menorah
The Holiday Aisle
Battery Operated Menorah
Wayfair
Battery Operated Menorah
The Holiday Aisle
Light up each LED candle on this classic electric menorah by turning the bulb. It also has a timer function -- the menorah will turn itself on for six hours, then turn itself off for 18 hours.
REGULARLY $102.99
Fall Hoop Wreath
Ribbon and Vine Co.
etsy fall hoop wreath
Etsy
Fall Hoop Wreath
Ribbon and Vine Co.
A greenery wreath featuring a sleek gold hoop for a festive, modern look available on Etsy.
REGULARLY $109
Glittered Silver And Gold 18 Point Star Ornaments Set of 2
World Market
World Market Glittered Silver And Gold 18 Point Star Ornaments Set of 2
World Market
Glittered Silver And Gold 18 Point Star Ornaments Set of 2
World Market
Get a bunch of these sparkly star ornament sets at World Market to hang around the house or to adorn the tree. 
REGULARLY $7
Patagonia Flocked Artificial Christmas Tree
The Holiday Aisle
The Holiday Aisle Patagonia Flocked Artificial Christmas Tree
Wayfair
Patagonia Flocked Artificial Christmas Tree
The Holiday Aisle
This artificial Christmas tree from Wayfair looks like the real thing, dusted in faux snow. It's made from flame-resistant material and has a durable metal core that keeps the tree standing strong and tall. 
REGULARLY $219
Handmade Kwanzaa Spirit Celebration Set (Ghana)
African Heritage Collection
African Heritage Collection Handmade Kwanzaa Spirit Celebration Set (Ghana)
Overstock
Handmade Kwanzaa Spirit Celebration Set (Ghana)
African Heritage Collection
This handmade Kwanzaa celebration set includes a candleholder with hand-carved Akuaba candle holder, seven tapered Kwanzaa candles, a unity cup, a bamboo mat and an information sheet. Plus, it comes shrink-wrapped in a convenient gift box.
REGULARLY $68.99
Cozy Plush 50" x 70" Throw
Charter Club
Charter Club Cozy Plush 50" x 70" Throw
Macy's
Cozy Plush 50" x 70" Throw
Charter Club
Cuddle up in this cozy plaid print blanket and throw it on the couch for festive decor flair. 
REGULARLY $50
Hanging Icicle Lights
Alpine
Alpine Hanging Icicle Lights.png
Walmart
Hanging Icicle Lights
Alpine
These falling lights add a festive, wintery vibe to any outdoor space. 
REGULARLY $109.99
Judaica Challah Tray with Wooden Insert
Spode
Judaica Challah Tray with Wooden Insert
Macy's
Judaica Challah Tray with Wooden Insert
Spode
Start a new tradition with this beautiful porcelain (and dishwasher-safe) challah tray. It comes with a wooden insert for easy slicing.
REGULARLY $358
Knit Monogram Stocking
St. Nicholas Square
St. Nicholas Square Knit Monogram Stocking
Kohl's
Knit Monogram Stocking
St. Nicholas Square
Score a monogram stocking at Kohl's for the whole family!
REGULARLY $29.99
Happy Holidays Rectangular Outdoor Doormat
JCPenney
Happy Holidays Rectangular Outdoor Doormat
JCPenney
Happy Holidays Rectangular Outdoor Doormat
JCPenney
Add a welcoming vibe to your home with this adorable "Happy Holidays" doormat. 
REGULARLY $50

RELATED CONTENT: 

The Best 228 Christmas Gifts on Sale at Amazon -- Holiday Gift Deals for 2020

Walmart's Black Friday Sale Has Started -- Shop the 68 Best Deals We've Found

Oprah's Favorite Things 2020 Are Here! Shop Her Holiday Picks

The Best Holiday Gifts for Under $50 at Amazon

Best Holiday Stocking Stuffers

The Best Holiday Gifts for Under $100 on Amazon

Best Gifts for Home - Echo Dot, Le Creuset Dutch Oven and More

Oprah's Favorite Things 2020: Shop Her Fashion Gift Picks on Amazon

The Best Black Friday Deals and Sales So Far -- Felix Gray, Samsung, Home Depot, Walmart and More

The Best Gifts From the Amazon Holiday Gift Guide

Oprah's Favorite Things 2020: Shop Oprah's Picks of Gifts for Home

Best Holiday Gifts for Baby

The Best Holiday Candles to Warm Up Your Home

Half Baked Harvest x Etsy: Chic Essentials for Holiday Entertaining

 