The Best Holiday Decor Deals From Macy's, Wayfair, Home Depot and More

The holiday season is right around the corner, and if you can't contain your excitement and want to start decorating your home right now, there are already great holiday decor options available -- many of them are on sale while supplies last.

Our favorite stores such as Wayfair, Macy's, Etsy and World Market are offering deals on festive decorations that'll transform your home into a holiday wonderland. Shop everything from a faux Christmas tree and monogram stockings to an electric menorah and twinkling outdoor lights.

Be sure to check out our selection of candles that'll get you in the cozy mood, along with holiday entertaining essentials and, of course, our gift guide that's full of awesome gift ideas for friends and family: Amazon finds, gifts under $50, the best fragrance options and more.

Shop our top picks of holiday decor deals ahead.

6 ft. to 6.5 ft. Freshly Cut Fraser Fir Real Christmas Tree Cottage Farms Direct The Home Depot 6 ft. to 6.5 ft. Freshly Cut Fraser Fir Real Christmas Tree Cottage Farms Direct During the time of the coronavirus, it is AWESOME to have the option to get your tree delivered to your home. The Home Depot will deliver you this Cottage Farms Direct 6 ft. to 6.5 ft. Freshly Cut Fraser Fir Real Christmas Tree...for free. There are tons of types and sizes of Christmas Tree options. $109 at The Home Depot

7.5 ft Windsor Frasier Fir LED Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree with 1000 Color Changing Lights The Home Depot The Home Depot 7.5 ft Windsor Frasier Fir LED Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree with 1000 Color Changing Lights The Home Depot This Home Depot 7.5 ft Windsor Frasier Fir LED Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree with 1000 Color Changing Lights (white, color or moving) is a full very realistic looking Christmas Tree that you can have for the next decade. $328 at The Home Depot

LED Star Christmas Tree Topper Light with White Rotating Star Projector Tenflyer Amazon LED Star Christmas Tree Topper Light with White Rotating Star Projector Tenflyer This Tenflyer LED Star Christmas Tree Topper Light with White Rotating Star Projector projects stars on the ceiling above your Christmas Tree!!! We are loving this Christmas Tree topper! $25.99 at Amazon

12 ft Pre-Lit LED Giant-Sized Inflatable Santa and Sleigh Scene Home Accent Holiday The Home Depot 12 ft Pre-Lit LED Giant-Sized Inflatable Santa and Sleigh Scene Home Accent Holiday Who doesn't want a 12 ft Pre-Lit LED Giant-Sized Inflatable Santa and Sleigh Scene on their front lawn to bring the Merry, Merry and Ho-Ho-Ho to you neighborhood? $129 at The Home Depot

Ivory Dream Candle Frongate Frontgate Ivory Dream Candle Frongate Collect multiples of this gorgeous glowing pillar candle that's battery-powered. REGULARLY STARTING $54 Starting $48.60 at Frontgate

Battery Operated Menorah The Holiday Aisle Wayfair Battery Operated Menorah The Holiday Aisle Light up each LED candle on this classic electric menorah by turning the bulb. It also has a timer function -- the menorah will turn itself on for six hours, then turn itself off for 18 hours. REGULARLY $102.99 $88.99 at Wayfair

Fall Hoop Wreath Ribbon and Vine Co. Etsy Fall Hoop Wreath Ribbon and Vine Co. A greenery wreath featuring a sleek gold hoop for a festive, modern look available on Etsy. REGULARLY $109 $92 at Etsy

Glittered Silver And Gold 18 Point Star Ornaments Set of 2 World Market World Market Glittered Silver And Gold 18 Point Star Ornaments Set of 2 World Market Get a bunch of these sparkly star ornament sets at World Market to hang around the house or to adorn the tree. REGULARLY $7 $6 at World Market

Patagonia Flocked Artificial Christmas Tree The Holiday Aisle Wayfair Patagonia Flocked Artificial Christmas Tree The Holiday Aisle This artificial Christmas tree from Wayfair looks like the real thing, dusted in faux snow. It's made from flame-resistant material and has a durable metal core that keeps the tree standing strong and tall. REGULARLY $219 $167.99 at Wayfair

Handmade Kwanzaa Spirit Celebration Set (Ghana) African Heritage Collection Overstock Handmade Kwanzaa Spirit Celebration Set (Ghana) African Heritage Collection This handmade Kwanzaa celebration set includes a candleholder with hand-carved Akuaba candle holder, seven tapered Kwanzaa candles, a unity cup, a bamboo mat and an information sheet. Plus, it comes shrink-wrapped in a convenient gift box. REGULARLY $68.99 $62.09 at Overstock

Cozy Plush 50" x 70" Throw Charter Club Macy's Cozy Plush 50" x 70" Throw Charter Club Cuddle up in this cozy plaid print blanket and throw it on the couch for festive decor flair. REGULARLY $50 $25.49 at Macy's w/ code SALE

Hanging Icicle Lights Alpine Walmart Hanging Icicle Lights Alpine These falling lights add a festive, wintery vibe to any outdoor space. REGULARLY $109.99 $98.13 at Walmart

Judaica Challah Tray with Wooden Insert Spode Macy's Judaica Challah Tray with Wooden Insert Spode Start a new tradition with this beautiful porcelain (and dishwasher-safe) challah tray. It comes with a wooden insert for easy slicing. REGULARLY $358 $142.99 at Macy's

Knit Monogram Stocking St. Nicholas Square Kohl's Knit Monogram Stocking St. Nicholas Square Score a monogram stocking at Kohl's for the whole family! REGULARLY $29.99 $15.29 at Kohl's

Happy Holidays Rectangular Outdoor Doormat JCPenney JCPenney Happy Holidays Rectangular Outdoor Doormat JCPenney Add a welcoming vibe to your home with this adorable "Happy Holidays" doormat. REGULARLY $50 $20.99 at JCPenney w/ code WINDOW41

