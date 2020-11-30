Best Cyber Monday Deals at Shopbop: Take 20% Off $200 Order

Ready to save big on designer lines and top brands? Add your favorites to cart from the Shopbop Cyber Monday Sale, which is taking 20% off on orders of $200 or more on items labeled "Cyber Monday" with the code CYBER20.

The online retailer is also offering up to 50% off on thousands of newly added sale items in the fashion category including clothing, shoes, bags, jewelry and accessories. Now is the time to shop for your holiday outfit or the perfect present for the fashionista on your Christmas shopping list.

Shop amazing deals on Tory Burch, Rebecca Minkoff, Helmut Lang, Sea, Vince, Z Supply, Illesteva, Staud, By Far, Aquazzura, Frame, Rag & Bone, Acne Studios and so many more brands. This sale event is perfect for scooping up some holiday gifts for loved ones and a little treat or two for yourself. If you're looking for gifts for men, be sure to check out Shopbop's brother site, East Dane, which is also offering up to 50% off just-added styles.

Check out additional Cyber Monday sales and other discounts from our go-to retailers -- as well as key details and promo codes. Whether it's for holiday gifts, birthday presents, gifts for teens, stocking stuffers, secret Santa or any other special occasion, we rounded up a bunch of items at great prices. Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or scooping up Christmas presents for friends, family or a co-worker, tons of great gift items are just a click away.

Shoppers can stock up on budget-friendly items from Amazon, Macy's, Sephora, Nordstrom, Nordstrom Rack, Etsy, Walmart, Shopbop, Target, Wayfair, Ulta Beauty, Kohl's, Zulily, Vitamix, Fenty Beauty, Draper James and other major retailers.

Shop all Shopbop sale items and browse through their Cyber Monday Sale. Check out ET Style's top picks below.

Plaid Peacoat Theory Shopbop Plaid Peacoat Theory Take 40% off this chic plaid peacoat by Theory and use the code CYBER20 to get an extra 20% off. REGULARLY $895 $537 at Shopbop

Robinson Chain Wallet Tory Burch Shopbop Robinson Chain Wallet Tory Burch Gift this elegant Tory Burch chain wallet bag. REGULARLY $298 $208.60 at Shopbop

Jadon 8 Eye Boots Dr. Martens Shopbop Jadon 8 Eye Boots Dr. Martens Score these on-trend white combat boots from Dr. Martens. REGULARLY $180 $135 at Shopbop

Silver Crystal Earrings Stella + Ruby Shopbop Silver Crystal Earrings Stella + Ruby Add these statement sparklers to your cart to liven up any virtual holiday look this season. REGULARLY $48 $33.60 at Shopbop

Strap Shirtdress Helmut Lang Shopbop Strap Shirtdress Helmut Lang A knee-length shirt dress with pockets and D-ring belt from Helmut Lang. Wear the versatile piece now with boots and later with sandals. REGULARLY $520 $364 at Shopbop

Thank You, Necks Stripe Top BB Dakota Shopbop Thank You, Necks Stripe Top BB Dakota A cropped striped turtleneck sweater by BB Dakota that'll look great with high-waist jeans or leggings. REGULARLY $59 $29.50 at Shopbop

Spray Paint Sleep Jumpsuit Madewell Shopbop Spray Paint Sleep Jumpsuit Madewell This Madewell jumpsuit is an effortless, comfy option for sleeping or lounging. REGULARLY $79.50 $55.65 at Shopbop

Jogger Sweatpants Z Supply Shopbop Jogger Sweatpants Z Supply Add these Z Supply lightweight French terry joggers to your sweatpants collection. REGULARLY $74 $37 at Shopbop

Greenwich Sunglasses Illesteva Shopbop Greenwich Sunglasses Illesteva The popular Illesteva Greenwich Sunglasses would make a great gift for someone who needs a new pair of sunnies. REGULARLY $230 $161 at Shopbop

RELATED CONTENT:

Best Black Friday 2020 Deals at Amazon -- 231 Deals You Can Get Now

Best Black Friday 2020 Deals from Lululemon! Shop These Deals Now

Best Black Friday 2020 Deals at Walmart: Shop the 77 Best Sales We've Found

Oprah's Favorite Things 2020: Shop Her Fashion Gift Picks on Amazon

Best Black Friday 2020 Deals at Nordstrom Available Now -- Tory Burch, Nike and More

Best Black Friday 2020 Deals from Target -- Shop These Sales Now

Best Black Friday 2020 Deals Available Now - Macy's, Amazon & More

Macy’s Black Friday Deals to Shop Now -- Get Up to 65% Off

Kate Spade Surprise Sale: Take Up to 75% Off Everything

Best Black Friday 2020 Deals at Wayfair: Shop Home Decor & More

Christmas Gifts Under $200 at Amazon

Oprah's Favorite Things 2020 Are Here! Shop Her Holiday Picks

The Best Holiday Candles to Warm Up Your Home

Christmas Gifts for Under $100

Oprah's Favorite Things 2020: Shop Oprah's Picks of Gifts for Home

Amazon Black Friday 2020: Best Designer Backpack Deals