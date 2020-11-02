If you're starting holiday shopping for the men in your life, you're at the right place. ET Style has gathered amazing gifts your friend, boyfriend, fiancé, dad, father-in-law, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin or whoever will love and actually use.

A great category to look into is fashion. With winter coming up, the person you're planning to gift is probably in need of new clothing and accessories for cold weather. Or even something to elevate their wardrobe year-round.

Shop stylish gifts such as lightweight athletic sneakers, training joggers, fun SpongeBob socks, sleek sunnies and a cozy crewneck sweater from coveted brands like On, Lululemon, Happy Socks, Raen and Madewell.

Shop our selection of the best holiday fashion gifts for men, below.

Boxed 3-In-1 Wallet Gift Set In Signature Canvas Coach Coach Boxed 3-In-1 Wallet Gift Set In Signature Canvas Coach This Coach Boxed 3-In-1 Wallet Gift Set In Signature Canvas is the perfect chic gift for the men in your life. REGULARLY $228 $72.96 at Coach Outlet

Toshiba 32-inch Smart HD 720p TV, Fire TV Edition Toshiba Amazon Toshiba 32-inch Smart HD 720p TV, Fire TV Edition Toshiba This Toshiba 32-inch Smart HD 720p TV, Fire TV Edition was one of the best selling products on Prime Day this year. Get this Toshiba Smart TV while supplies last. REGULARLY $180 $140 at Amazon

New Wayfairer Polarized Sunglasses Ray-Ban Amazon New Wayfairer Polarized Sunglasses Ray-Ban Go back to where it all began with Ray-Ban New Wayfarer Classic sunglasses. Using the same iconic shape as the classic Wayfarer, these sunglasses offer an updated version that includes a smaller frame and slightly softer eye shape. These shades are currently 26% off so grab a pair now while they last! ORIGINALLY $194 $144 at Amazon

Low Top Cloud Sneaker On Verishop Low Top Cloud Sneaker On Athletic shoes that are light as air. The On Low Top Cloud Sneaker features breathable mesh uppers, adaptive comfort and all-day cushioning. It's already laced so it's easy to slip on and off whenever. $129.99 at Verishop

Apple Watch Series 3 Apple Amazon Apple Watch Series 3 Apple This Apple Watch is the perfect gift for the holidays for those who want a swim proof watch enabled with GPS. This Apple Watch is 15% off, while supplies last. REGULARLY $199 $169 at Amazon

Little America Laptop Backpack Herschel Amazon Little America Laptop Backpack Herschel This bag is will fit your laptop and all of the necessities to travel with it. REGULARLY $99 $65 at Amazon

License to Train Jogger 29" Lululemon Lululemon License to Train Jogger 29" Lululemon These Lululemon joggers are made for training, but it's versatile and comfortable to wear anytime like when lounging or working from home. The License to Train Jogger features four-way stretch, quick-drying fabric and abrasion-resistant panels. $128 at Lululemon

Boys' Tricot Jacket & Pant Clothing Set Adidas Amazon Boys' Tricot Jacket & Pant Clothing Set Adidas The adidas Boys' Tricot Jacket & Pant Clothing Set is the perfect holiday gift for your little man to keep him looking sharp. REGULARLY $37 $31 at Amazon

Forerunner 235, GPS Running Watch Garmin Amazon Forerunner 235, GPS Running Watch Garmin Garmin's versatile running watch can be customized for your workout needs. You can also connect it to your smartphone to receive emails, text messages, and call alerts. REGULARLY $330 $164.84 at Amazon

Index 15 Backpack Arc'teryx Nordstrom Index 15 Backpack Arc'teryx Whether he's sporting it outdoors or during a city commute, the Arc'teryx Index 15 Backpack is convenient, functional and stylish. The compact design is made from durable tech fabric. It comes with a top handle, adjustable straps, exterior and interior zip pockets and internal compartment for hydration bladder. $59 at Nordstrom

Casing Rope Bracelet Miansai East Dane Casing Rope Bracelet Miansai We love this understated nautical-inspired woven cord bracelet with screw clasp and bead detail. $68 at East Dane

EP Wired On-Ear Headphones Beats Amazon EP Wired On-Ear Headphones Beats These Beats EP Wired On-Ear Headphones are a great gift idea and are under $100 (while supplies last) and come in four different colors: blue, white, red and black. REGULARLY $129.95 $91 from Amazon

Grey Aren Sunglasses Raen SSENSE Grey Aren Sunglasses Raen Raen sunglasses are cool and timeless. These translucent acetate sunnies with green 100% UV protection lenses and gold hardware are a modern take on a classic. $155 at SSENSE

Crewneck Sweater Madewell Madewell Crewneck Sweater Madewell A soft crewneck sweater made from blended wool yarn. This Madewell knit is a wardrobe staple for cold weather. $88 at Madewell

Charlie Wallet Herschel Herschel Charlie Wallet Herschel The Herschel Charlie Wallet is a no-fuss, slim design with multiple card slots. $21.99 at Herschel

