Holiday Gifts for Men from Lululemon, Coach, Herschel, Madewell and More

By ETonline Staff
best holiday fashion gifts for men
If you're starting holiday shopping for the men in your life, you're at the right place. ET Style has gathered amazing gifts your friend, boyfriend, fiancé, dad, father-in-law, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin or whoever will love and actually use. 

A great category to look into is fashion. With winter coming up, the person you're planning to gift is probably in need of new clothing and accessories for cold weather. Or even something to elevate their wardrobe year-round. 

Shop stylish gifts such as lightweight athletic sneakers, training joggers, fun SpongeBob socks, sleek sunnies and a cozy crewneck sweater from coveted brands like On, Lululemon, Happy Socks, Raen and Madewell. 

Shop our selection of the best holiday fashion gifts for men, below. 

Boxed 3-In-1 Wallet Gift Set In Signature Canvas
Coach
Coach Boxed 3-In-1 Wallet Gift Set In Signature Canvas
Coach
Boxed 3-In-1 Wallet Gift Set In Signature Canvas
Coach

This Coach Boxed 3-In-1 Wallet Gift Set In Signature Canvas is the perfect chic gift for the men in your life.

REGULARLY $228

Toshiba 32-inch Smart HD 720p TV, Fire TV Edition
Toshiba
Toshiba 32-inch Smart HD 720p TV, Fire TV Edition
Amazon
Toshiba 32-inch Smart HD 720p TV, Fire TV Edition
Toshiba

This Toshiba 32-inch Smart HD 720p TV, Fire TV Edition was one of the best selling products on Prime Day this year. Get this Toshiba Smart TV while supplies last.

REGULARLY $180

New Wayfairer Polarized Sunglasses
Ray-Ban
rayban_new_wayfairer_polarized_sunglasses
Amazon
New Wayfairer Polarized Sunglasses
Ray-Ban

Go back to where it all began with Ray-Ban New Wayfarer Classic sunglasses. Using the same iconic shape as the classic Wayfarer, these sunglasses offer an updated version that includes a smaller frame and slightly softer eye shape. These shades are currently 26% off so grab a pair now while they last!

ORIGINALLY $194

Low Top Cloud Sneaker
On
On Low Top Cloud Sneaker
Verishop
Low Top Cloud Sneaker
On

Athletic shoes that are light as air. The On Low Top Cloud Sneaker features breathable mesh uppers, adaptive comfort and all-day cushioning. It's already laced so it's easy to slip on and off whenever. 

Apple Watch Series 3
Apple
Apple Watch Series 3
Amazon
Apple Watch Series 3
Apple

This Apple Watch is the perfect gift for the holidays for those who want a swim proof watch enabled with GPS. This Apple Watch is 15% off, while supplies last.

REGULARLY $199

Little America Laptop Backpack
Herschel
Herschel Little America Laptop Backpack
Amazon
Little America Laptop Backpack
Herschel

This bag is will fit your laptop and all of the necessities to travel with it.

REGULARLY $99

License to Train Jogger 29"
Lululemon
Lululemon License to Train Jogger
Lululemon
License to Train Jogger 29"
Lululemon

These Lululemon joggers are made for training, but it's versatile and comfortable to wear anytime like when lounging or working from home. The License to Train Jogger features four-way stretch, quick-drying fabric and abrasion-resistant panels. 

Boys' Tricot Jacket & Pant Clothing Set
Adidas
adidas Boys' Tricot Jacket & Pant Clothing Set
Amazon
Boys' Tricot Jacket & Pant Clothing Set
Adidas

The adidas Boys' Tricot Jacket & Pant Clothing Set is the perfect holiday gift for your little man to keep him looking sharp.

REGULARLY $37

Forerunner 235, GPS Running Watch
Garmin
Garmin Forerunner 235, GPS Running Watch
Amazon
Forerunner 235, GPS Running Watch
Garmin

Garmin's versatile running watch can be customized for your workout needs. You can also connect it to your smartphone to receive emails, text messages, and call alerts. 

REGULARLY $330

Index 15 Backpack
Arc'teryx
Arc'teryx Index 15 Backpack
Nordstrom
Index 15 Backpack
Arc'teryx

Whether he's sporting it outdoors or during a city commute, the Arc'teryx Index 15 Backpack is convenient, functional and stylish. The compact design is made from durable tech fabric. It comes with a top handle, adjustable straps, exterior and interior zip pockets and internal compartment for hydration bladder. 

AirPods with Wired Charging Case (Gen 2)
Apple
Apple AirPods Gen 2
Walmart
AirPods with Wired Charging Case (Gen 2)
Apple
REGULARLY $144

Casing Rope Bracelet
Miansai
Miansai Casing Rope Bracelet
East Dane
Casing Rope Bracelet
Miansai

We love this understated nautical-inspired woven cord bracelet with screw clasp and bead detail. 

SpongeBob SquarePants Cotton-Blend Crew Socks Gift Box, Pack of 3
Happy Socks
Happy Socks SpongeBob SquarePants Cotton-Blend Crew Socks Gift Box, Pack of 3
Bloomingdale's
SpongeBob SquarePants Cotton-Blend Crew Socks Gift Box, Pack of 3
Happy Socks

These fun SpongeBob SquarePants socks will put a smile on your guy's face. 

EP Wired On-Ear Headphones
Beats
Beats EP Wired On-Ear Headphones
Amazon
EP Wired On-Ear Headphones
Beats

These Beats EP Wired On-Ear Headphones are a great gift idea and are under $100 (while supplies last) and come in four different colors: blue, white, red and black.

REGULARLY $129.95

Grey Aren Sunglasses
Raen
Raen Grey Aren Sunglasses
SSENSE
Grey Aren Sunglasses
Raen

Raen sunglasses are cool and timeless. These translucent acetate sunnies with green 100% UV protection lenses and gold hardware are a modern take on a classic. 

Crewneck Sweater
Madewell
Madewell Crewneck Sweater
Madewell
Crewneck Sweater
Madewell

A soft crewneck sweater made from blended wool yarn. This Madewell knit is a wardrobe staple for cold weather. 

Charlie Wallet
Herschel
Herschel Charlie Wallet
Herschel
Charlie Wallet
Herschel

The Herschel Charlie Wallet is a no-fuss, slim design with multiple card slots.

