Best Cyber Monday 2020 Deals Under $30

By Latifah Muhammad‍
Cyber Monday 2020 Deals Under $30
The most wonderful time of the year doesn’t have to break the bank. 

With the Christmas holiday less than a month away, early bird shoppers can stock up on affordable gifts from the Amazon Cyber Monday saleCoach, Kate Spade, Lululemon Macy's, Sephora, Nordstrom, Etsy, Walmart,  Shopbop, Target, Wayfair,, Kohl's, Ulta BeautyNordstrom Rack, Zulily, Vitamix, Rebecca Minkoff, Tory Burch and other major retailers during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.

Just because it's affordably priced doesn't mean you won't have lots of gift options to choose from. Some cheaply priced items include sunglasses, jewelry, kids’ toys and apparel, shoes, loungewear, sleepwear, women’s fashion, men’s fashion, hair accessories, back-to-school gear, books, skincare products and must-haves in home decor. 

Additionally, Black Friday is a great opportunity to get your hands on major markdowns and fashion deals from loads of brands including CoachKate Spade, Marc JacobsRebecca Minkoff, Frye, HerschelVera Bradley Levi's, UggAmazon, Forever 21, Lululemon, Nordstrom and Skechers.

Whether it's for holiday gifts, birthday presents, gifts for teens, office gifts, stocking stuffers, secret santa or any other special occasion, we rounded up a bunch of items at great prices. Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or scooping up Christmas presents for friends, family or a coworker, tons of great gift items are just a click away.

Below, we picked out some of the best Cyber Monday deals under $30. 

Echo Dot (3rd Gen)
Amazon
Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen)
Amazon
Echo Dot (3rd Gen)
Amazon
Save big on Amazon's most popular and affordable smart speaker and smart home hub, the Echo Dot (4th Gen), now under $30 bucks.
REGULARLY $49.99
Smart Plug, works with Alexa
Amazon
Amazon Smart Plug
Amazon
Smart Plug, works with Alexa
Amazon
The Amazon Smart Plug works with Alexa to add voice control to any outlet. You can schedule lights, fans, and appliances to turn on and off automatically, or control them remotely when you’re away.
Turquoise Gloss Stemless
Corkcicle.
Corkcicle Turquoise Gloss Stemless
Amazon
Turquoise Gloss Stemless
Corkcicle.
The Corkcicle. Turquoise Gloss Stemless is the trendy insulated wine tumbler that is a must have for the wine lovers in your life.
Kiss Me With Kiehl's Full Size Lip Balm #1 Set
Kiehl's
Kihel's Kiss Me With Kiehl's Full Size Lip Balm #1 Set
Nordstrom
Kiss Me With Kiehl's Full Size Lip Balm #1 Set
Kiehl's
The Kihel's Kiss Me With Kiehl's Full Size Lip Balm #1 Set is a limited-edition lip balm set featuring three full-size lip balms infused with vitamin E for cold weather lip protection.
REGULARLY $30
The Foldable Wine Bottle
Wine2Go
Wine2Go The Foldable Wine Bottle
Amazon
The Foldable Wine Bottle
Wine2Go
The Wine2Go The Foldable Wine Bottle holds a full bottle of wine and is reusable, flexible and foldable.
Andy Warhol Coloring Book
Mudpuppy
Mudpuppy Andy Warhol Coloring Book
Amazon
Andy Warhol Coloring Book
Mudpuppy
Mudpuppy's Andy Warhol Coloring Book features the iconic pop artist's greatest hits ready to be colored in and customized by people young and old. Adult coloring has been a new fad in stress relief during the pandemic and is the perfect inexpensive gift to give or stocking stuffer for anyone. 
Nice to Meet You Bundle
Drunk Elephant
Drunk Elephant Nice to Meet You Bundle
Amazon
Nice to Meet You Bundle
Drunk Elephant
Drunk Elephant Nice to Meet You is a top-notch cleanser and moisturizer skincare bundle that includes a butter cleanser, peptide moisturizer and powder exfoliant. Drunk Elephant is a cult favorite brand of beauty and skincare lovers everywhere because of their commitment to being vegan and cruelty-free.
Seasonal Holiday Socks, 12-Pair with Gift Box
TeeHee
TeeHee Seasonal Holiday Socks, 12-Pair with Gift Box
Amazon
Seasonal Holiday Socks, 12-Pair with Gift Box
TeeHee
Up your sock game with these festive holiday socks.
Marlow Pom Kids’ Beanie
Chaos
Chaos Marlow Pom Kids’ Beanie
REI
Marlow Pom Kids’ Beanie
Chaos
An adorable Marlow Pom Beanie made from mixed yarn fabric.  
REGULARLY $17.99
Classic Aviator Polarized Sunglasses
SOJOS
SOJOS Classic Aviator Polarized Sunglasses
Amazon
Classic Aviator Polarized Sunglasses
SOJOS
These SOJOS Classic Aviator Polarized Sunglasses are one of Amazon's best sellers. The sunglasses come in eight different colors and styles and the $13.99 price fits everyone's budget.
Purist Cycling Water Bottle 26 oz
Lululemon
Lululemon Purist Cycling Water Battle 26 oz
Lululemon
Purist Cycling Water Bottle 26 oz
Lululemon
Get hydrated with Lululemon’s 26 oz. squeezable water bottle.  
Holiday 2020 Shine Bright Collection, Nail Lacquer Nail Polish
OPI
OPI Holiday 2020 Shine Bright Collection, Nail Lacquer Nail Polish
Amazon
Holiday 2020 Shine Bright Collection, Nail Lacquer Nail Polish
OPI
New for 2020, this nail polish collection of 10 minis from OPI will add a festive touch to any beauty routine.
Sleep On It Set
Thisworks
Thisworks Sleep On It Set
Nordstrom
Sleep On It Set
Thisworks
Thisworks' Sleep On It Set is a trio of products that help bring calm and restoration to your mind and atmosphere with pillow spray, stress check roll on and sleep together calming spray.
Twisted Floral Headwrap
Forever 21
Forever 21 Twisted Floral Headwrap
Forever 21
Twisted Floral Headwrap
Forever 21
This is a trendy, stylish woven Forever 21 head wrap featuring a floral print. 
REGULARLY $4.99
Best of Rare Beauty Lip & Cheek Mini Duo
Rare Beauty
Rare Beauty Best of Rare Beauty Lip & Cheek Mini Duo
Sephora
Best of Rare Beauty Lip & Cheek Mini Duo
Rare Beauty
Know someone who is coveting Selena Gomez's new makeup line, Rare Beauty? Gift the limited-edition set that comes with the bestselling Soft Pinch Matte Liquid Blush in Bliss (nude pink) and Gratitude Dewy Lip Balm in Thankful (nude mauve).
Plum Purple Bracelet, Set of 3
Alex and Ani
Alex and Ani Plum Purple Bracelet, Set of 3
Amazon
Plum Purple Bracelet, Set of 3
Alex and Ani
These Alex and Ani Plum Purple Bracelet (Set of 3) are the perfect stocking stuffer or white elephant gift.
Powder Kiss Lipstick
MAC
MAC Power Kiss Lipstick
Macy's
Powder Kiss Lipstick
MAC
A fierce red lip never goes out of style. 
Scented Candles Gift Set, Natural Soy Wax Portable Travel Tin Candles - 4 Pack
Yinuo Mirror
Yinuo Mirror Scented Candles Gift Set
Amazon
Scented Candles Gift Set, Natural Soy Wax Portable Travel Tin Candles - 4 Pack
Yinuo Mirror
Scented portable mini tin aromatherapy candles made from soy wax brings a colorful element to any room. 
Royce Slim ID Credit Card Wallet in Genuine Leather
ROYCE New York
ROYCE New York Slim ID Credit Card Wallet in Genuine Leather
Macy's
Royce Slim ID Credit Card Wallet in Genuine Leather
ROYCE New York
This Royce Slim ID Credit Card Wallet will securely hold your license, credit cards and more. 
Electric Wine Opener
Cokunst
Cokunst Electric Wine Opener
Amazon
Electric Wine Opener
Cokunst
An automatic electric wine and bottle opener with a one-click button and LED light. 
POP Salt & Pepper Shakers
NAMBÉ
NAMBÉ Pop Salt & Pepper Shakers
Nordstrom
POP Salt & Pepper Shakers
NAMBÉ
A unique and edgy spin on salt and pepper shakers.
Rounded White Sunglasses
Steve Madden
Steve Madden Rounded White Sunglasses
Steve Madden
Rounded White Sunglasses
Steve Madden
Funky and bold white oval frames with a smoke lens. 
Vinyl Record Disk Coasters, 6 Pack
DuoMuo
DuoMuo Vinyl Record Disk Coasters, 6 Pack
Amazon
Vinyl Record Disk Coasters, 6 Pack
DuoMuo
This fun and creative coaster design makes a great gift for music lovers craving nostalgia. 

