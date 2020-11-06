Up to 60% Off J.Crew for Women and Men at Amazon's Holiday Dash.

Get deals on J.Crew clothing! The Amazon Holiday Dash is offering huge discounts on select styles from the J.Crew Mercantile collection. Shop jeans below just under $50.

Amazon's Holiday Dash event is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera BradleyLevi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Vionic, Alo Yoga, Calvin Klein and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Holiday Dash. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

We're still seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from the sale, including electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoes, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, jewelry and more.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.

Ahead, check out ET Style's sale picks and enjoy up to 60% off on J.Crew Mercantile menswear and womenswear, while supplies last.

Women's Slim Boyfriend Jean J.Crew Amazon Women's Slim Boyfriend Jean J.Crew Rock these J.Crew Boyfriend Jeans this fall with anything from a cute sweater to a blazer. $20.80 at Amazon

Vintage Cotton V-Neck T-Shirt J.Crew Mercantile Amazon Vintage Cotton V-Neck T-Shirt J.Crew Mercantile Collect multiple colors of the essential J.Crew cotton v-neck tee. The perfect t-shirt for any casual outfit. REGULARLY $29.50 $20 on Amazon

484 Stretch Slim Fit Jean J.Crew Mercantile Amazon 484 Stretch Slim Fit Jean J.Crew Mercantile Rock these J.Crew Mercantile Slim-fit jeans with stretch. REGULARLY $125 $41.95 on Amazon

Midrise Skinny Jean J.Crew Mercantile Amazon Midrise Skinny Jean J.Crew Mercantile This pair of J.Crew Midrise Skinny jeans is one you'll wear for many seasons. REGULARLY $49.50 $40.49 on Amazon

9" Stretch Chino Short J.Crew Mercantile Amazon 9" Stretch Chino Short J.Crew Mercantile A J.Crew Chino Short that's a no-brainer for warm weather. These J.Crew Chino Shorts has stretch for a comfort fit. REGULARLY $45.50 Starting at $37.37 on Amazon

Read More: Amazon's Holiday Dash Is Here: Huge Savings on Top Fashion Brands.

