With the Christmas holiday just a months away, early bird shoppers can stock up on budget-friendly items from the Amazon Cyber Monday sale, Coach, Lululemon, Macy's, Sephora, Nordstrom, Etsy, Walmart, Shopbop, Target, Wayfair, Ulta Beauty, Kohl's, Nordstrom Rack, Zulily, Vitamix and other major retailers, during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.

The Cyber Monday find red hot deals on women’s clothing, electronics, home decor, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, trendy sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, bras,underwear, watches, jackets, kids/baby gear, cookware, kitchen appliances, home decor, deals under $50, jewelry, loungewear, kids shoes, leggings, tie dye items, luggage, fitness trackers and more.

Additionally, Cyber Monday is a great opportunity to get your hands on major markdowns and fashion deals from loads of brands including Coach, Kate Spade, Marc Jacobs, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Herschel, Vera Bradley Levi's, Ugg, Amazon, Lululemon, Nordstrom, REI and Skechers.

Whether it's for holiday gifts, birthday presents, gifts for teens, office gifts, stocking stuffers, white elephant or any other special occasion, we rounded up a bunch of items at great prices.

Ahead, find our picks for the best Cyber Monday deals under $50. Be sure to check back with ET Style for more hot deals!

Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker JBL CLIP 3 Amazon Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker JBL CLIP 3 The JBL CLIP 3 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker streams high quality sound from your phone or tablet via bluetooth. This is the perfect stocking stuffer for any music lover. REGULARLY $69.95 $39.95 at Amazon

Echo Show 5 Amazon Amazon Echo Show 5 Amazon This Amazon Echo Show 5 has a compact smart display to be used to control your smart home, answer video calls and watch entertainment. REGULARLY $89.99 $44.99 at Amazon

One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush Revlon Amazon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush Revlon The reviews say it all -- the Revlon hot air brush is a multitasking wonder that blow dries, smooths and volumizes the hair to perfection. REGULARLY $59.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls) Amazon Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls) Amazon The Amazon Fire TV Stick is a HD streaming device which includes the Alexa Voice Remote with power and volume buttons. Just plug this into your TV to get tens of thousands of channels including Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV, and HBO. REGULARLY $39.99 $27.99 at Amazon

Official Carpool Karaoke Singing Machine Amazon Official Carpool Karaoke Singing Machine From "Carpool Karaoke" to TikTok to your own car or home, this viral microphone provides endless amounts of fun. You don't need a great singing voice -- just access to an empty FM radio station with no signal and a Bluetooth connection. REGULARLY $59.99 $44.61 at Amazon

Audio Studio Bluetooth Wireless On-Ear Headphones JLab Amazon Audio Studio Bluetooth Wireless On-Ear Headphones JLab These JLab Audio Studio Headphones are on ear wireless headphones are ultra plush against your ears and have 30+ hours of playtime...and you can't beat the price. $30 at Amazon

Nice to Meet You Bundle Drunk Elephant Amazon Nice to Meet You Bundle Drunk Elephant Drunk Elephant Nice to Meet You is a top-notch cleanser and moisturizer skincare bundle that includes a butter cleanser, peptide moisturizer and powder exfoliant. Drunk Elephant is a cult favorite brand of beauty and skincare lovers everywhere because of their commitment to being vegan and cruelty-free. $22 at Amazon

Nova Backpack Herschel Amazon Nova Backpack Herschel This Herschel Nova Backpack is designed with dual top carrying handle straps as well as shoulder straps. $55.99 at Amazon

Holiday 2020 Shine Bright Collection, Nail Lacquer Nail Polish OPI Amazon Holiday 2020 Shine Bright Collection, Nail Lacquer Nail Polish OPI New for 2020, this nail polish collection of 10 minis from OPI will add a festive touch to any beauty routine. $28.95 at Amazon

True Wireless Earbuds SoundPEATS Amazon True Wireless Earbuds SoundPEATS These affordable ear buds have almost 15,000 5-star reviews. $29.99 at Amazon

16oz Coffee Mug - Triple-Insulated Stainless Steel Cup with Handle Corkcicle Amazon 16oz Coffee Mug - Triple-Insulated Stainless Steel Cup with Handle Corkcicle This Corkcicle 16oz Coffee Mug - Triple-Insulated Stainless Steel Cup with Handle is the newest version from the beloved Corkcicle line. This is a perfect stocking stuffer, secret santa or holiday gift. $34.95 at Amazon

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Amazon Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Amazon Save big on Amazon's most popular and affordable smart speaker and smart home hub, the Echo Dot (4th Gen), now under $30 bucks. REGULARLY $49.99 $28.99 at Amazon

Noosa Quay Quay Noosa Quay These Noosa Quay Sunglasses are a modern take on cat eye sunglasses. These sunglasses features a bold cat eye frame. $55 at Quay

Modern Harness Reversible Belt In Signature Leather Coach Coach Modern Harness Reversible Belt In Signature Leather Coach This Coach Modern Harness Reversible Belt In Signature Leather is the perfect Christmas gift or stocking stuffer for that trendy lady in your life. REGULARLY $150 $39 at Coach Outlet

Christmas Cracker Set Jo Malone London Nordstrom Christmas Cracker Set Jo Malone London The Jo Malone London Christmas Cracker Set is filled with a trio of miniature treats in fragrant Jo Malone favorites: body cream, hand and body gel and cologne. $48 at Nordstrom

Echo Auto Amazon Amazon Echo Auto Amazon Designed for the car, the Echo Auto can hear over music, air conditioning and road noise. Voice control while you're driving and ask Alexa to play music, read the news, make calls and set reminders hands-free. REGULARLY $49.99 $19.99 at Amazon

Men’s Denali Etip Gloves The North Face Macy's Men’s Denali Etip Gloves The North Face Made from warm durable fleece, the Denali glove feature a silicone grip and five-finger touchscreen functionality. $35 at Macy’s

Bubble Spa Elite Footbath HoMedics Amazon Bubble Spa Elite Footbath HoMedics The HoMedics Bubble Spa Elite Footbath is a one-stop shop for at-home foot pampering and pedicure prep. It includes massage water jets, a sea grass surface, toe-touch control, a pedicure brush and a pumice stone. REGULARLY $69.99 $49.99 at Amazon

Hand Repair Gift Set Burt's Bees Amazon Hand Repair Gift Set Burt's Bees Pamper someone you love with the Burt's Bees Hand Repair Gift Set. This spa kit includes Almond Milk Hand Cream, Shea Butter Hand Repair Cream and Lemon Butter Cuticle Cream, plus a pair of cotton gloves. $14.83 at Amazon

Boys' Tricot Jacket & Pant Clothing Set Adidas Amazon Boys' Tricot Jacket & Pant Clothing Set Adidas The adidas Boys' Tricot Jacket & Pant Clothing Set is the perfect holiday gift for your little man to keep him looking sharp. REGULARLY $37 $24.99 at Amazon

Smart Plug, works with Alexa Amazon Amazon Smart Plug, works with Alexa Amazon The Amazon Smart Plug works with Alexa to add voice control to any outlet. You can schedule lights, fans, and appliances to turn on and off automatically, or control them remotely when you’re away. $24.99 at Amazon

4-Piece Mini Skincare Set Kylie Skin Nordstrom 4-Piece Mini Skincare Set Kylie Skin This set from Kylie Skin is great for trying out the essentials from Kylie Jenner's skincare line, which includes mini sizes of the Foaming Face Wash, Face Moisturizer, Vitamin C Serum and Vanilla Milk Toner. This item could be a good skincare starter kit for teens! REGULARLY $39 $27.30 at Nordstrom

Cross Band Soft Plush Fleece House Indoor or Outdoor Slippers Halluci Amazon Cross Band Soft Plush Fleece House Indoor or Outdoor Slippers Halluci Who wouldn't want a fluffy pair of slippers? This criss-cross pair features a cozy fleece upper and memory foam insole. $23.99 at Amazon

Echo Dot (4th Gen) Amazon Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) Amazon Gift the newest version of the Amazon Echo Dot. The smart speaker features a LED display with digital clock and a compact, sleek sphere-shaped design. Voice control your home, make calls hands-free and ask Alexa to play music or set an alarm. REGULARLY $59.99 $38.99 at Amazon

The Skincare Set Glossier Glossier The Skincare Set Glossier The Glossier Skincare Set is the quintessential daily skin treatment where dewy, hydrated skin begins. This set includes Milky Jelly Cleanser, priming moisturizer and (lip) balm dotcom. REGULARLY $52 $40 at Glossier

Indoor Cam Ring Amazon Indoor Cam Ring The Ring Indoor Cam is a compact plug-in HD security camera with two-way talk availability. This Ring Indoor Cam also works with Alexa. REGULARLY $59.99 $44.99 at Amazon

Too Faced 5-Piece Enchanted Dreams Collection HSN HSN Too Faced 5-Piece Enchanted Dreams Collection HSN It's the little things. With a retail value of $129, this comprehensive set of Too Faced beauty minis from the Enchanted Dreams collection includes mascara, lip Gloss, a 12-color eyeshadow palette, an eyeshadow brush and a face powder brush. REGULARLY $129 $49.95 at HSN

That Sparkle Princess Cut Large Studs Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York That Sparkle Princess Cut Large Studs Kate Spade New York These Kate Spade New York That Sparkle Princess Cut Large Studs are the perfect stocking stuffer for your favorite lady. $48 at Kate Spade

Here for the Party Mini Face Set Milk Makeup Sephora Here for the Party Mini Face Set Milk Makeup This clean beauty kit includes six mini-size Milk Makeup favorites: KUSH Liquid Eyeliner in Loud, Hydro Grip Primer, KUSH High Volume Mascara in Boom, KUSH Clear Brow Gel in Hydro, Watermelon Brightening Serum and Vegan Milk Moisturizer. A $79 VALUE $27 at Sephora

Holiday Ornament Gift Set L’Occitane Amazon Holiday Ornament Gift Set L’Occitane The ideal stocking stuffer from L'Occitane, this adorable kit contains three skin-nourishing almond-enriched favorites to help nourish and soften skin, packaged in a festive keepsake holiday ornament. $14 at Amazon

Women's Fleece Lined Winter Leggings BALEAF Amazon Women's Fleece Lined Winter Leggings BALEAF These BALEAF Women's Fleece Lined Winter Leggings are high waisted thermal warm leggings with pockets. They are perfect for this upcoming winter months to help keep you warm and dry. REGULARLY $27.99 $26.99 at Amazon

Signature Cotton Carson Mini Hobo Crossbody Purse Vera Bradley Amazon Signature Cotton Carson Mini Hobo Crossbody Purse Vera Bradley This Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Carson Mini Hobo Crossbody Purse is perfect for everyday use. The purse is quilted cotton and is lightweight and comes in a multitude of Vera Bradley's signature colorful patterns. ORIGINALLY $70 $46.72 at Amazon

Own Your Glow Kit Isle of Paradise Sephora Own Your Glow Kit Isle of Paradise Been a while since you've gotten some sun? Score a tan safely with this best-selling kit from Isle of Paradise that works on all skin types. It includes everything you need, from tanning drops to self-tanning water to an application mitt. A $49.50 VALUE $35 at Sephora

Smith Backpack Nixon Amazon Smith Backpack Nixon The Nixon Smith Backpack has a side entry laptop compartment, hide-away skateboard straps, a vertical front zip pocket and two side hydration slip pockets. Nixon's bags and backpacks are ready for anything be it school, the back roads or the streets. REGULARLY $75 $41.99 at Amazon

The Dewy Look Glossier Glossier The Dewy Look Glossier Glossier is a coveted beauty brand for Gen Z. This three-piece set is perfect for a subtle glowy makeup look, which includes Futuredew oil serum hybrid, Lip Gloss and Cloud Paint cheek color. $56 VALUE $37.50 at Glossier

Motivational Gift Box DearAvaGifts Etsy Motivational Gift Box DearAvaGifts Lift your loved one’s spirits with this motivational gift box. $44.95 on Etsy

Women's Signature Cotton Large Travel Duffle Bag Vera Bradley Amazon Women's Signature Cotton Large Travel Duffle Bag Vera Bradley This Vera Bradley duffle bag is perfect for a weekend getaway. This medium duffle bag comes in 28 different colors and styles. REGULARLY $85 $49 on Amazon

Women's Large Logo Hoodie Sweatshirt adidas Amazon Women's Large Logo Hoodie Sweatshirt adidas This adidas Originals Women's Large Logo Hoodie Sweatshirt is classic adidas apparel. This sweatshirt comes in black/white, red/white and white/black. REGULARLY $65 $49.27 at Amazon

The Core Lip Collection Glossier Glossier The Core Lip Collection Glossier Glossier balms are legendary, and not just because of their fun name: Balm Dotcom. You'll also get a super shiny lip gloss and the Generation G sheer matte lipstick. Choose your favorite shade for all three products. A $44 VALUE $35 at Glossier

Home Office Lap Desk LapGear Amazon Home Office Lap Desk LapGear This cushioned lap desk will upgrade any working-from-bed situation thanks to the built-in durable surface, phone slot and mouse pad. $34.99 at Amazon

Basketball Bounce Junior Franklin Sports Kohl's Basketball Bounce Junior Franklin Sports Hoop it up with this compact net enclosure basketball game complete with electronic LED scoring and announcer sounds, and two mini basketballs. $44.99 at Kohl’s

Signature Cotton Triple Zip Hipster Crossbody Purse Vera Bradley Amazon Signature Cotton Triple Zip Hipster Crossbody Purse Vera Bradley The Vera Bradley Hipster Signature bag is a slim crossbody bag to take anywhere. This purse comes in 28 different colors and patterns, too. $44.92 at Amazon

Original Buddha Board Buddha Board Amazon Original Buddha Board Buddha Board The Buddha Board is perfect for someone who likes art and winding down (perhaps with a glass of wine, too). The water painting board lets the user make a beautiful image while relaxing and appreciating the meditative moment before the water evaporates and the image fades away to leave room for another new creation. $34.95 at Amazon

Eye Trio Glossier Glossier Eye Trio Glossier A liquid liner, an everyday mascara and a makeup remover walk into your shopping cart... A $44 VALUE $36 at Glossier

Rose Gold Face Brush Set LUXIE Nordstrom Rose Gold Face Brush Set LUXIE Made from synthetic bristles, the four-piece set made includes a highlight brush, a blush brush, a foundation brush, and a tapered face brush for setting powder or liquid creams. $35 at Nordstrom

Calming Shag Vegan Fur Donut Cuddler Best Friends by Sheri Amazon Calming Shag Vegan Fur Donut Cuddler Best Friends by Sheri Whether it's a holiday gift for your pup or a friend's, this cozy faux shag bed is the ultimate place to curl up for a nap. It comes in several colors and sizes -- unfortunately, not one big enough for humans. $34.95 and up at Amazon

Off Topic Adult Party Game Amazon Off Topic Adult Party Game To play this 18+ board game, a card is drawn to set the topics and a die is rolled to set the letter everyone's responses must begin with. The fun begins when everyone debates their (sometimes ridiculous) answers. Because rounds pass quickly and it's so easy to play, Off Topic is a great game for people who aren't usually into game night. REGULARLY $29.99 $22.09 at Amazon

Aluminum USB Headphone Stand Holder Satechi Amazon Aluminum USB Headphone Stand Holder Satechi A chic way to declutter any work-from-home setup: the Satechi Aluminum USB Headphone Stand Holder. In addition to displaying your headphones when not in use, it features three USB 3.0 ports and a hook on the back to store cables. $39.99 at Amazon

Triple the Glam Eyelash Kit Lilly Lashes Sephora Triple the Glam Eyelash Kit Lilly Lashes This limited-edition glam box features the 3D Rome lash style, plus a full-size Triple X Mascara and a mini black-pigmented lash adhesive. $34 at Sephora

Baby Unisex Footed Pajamas Burt’s Bees Amazon Baby Unisex Footed Pajamas Burt’s Bees Cute and cozy Burt's Bees non-slip footed pajamas made from organic cotton. $13.62 at Amazon

Tote-A-Ton 32.5-Inch Duffel Bag Samsonite Amazon Tote-A-Ton 32.5-Inch Duffel Bag Samsonite A lightweight and durable bag works great for travel or storage. $27.50 at Amazon

Throw Flannel Printed Ribbed 50x60 Red Plaid Ultra Soft Safdie & Co. Amazon Throw Flannel Printed Ribbed 50x60 Red Plaid Ultra Soft Safdie & Co. Warm up with an ultra soft flannel throw in a classic plaid design. $14 at Amazon

Women’s Saturday Plus Relaxed Adjustable Cap Adidas Amazon Women’s Saturday Plus Relaxed Adjustable Cap Adidas A funky, denim adjustable Adidas baseball cap that's perfect for a sporty look. REGULARLY $24 $18.99 at Amazon

Wooden Jewelry/Watch Box with Glass Top — 2-Drawer, Black Amazon Basics Amazon Wooden Jewelry/Watch Box with Glass Top — 2-Drawer, Black Amazon Basics Keep your jewelry collection organized with a two-drawer display box with a glass top and black painted finish. $37.86 at Amazon

Leopard Makeup Sponge Set Sephora Collection Sephora Leopard Makeup Sponge Set Sephora Collection Blending sponges are a must-have for any makeup lover’s collection. $10 at Sephora

