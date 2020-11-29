Shopping

Best Cyber Monday Deals Under $50

With the Christmas holiday just a months away, early bird shoppers can stock up on budget-friendly items from the Amazon Cyber Monday sale, Coach, Lululemon, Macy's, Sephora, Nordstrom, Etsy, Walmart, Shopbop, Target, Wayfair, Ulta Beauty, Kohl's, Nordstrom Rack, Zulily, Vitamix and other major retailers, during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales

The Cyber Monday find red hot deals on women's clothing, electronics, home decor, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, trendy sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, bras, underwear, watches, jackets, kids/baby gear, cookware, kitchen appliances, home decor, deals under $50, jewelry, loungewear, kids shoes, leggings, tie dye items, luggage, fitness trackers and more.

Additionally, Cyber Monday is a great opportunity to get your hands on major markdowns and fashion deals from loads of brands including Coach, Kate Spade, Marc Jacobs, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Herschel, Vera Bradley Levi's, Ugg, Amazon, Lululemon, Nordstrom, REI and Skechers.

Whether it's for holiday gifts, birthday presents, gifts for teens, office gifts, stocking stuffers, white elephant or any other special occasion, we rounded up a bunch of items at great prices.

Ahead, find our picks for the best Cyber Monday deals under $50. Be sure to check back with ET Style for more hot deals! 

Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker
JBL CLIP 3
JBL CLIP 3 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker
Amazon
Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker
JBL CLIP 3
The JBL CLIP 3 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker streams high quality sound from your phone or tablet via bluetooth. This is the perfect stocking stuffer for any music lover.
REGULARLY $69.95
Echo Show 5
Amazon
Amazon Echo Show 5
Amazon
Echo Show 5
Amazon
This Amazon Echo Show 5 has a compact smart display to be used to control your smart home, answer video calls and watch entertainment. 
REGULARLY $89.99
One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush
Revlon
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush
Amazon
One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush
Revlon
The reviews say it all -- the Revlon hot air brush is a multitasking wonder that blow dries, smooths and volumizes the hair to perfection.
REGULARLY $59.99
Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls)
Amazon
Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls)
Amazon
Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls)
Amazon
The Amazon Fire TV Stick is a HD streaming device which includes the Alexa Voice Remote with power and volume buttons. Just plug this into your TV to get tens of thousands of channels including Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV, and HBO.
REGULARLY $39.99
Official Carpool Karaoke
Singing Machine
Singing Machine Official Carpool Karaoke
Amazon
Official Carpool Karaoke
Singing Machine
From "Carpool Karaoke" to TikTok to your own car or home, this viral microphone provides endless amounts of fun. You don't need a great singing voice -- just access to an empty FM radio station with no signal and a Bluetooth connection.
REGULARLY $59.99
Audio Studio Bluetooth Wireless On-Ear Headphones
JLab
JLab Audio Studio Bluetooth Wireless On-Ear Headphones
Amazon
Audio Studio Bluetooth Wireless On-Ear Headphones
JLab
These JLab Audio Studio Headphones are on ear wireless headphones are ultra plush against your ears and have 30+ hours of playtime...and you can't beat the price.
Nice to Meet You Bundle
Drunk Elephant
Drunk Elephant Nice to Meet You Bundle
Amazon
Nice to Meet You Bundle
Drunk Elephant
Drunk Elephant Nice to Meet You is a top-notch cleanser and moisturizer skincare bundle that includes a butter cleanser, peptide moisturizer and powder exfoliant. Drunk Elephant is a cult favorite brand of beauty and skincare lovers everywhere because of their commitment to being vegan and cruelty-free.
Nova Backpack
Herschel
Herschel Nova Backpack
Amazon
Nova Backpack
Herschel
This Herschel Nova Backpack is designed with dual top carrying handle straps as well as shoulder straps. 
Holiday 2020 Shine Bright Collection, Nail Lacquer Nail Polish
OPI
OPI Holiday 2020 Shine Bright Collection, Nail Lacquer Nail Polish
Amazon
Holiday 2020 Shine Bright Collection, Nail Lacquer Nail Polish
OPI
New for 2020, this nail polish collection of 10 minis from OPI will add a festive touch to any beauty routine.
True Wireless Earbuds
SoundPEATS
soundpeats True Wireless Earbuds
Amazon
True Wireless Earbuds
SoundPEATS
These affordable ear buds have almost 15,000 5-star reviews. 
16oz Coffee Mug - Triple-Insulated Stainless Steel Cup with Handle
Corkcicle
Corkcicle 16oz Coffee Mug - Triple-Insulated Stainless Steel Cup with Handle
Amazon
16oz Coffee Mug - Triple-Insulated Stainless Steel Cup with Handle
Corkcicle
This Corkcicle 16oz Coffee Mug - Triple-Insulated Stainless Steel Cup with Handle is the newest version from the beloved Corkcicle line. This is a perfect stocking stuffer, secret santa or holiday gift.
Echo Dot (3rd Gen)
Amazon
Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen)
Amazon
Echo Dot (3rd Gen)
Amazon
Save big on Amazon's most popular and affordable smart speaker and smart home hub, the Echo Dot (4th Gen), now under $30 bucks.
REGULARLY $49.99
Noosa
Quay
Noosa Quay
Quay
Noosa
Quay
These Noosa Quay Sunglasses are a modern take on cat eye sunglasses. These sunglasses features a bold cat eye frame.
Modern Harness Reversible Belt In Signature Leather
Coach
Coach Modern Harness Cut-To-Size Reversible Belt In Signature Leather
Coach
Modern Harness Reversible Belt In Signature Leather
Coach
This Coach Modern Harness Reversible Belt In Signature Leather is the perfect Christmas gift or stocking stuffer for that trendy lady in your life.
REGULARLY $150
Christmas Cracker Set
Jo Malone London
Jo Malone London Christmas Cracker Set
Nordstrom
Christmas Cracker Set
Jo Malone London
The Jo Malone London Christmas Cracker Set is filled with a trio of miniature treats in fragrant Jo Malone favorites: body cream, hand and body gel and cologne.
Echo Auto
Amazon
Amazon Echo Auto
Amazon
Echo Auto
Amazon
Designed for the car, the Echo Auto can hear over music, air conditioning and road noise. Voice control while you're driving and ask Alexa to play music, read the news, make calls and set reminders hands-free. 
REGULARLY $49.99
Men's Denali Etip Gloves
The North Face
The North Face Men’s Denali Etip Gloves
Macy's
Men’s Denali Etip Gloves
The North Face
Made from warm durable fleece, the Denali glove feature a silicone grip and five-finger touchscreen functionality.
Scented Candles Gift Set, Natural Soy Wax Portable Travel Tin Candles - 4 Pack
Yinuo Mirror
Yinuo Mirror Scented Candles Gift Set
Amazon
Scented Candles Gift Set, Natural Soy Wax Portable Travel Tin Candles - 4 Pack
Yinuo Mirror
Scented portable mini tin aromatherapy candles made from soy wax brings a colorful element to any room. 
Bubble Spa Elite Footbath
HoMedics
HoMedics Bubble Spa Elite Footbath
Amazon
Bubble Spa Elite Footbath
HoMedics
The HoMedics Bubble Spa Elite Footbath is a one-stop shop for at-home foot pampering and pedicure prep. It includes massage water jets, a sea grass surface, toe-touch control, a pedicure brush and a pumice stone.
REGULARLY $69.99
Hand Repair Gift Set
Burt's Bees
Burt's Bees Hand Repair Gift Set
Amazon
Hand Repair Gift Set
Burt's Bees
Pamper someone you love with the Burt's Bees Hand Repair Gift Set. This spa kit includes Almond Milk Hand Cream, Shea Butter Hand Repair Cream and Lemon Butter Cuticle Cream, plus a pair of cotton gloves.
Boys' Tricot Jacket & Pant Clothing Set
Adidas
adidas Boys' Tricot Jacket & Pant Clothing Set
Amazon
Boys' Tricot Jacket & Pant Clothing Set
Adidas
The adidas Boys' Tricot Jacket & Pant Clothing Set is the perfect holiday gift for your little man to keep him looking sharp.
REGULARLY $37
Smart Plug, works with Alexa
Amazon
Amazon Smart Plug
Amazon
Smart Plug, works with Alexa
Amazon
The Amazon Smart Plug works with Alexa to add voice control to any outlet. You can schedule lights, fans, and appliances to turn on and off automatically, or control them remotely when you're away.
4-Piece Mini Skincare Set
Kylie Skin
Kylie Skin 4-Piece Mini Skincare Set
Nordstrom
4-Piece Mini Skincare Set
Kylie Skin
This set from Kylie Skin is great for trying out the essentials from Kylie Jenner's skincare line, which includes mini sizes of the Foaming Face Wash, Face Moisturizer, Vitamin C Serum and Vanilla Milk Toner. This item could be a good skincare starter kit for teens!
REGULARLY $39
Cross Band Soft Plush Fleece House Indoor or Outdoor Slippers
Halluci
Halluci Cross Band Soft Plush Fleece House Indoor or Outdoor Slippers
Amazon
Cross Band Soft Plush Fleece House Indoor or Outdoor Slippers
Halluci
Who wouldn't want a fluffy pair of slippers? This criss-cross pair features a cozy fleece upper and memory foam insole. 
Echo Dot (4th Gen)
Amazon
Amazon Echo Dot
Amazon
Echo Dot (4th Gen)
Amazon
Gift the newest version of the Amazon Echo Dot. The smart speaker features a LED display with digital clock and a compact, sleek sphere-shaped design. Voice control your home, make calls hands-free and ask Alexa to play music or set an alarm. 
REGULARLY $59.99
The Skincare Set
Glossier
Glossier The Skincare Set
Glossier
The Skincare Set
Glossier
The Glossier Skincare Set is the quintessential daily skin treatment where dewy, hydrated skin begins. This set includes Milky Jelly Cleanser, priming moisturizer and (lip) balm dotcom. 
REGULARLY $52
Indoor Cam
Ring
Ring Indoor Cam
Amazon
Indoor Cam
Ring
The Ring Indoor Cam is a compact plug-in HD security camera with two-way talk availability.  This Ring Indoor Cam also works with Alexa.
REGULARLY $59.99
Too Faced 5-Piece Enchanted Dreams Collection
HSN
Too Faced 5-piece Enchanted Dreams Collection
HSN
Too Faced 5-Piece Enchanted Dreams Collection
HSN
It's the little things. With a retail value of $129, this comprehensive set of Too Faced beauty minis from the Enchanted Dreams collection includes mascara, lip Gloss, a 12-color eyeshadow palette, an eyeshadow brush and a face powder brush.
REGULARLY $129
That Sparkle Princess Cut Large Studs
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade New York That Sparkle Princess Cut Large Studs
Kate Spade New York
That Sparkle Princess Cut Large Studs
Kate Spade New York
These Kate Spade New York That Sparkle Princess Cut Large Studs are the perfect stocking stuffer for your favorite lady.
Here for the Party Mini Face Set
Milk Makeup
MILK MAKEUP Here for the Party Mini Face Set
Sephora
Here for the Party Mini Face Set
Milk Makeup
This clean beauty kit includes six mini-size Milk Makeup favorites: KUSH Liquid Eyeliner in Loud, Hydro Grip Primer, KUSH High Volume Mascara in Boom, KUSH Clear Brow Gel in Hydro, Watermelon Brightening Serum and Vegan Milk Moisturizer.
A $79 VALUE
Holiday Ornament Gift Set
L'Occitane
L'Occitane Ornament Gift Set
Amazon
Holiday Ornament Gift Set
L’Occitane
The ideal stocking stuffer from L'Occitane, this adorable kit contains three skin-nourishing almond-enriched favorites to help nourish and soften skin, packaged in a festive keepsake holiday ornament.
Women's Fleece Lined Winter Leggings
BALEAF
BALEAF Women's Fleece Lined Winter Leggings
Amazon
Women's Fleece Lined Winter Leggings
BALEAF
These BALEAF Women's Fleece Lined Winter Leggings are high waisted thermal warm leggings with pockets. They are perfect for this upcoming winter months to help keep you warm and dry.
REGULARLY $27.99
Signature Cotton Carson Mini Hobo Crossbody Purse
Vera Bradley
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Carson Mini Hobo Crossbody Purse
Amazon
Signature Cotton Carson Mini Hobo Crossbody Purse
Vera Bradley
This Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Carson Mini Hobo Crossbody Purse is perfect for everyday use. The purse is quilted cotton and is lightweight and comes in a multitude of Vera Bradley's signature colorful patterns.
ORIGINALLY $70
Own Your Glow Kit
Isle of Paradise
Isle of Paradise Own Your Glow Kit
Sephora
Own Your Glow Kit
Isle of Paradise
Been a while since you've gotten some sun? Score a tan safely with this best-selling kit from Isle of Paradise that works on all skin types. It includes everything you need, from tanning drops to self-tanning water to an application mitt.
A $49.50 VALUE
Smith Backpack
Nixon
Nixon Smith Backpack
Amazon
Smith Backpack
Nixon
The Nixon Smith Backpack has a side entry laptop compartment, hide-away skateboard straps, a vertical front zip pocket and two side hydration slip pockets. Nixon's bags and backpacks are ready for anything be it school, the back roads or the streets.
REGULARLY $75
The Dewy Look
Glossier
Glossier The Dewy Look
Glossier
The Dewy Look
Glossier
Glossier is a coveted beauty brand for Gen Z. This three-piece set is perfect for a subtle glowy makeup look, which includes Futuredew oil serum hybrid, Lip Gloss and Cloud Paint cheek color. 
$56 VALUE
Motivational Gift Box
DearAvaGifts
DearAvaGifts Motivational Gift Box
Etsy
Motivational Gift Box
DearAvaGifts
Lift your loved one’s spirits with this motivational gift box. 
Daisy Eau de Toilette Spray Pen, 0.33 oz
Marc Jacobs
Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau de Toilette Spray Pen, 0.33 oz
Macy's
Daisy Eau de Toilette Spray Pen, 0.33 oz
Marc Jacobs
A compact version of the popular fragrance that fits in your purse, or pocket.   
Women's Signature Cotton Large Travel Duffle Bag
Vera Bradley
Vera Bradley Women's Signature Cotton Large Travel Duffle Bag
Amazon
Women's Signature Cotton Large Travel Duffle Bag
Vera Bradley
This Vera Bradley duffle bag is perfect for a weekend getaway. This medium duffle bag comes in 28 different colors and styles.
REGULARLY $85
Women's Large Logo Hoodie Sweatshirt
adidas
adidas Originals Women's Large Logo Hoodie Sweatshirt
Amazon
Women's Large Logo Hoodie Sweatshirt
adidas
This adidas Originals Women's Large Logo Hoodie Sweatshirt is classic adidas apparel. This sweatshirt comes in black/white, red/white and white/black.
REGULARLY $65
The Core Lip Collection
Glossier
The Core Lip Collection
Glossier
The Core Lip Collection
Glossier
Glossier balms are legendary, and not just because of their fun name: Balm Dotcom. You'll also get a super shiny lip gloss and the Generation G sheer matte lipstick. Choose your favorite shade for all three products.
A $44 VALUE
Home Office Lap Desk
LapGear
LapGear Home Office Lap Desk
Amazon
Home Office Lap Desk
LapGear
This cushioned lap desk will upgrade any working-from-bed situation thanks to the built-in durable surface, phone slot and mouse pad. 
Men’s Quinn Leather Bifold Flip ID Wallet
Fossil
Fossil Men’s Quinn Leather Bifold Flip ID Wallet
Amazon
Men’s Quinn Leather Bifold Flip ID Wallet
Fossil
Fossil’s leather flip wallet makes for a great, budget-friendly gift. 
Basketball Bounce Junior
Franklin Sports
Franklin Sports Basketball Bounce Junior
Kohl's
Basketball Bounce Junior
Franklin Sports
Hoop it up with this compact net enclosure basketball game complete with electronic LED scoring and announcer sounds, and two mini basketballs. 
Signature Cotton Triple Zip Hipster Crossbody Purse
Vera Bradley
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Triple Zip Hipster Crossbody Purse
Amazon
Signature Cotton Triple Zip Hipster Crossbody Purse
Vera Bradley
The Vera Bradley Hipster Signature bag is a slim crossbody bag to take anywhere. This purse comes in 28 different colors and patterns, too.
Original Buddha Board
Buddha Board
Original Buddha Board
Amazon
Original Buddha Board
Buddha Board
The Buddha Board is perfect for someone who likes art and winding down (perhaps with a glass of wine, too). The water painting board lets the user make a beautiful image while relaxing and appreciating the meditative moment before the water evaporates and the image fades away to leave room for another new creation. 
Eye Trio
Glossier
Eye Trio
Glossier
Eye Trio
Glossier
A liquid liner, an everyday mascara and a makeup remover walk into your shopping cart...
A $44 VALUE
Rose Gold Face Brush Set
LUXIE
LUXIE Rose Gold Face Brush Set
Nordstrom
Rose Gold Face Brush Set
LUXIE
Made from synthetic bristles, the four-piece set made includes a highlight brush, a blush brush, a foundation brush, and a tapered face brush for setting powder or liquid creams. 
Calming Shag Vegan Fur Donut Cuddler
Best Friends by Sheri
Best Friends by Sheri Calming Shag Vegan Fur Donut Cuddler
Amazon
Calming Shag Vegan Fur Donut Cuddler
Best Friends by Sheri
Whether it's a holiday gift for your pup or a friend's, this cozy faux shag bed is the ultimate place to curl up for a nap. It comes in several colors and sizes -- unfortunately, not one big enough for humans.
Off Topic Adult Party Game
Off Topic Adult Party Game
Amazon
Off Topic Adult Party Game
To play this 18+ board game, a card is drawn to set the topics and a die is rolled to set the letter everyone's responses must begin with. The fun begins when everyone debates their (sometimes ridiculous) answers. Because rounds pass quickly and it's so easy to play, Off Topic is a great game for people who aren't usually into game night.
REGULARLY $29.99
Aluminum USB Headphone Stand Holder
Satechi
Satechi Aluminum USB Headphone Stand Holder
Amazon
Aluminum USB Headphone Stand Holder
Satechi
A chic way to declutter any work-from-home setup: the Satechi Aluminum USB Headphone Stand Holder. In addition to displaying your headphones when not in use, it features three USB 3.0 ports and a hook on the back to store cables.
Triple the Glam Eyelash Kit
Lilly Lashes
Lilly Lashes Triple the Glam Eyelash Kit
Sephora
Triple the Glam Eyelash Kit
Lilly Lashes
This limited-edition glam box features the 3D Rome lash style, plus a full-size Triple X Mascara and a mini black-pigmented lash adhesive. 
Baby Unisex Footed Pajamas
Burt’s Bees
Burt’s Bees Baby Unisex Footed Pajamas
Amazon
Baby Unisex Footed Pajamas
Burt’s Bees
Cute and cozy Burt's Bees non-slip footed pajamas made from organic cotton. 
Tote-A-Ton 32.5-Inch Duffel Bag
Samsonite
Samsonite Tote-A-Ton 32.5-Inch Duffel Bag
Amazon
Tote-A-Ton 32.5-Inch Duffel Bag
Samsonite
A lightweight and durable bag works great for travel or storage. 
Throw Flannel Printed Ribbed 50x60 Red Plaid Ultra Soft
Safdie & Co.
Safdie & Co. Throw Flannel Printed Ribbed 50x60 Red Plaid
Amazon
Throw Flannel Printed Ribbed 50x60 Red Plaid Ultra Soft
Safdie & Co.
Warm up with an ultra soft flannel throw in a classic plaid design. 
Women’s Saturday Plus Relaxed Adjustable Cap
Adidas
adidas Women’s Saturday Plus Relaxed Adjustable Cap
Amazon
Women’s Saturday Plus Relaxed Adjustable Cap
Adidas
A funky, denim adjustable Adidas baseball cap that's perfect for a sporty look.  
REGULARLY $24
Wooden Jewelry/Watch Box with Glass Top — 2-Drawer, Black
Amazon Basics
AmazonBasics Wooden Jewelry/Watch Box with Glass Top — 2-Drawer,Black
Amazon
Wooden Jewelry/Watch Box with Glass Top — 2-Drawer, Black
Amazon Basics
Keep your jewelry collection organized with a two-drawer display box with a glass top and black painted finish. 
Men’s 100% Cotton Super Soft Flannel Plaid Pajama Pants
CYZ
CYZ Men’s 100% Cotton Super Soft Flannel Plaid Pajama Pants
Amazon
Men’s 100% Cotton Super Soft Flannel Plaid Pajama Pants
CYZ
Cozy up for a good night’s sleep with CYZ men’s flannel pajama pants. 
Women’s 6 Pack Runner Socks, Black
PUMA
PUMA Women’s 6 Pack Runner Socks, Black
Amazon
Women’s 6 Pack Runner Socks, Black
PUMA
Extra-soft and comfortable runner socks from Puma. 
REGULARLY $11.90
Leopard Makeup Sponge Set
Sephora Collection
Sephora Collection Leopard Makeup Sponge Set
Sephora
Leopard Makeup Sponge Set
Sephora Collection
Blending sponges are a must-have for any makeup lover’s collection.  

 

