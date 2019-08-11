See All the Red Carpet Looks From the 2019 Teen Choice Awards

Are your most stylish surfboards ready for this?



The 2019 Teen Choice Awards red carpet is already lighting up with bold celebs! The splashy stars from the worlds of music, film, television, sports, fashion, comedy and YouTube stepped out for the big event in Hermosa Beach, California, on Sunday, and their unique styles were all on display!



Sarah Hyland went for major summer vibes in a two-piece lace look, while KJ Apa and Maia Mitchell rode the pastel trend train and Zhavia Ward and the show's host, Lucy Hale, opted for red hot looks.



These celebs were far from the only ones who stood out on the red carpet. Click through the gallery below to see all of the fashionable arrivals.

