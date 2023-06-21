Shopping

Selena Gomez and Our Place Launch New Summer Cookware Collection

By Lauren Gruber
Selena Gomez
Our Place

Listen up, Selenators and Our Place fans: After the success of her best-selling collab last year, Selena Gomez and internet-famous cookware brand Our Place just dropped a limited-edition Summer Collection, and we want to add every single piece of cookware to our kitchens ASAP. 

According to Our Place, "This new summer collection is a continued celebration of Selena’s cooking journey." The cult-favorite Always Pan and Perfect Pot as well as their mini versions are now available in two brand new colors: earthy taupe Tierra and soothing blue Cielo. Plus, the collection features never-before-seen gold-brushed accents to honor Selenas love of gold.

Shop Our Place x Selena Gomez

"I've loved using my Our Place cookware - the Always Pan and Perfect Pot - this past year," said Gomez in a press statement. "I wanted to make a second collection and design even more pieces for people to learn to cook alongside me! I can't wait for everyone to get their hands on them. It really is cookware that inspires you to cook joyfully."

Everything in the collection is oven-safe and designed with Our Place's patented 10-in-1 multifunctionality. The new summer cookware collection also expanded to include the Oven Pan — a roasting pan-cookie sheet hybrid that can be used on the stovetop as a griddle and comes with a silicone oven mat. 

Always Pan 2.0
Always Pan® 2.0
Our Place
Always Pan 2.0

The internet famous Always Pan 2.0 now comes in two new colors, including this cheerful robin's egg blue. 

$150
Perfect Pot
Perfect Pot
Our Place
Perfect Pot

Our Place's reimagined cooking pot does it all — no, really. From boiling and baking to crisping and steaming, you can consider this your new favorite, all-in-one cooking essential.

$165
Oven Pan
Oven Pan
Our Place
Oven Pan

Our Place's oven pan is equipped with a reusable baking mat for an easier cleanup.

$125

Gomez and Our Place are a match made in heaven. Below, shop even more cookware options from Selena's collection — including new limited-edition colorways — to elevate your kitchen lineup. 10% of the profits will be donated to the Rare Impact Fund to expand mental health services for young people.

Mini Always Pan
Mini Always Pan
Our Place
Mini Always Pan

A smaller but mighty version of the original Always pan.

$115
Mini Perfect Pot
Mini Perfect Pot
Our Place
Mini Perfect Pot

This petite pot is just the right size for cooking up rice, sauces and sides.

$125
Cookware Set
Cookware Set
Our Place
Cookware Set

Bundle and save over $150 when you equip your whole kitchen with Our Place's best-selling pots and pans.

$555$395
Side Plates
Side Plates
Our Place
Side Plates

These dainty side plates are equal plates adorable and totally aesthetically-pleasing.

$40$30
Knife Trio
Knife Trio
Our Place
Knife Trio

Make meal prepping a breeze with this sleek knife trio from Our Place.

$170$145
Night + Day Glasses
Night + Day Glasses
Our Place
Night + Day Glasses

These handmade tumblers make even a glass of water feel fun.

$50

