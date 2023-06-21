Selena Gomez and Our Place Launch New Summer Cookware Collection
Listen up, Selenators and Our Place fans: After the success of her best-selling collab last year, Selena Gomez and internet-famous cookware brand Our Place just dropped a limited-edition Summer Collection, and we want to add every single piece of cookware to our kitchens ASAP.
According to Our Place, "This new summer collection is a continued celebration of Selena’s cooking journey." The cult-favorite Always Pan and Perfect Pot as well as their mini versions are now available in two brand new colors: earthy taupe Tierra and soothing blue Cielo. Plus, the collection features never-before-seen gold-brushed accents to honor Selenas love of gold.
"I've loved using my Our Place cookware - the Always Pan and Perfect Pot - this past year," said Gomez in a press statement. "I wanted to make a second collection and design even more pieces for people to learn to cook alongside me! I can't wait for everyone to get their hands on them. It really is cookware that inspires you to cook joyfully."
Everything in the collection is oven-safe and designed with Our Place's patented 10-in-1 multifunctionality. The new summer cookware collection also expanded to include the Oven Pan — a roasting pan-cookie sheet hybrid that can be used on the stovetop as a griddle and comes with a silicone oven mat.
The internet famous Always Pan 2.0 now comes in two new colors, including this cheerful robin's egg blue.
Our Place's reimagined cooking pot does it all — no, really. From boiling and baking to crisping and steaming, you can consider this your new favorite, all-in-one cooking essential.
Gomez and Our Place are a match made in heaven. Below, shop even more cookware options from Selena's collection — including new limited-edition colorways — to elevate your kitchen lineup. 10% of the profits will be donated to the Rare Impact Fund to expand mental health services for young people.
A smaller but mighty version of the original Always pan.
This petite pot is just the right size for cooking up rice, sauces and sides.
Bundle and save over $150 when you equip your whole kitchen with Our Place's best-selling pots and pans.
These dainty side plates are equal plates adorable and totally aesthetically-pleasing.
Make meal prepping a breeze with this sleek knife trio from Our Place.
These handmade tumblers make even a glass of water feel fun.
