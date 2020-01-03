Selena Gomez ditched the cold weather for a sunny getaway.

The 27-year-old singer enjoyed New Year's Eve by soaking up the sun while on vacation in Hawaii. Ringing in 2020 in the tropical island, Gomez was spotted wearing an olive two-piece high-waisted bathing suit while on the deck of a yacht. She was makeup-free and her brown tresses were in messy waves.

The "Lose You to Love Me" songstress appeared in good spirits as she tanned and took in the views. Gomez is just a week away from releasing her third solo album. Titled Rare, the LP comes almost five years after Revival.

Fans have already heard two new songs from Rare, "Lose You to Love Me," as well as "Look at Her Now." The 13-track album is one of Gomez's most personal bodies of work. She's previously said in an interview with KISS FM UK that it will give fans an intimate look into her past and her present, something she was both eager and cautious to do.

"I had to take my time with it. I did not let myself step back. I said, 'Let's just do everything and then from there we can see where I want it to fit on the album,'" she said. "I feel from the first track to the very last one, you're going to have an understanding of where I am, where I was, and I'm excited about that... It's not going to be a record where you're like, 'I don't really understand what that song's about. It's just got a cool beat.'"

"This record, you're going to know everything I'm talking about," Gomez teased.

Rare will debut on Jan. 10. Hear more about Gomez's upcoming album in the video below.

