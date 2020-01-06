Selena Gomez Gets Stung by a Man O' War While Vacationing in Hawaii

Selena Gomez had a scary moment at the beach.

Ahead of the release of her album, Rare, the 27-year-old singer has been enjoying a Hawaiian getaway with her pals. While relaxing on the beach on New Year's Day, though, Gomez was stung by a man o' war.

Similar in look to a jellyfish, National Geographic reports that a man o' war sting on humans is "excruciatingly painful, but rarely deadly."

That description seems to ring true for Gomez, who was seen sitting down and wincing in pain after being stung. While she was dealing with the injury, her friends crowded around her to offer support, before going to grab someone to carry her the rest of the way.

In a pic that was taken on the beach, a man is seen giving smiling Gomez a piggyback ride.

ET has reached out to Gomez's rep for comment.

Backgrid

A man o' war. Matt Cardy/Getty Images

The sting came one day after Gomez was spotted lounging in a bikini while on a yacht. Sporting an olive two-piece high-waisted bathing suit, Gomez was all smiles and makeup free while enjoying a day at sea.

Days after the sting, Gomez is currently sick. In a video posted to her Instagram Story, the singer can be heard coughing in the car, while her friends turn their head away from her.

"I'm sick and my friends don't want to hang out with me," she wrote alongside the image.

Instagram

Despite her illness, Gomez is still hard at work ahead of the Friday release of Rare. In a series of videos posted to her Instagram Story, Gomez revealed that she was busy signing 20,000 copies of her album.

Instagram

As for what fans can expect from her new music, she recently told Apple Music that it's "very much where I am, however that looks."

"It's actually really cool because even down to the tracklist and putting them in order, it goes really well with one another," she added.

Back in July, a source told ET that Gomez's new music will be "a different side of Selena and very personal."

"Selena has gone through a lot over the years and is ready to share it with the world," the source added.

