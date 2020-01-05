Selena Gomez Teases Lyrics to New Album

Selena Gomez is gearing up for the release of her new album!

Over the last few days, the 27-year-old singer has taken to Instagram to share lyrics from her upcoming album, Rare, ahead of its release on Friday. The posts came after Gomez revealed the tracklist for her album last month.

Alongside cool-toned pics of herself relaxing on a bed, laying on the floor, and sitting in a bathtub, Gomez has excited fans with a sneak peek of what they can expect from her first album since 2015's Revival.

"Feels so good to dance again #7DaysToRare," the first post read.

"If the only other option’s letting go – I’ll stay vulnerable. #6DaysToRare," Gomez captioned the second pic.

"People can go from people you know to people you don’t. #5DaysToRare," she wrote alongside the most recent photo.

In an interview with Apple Music, Gomez teased a bit about what fans can expect from the 11 yet-to-be released tracks off of Rare.

"The rest of [the album] is very much where I am, however that looks," she said. "And it's actually really cool because even down to the tracklist and putting them in order, it goes really well with one another."

Back in July, a source told ET that Gomez's new music will be "a different side of Selena and very personal."

"Selena has gone through a lot over the years and is ready to share it with the world," the source added.

