Selena Gomez is sharing a message of self-love and self-acceptance to social media.

The singer and Only Murders in the Building star took to her Instagram stories, and posted a photo of herself in her early 20s, in which she was snapped wearing a bikini next to a pool.

Gomez wrote over the photo, "Today, I realized I will never look like this again."

The actress followed that up with another more contemporary photo of her in a swimsuit stepping out of the ocean and onto a yacht back in January 2023.

"I'm not perfect but I am proud to be who I am," Gomez wrote. "Sometimes, I forget it's OK to be me."

The post comes shortly after Gomez confirmed that she would be reprising her role as Alex Russo in the forthcoming sequel series to Wizards of Waverly Place -- the Disney channel show that served as her breakthrough role when she was a teen.

Just last week, the principal cast members from the original show confirmed the news that a sequel was in the works and that they would reprise their roles.

On Instagram, the Rare Beauty founder shared a photo of herself and former co-star David Henrie on-set years ago along with a caption that solidified her magical return. "We're Back," the actress captioned the Story.

In addition to sharing the image, the following slide on her Story featured the Deadline article that broke the news, along with the caption, "So excited."

Gomez also recently announced, earlier this month, that she would be taking a step back from social media and sharing things on different platforms.

Gomez, who previously took social media breaks in February and October of last year, shared a video of boyfriend Benny Blanco, and wrote "I'm off social for a while. I'm focusing on what really matters."

