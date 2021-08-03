Selena Gomez doesn't appreciate people making fun of her organ transplant. The 29-year-old Only Murders in the Building star reacted to The Good Fight bringing up her procedure during a scene in one of their episodes last month.

"I am not sure how writing jokes about organ transplants for television shows has become a thing but sadly it has apparently," Gomez wrote on social media on Tuesday. "I hope in the next writer’s room when one of these tasteless jokes are presented it’s called out immediately and doesn’t make it on air."

"My fans always have my back. LOVE YOU," she continued, adding a link to an organ donor page and asking, "If you are able to please sign up to be an organ donor."

My fans always have my back. LOVE YOU. If you are able to please sign up to be an organ donor https://t.co/4GSEiHEfEf — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) August 3, 2021

The scene occurred in the show's fourth episode of season 5, where a streaming executive (Wayne Brady) asks Liz Reddick (Audra McDonald) to do a sensitivity test on a client. The team then discusses cancel culture and what is and isn't off-limits.

While some characters suggest that people can't joke about necrophilia and autism, a character named Jim (Ifádansi Rashad) quips, "Selena Gomez’s kidney transplant." After the episode aired, Gomez's fans took to social media to call the show out.

ET has reached out to Paramount+ and CBS Studios for further comment.

The scene comes eight months after "Respect Selena Gomez" trended on Twitter after a scene from the Saved By the Bell reboot went viral. In the clip, two high school students are seen arguing about who was the singer's kidney donor for her transplant.

"I know for a fact that Selena Gomez's kidney donor was Justin Bieber's mom. God, I wish that I had my phone so that I could prove it,” one character says, while another character replies, "Prove what? That you’re an idiot? It was Demi Lovato's kidney. They’re best friends, like you and I were."

In another scene, graffiti reading, "Does Selena Gomez even have a kidney?" can be spotted on the wall in the background.

Gomez underwent a kidney transplant in 2017 to combat her Lupus. She later revealed it was her friend and Grown-ish actress Francia Raisa who was her donor.

"Selena was really upset by the Saved by the Bell scene about her health and thought of it as bullying and offensive," a source told ET following the viral scene. "She felt as though her kidney transplant, and others who have gone through that, was used as a joke at her expense."

After outrage, Peacock, NBCUniversal and the show’s executive producers apologized, saying in a statement to ET: "We apologize. It was never our intention to make light of Selena's health. We have been in touch with her team and will be making a donation to her charity, The Selena Gomez Fund for Lupus Research at USC."

Raisa reacted to the controversy on her Instagram Story, writing in part, "Some of the cast and producers have reached out to me personally to apologize for this and I truly appreciate that."

The scene was later removed from the Saved by the Bell episode. See more on the controversy in the video below.

