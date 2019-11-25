Selena Gomez gave her first live TV performance in two years on Sunday night at the 2019 American Music Awards, which inevitably led to her feeling some nerves about hitting the stage.

In addition, the 27-year-old singer also performed for the first time on television her two new singles, the emotional ballad "Lose You to Love Me" and her upbeat track, "Look at Her Now." Her return to the stage was met with mixed reviews, and a source tells ET that Gomez was "definitely nervous and stressed" ahead of opening the AMAs with her new songs.

"She put a lot of pressure on herself to give a great performance," the source says.

While it's being reported that Gomez suffered a panic attack just prior to taking the AMAs stage, our source says this was not the case. "Was she a little panicked? Yes. But it was not a panic attack," the source clarifies.

While not everyone had nice things to say about the performance, Gomez's fans and famous friends seemed to enjoy her big return. One fan tweeted: "I love your performance, you look so pretty. I have anxiety too and you are a warrior. Thank you [for being] a role model to me and others, @selenagomez."

I love your performance you look so pretty, i have anxiety too and you are a warrior thank you to be a role model to me and others @selenagomez — Isabel Zambrano (@Isazamb18) November 25, 2019

Performance de Selena Gomez aux #AMAs (24/11): pic.twitter.com/q2YtUnKRYj — Selena Gomez Source (@SSFRMedias) November 25, 2019

Gomez's best friend, Taylor Swift, was also clearly loving her pal's "Look at Her Now" song, as she was seen enthusiastically dancing and singing along to the performance.

Taylor Swift was the biggest fan during Selena Gomez’s Look at Her Now #AMAs performance but Billie Eilish was feeling it too. pic.twitter.com/azEng1x5dO — Alyssa Bailey (@alyssabailey) November 25, 2019

Gomez returned the favor when Swift took the stage to perform her medley of hits as this year's Artist of the Decade.

Selena Gomez stands with Taylor Swift's parents, Andrea and Scott Kingsley Swift, as they watch their daughter perform at the 2019 American Music Awards on Nov. 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Kevin Mazur/AMA2019/Getty Images for dcp

While these besties always steal the show, there were many more memorable moments at the AMAs. Here are some of our faves:

