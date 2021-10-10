Selena Gomez's Slouchy Winter Coat is Perfect for 2021
While romance rumors are swirling about Selena Gomez and Chris Evans, we’ve been hard at work eyeing each and every winter coat the star has been sporting in ‘Only Murders in the Building’ and IRL. The 29-year-old singer stepped out in one cozy ensemble featuring a creamy white, oversized wool coat that we're obsessed with.
While we love a polished, tailored coat, everyone needs an option in their wardrobe like this one from Free People that’s perfect for layering bulky sweaters underneath. A style like this is ideal for the winter months where warmth is key. (And, if you're still on the hunt for coats to keep you warm and stylish this winter, ET Style rounded up the best coats to wear in snowy weather.)
Selena paired this cozy coat with sweats and sneakers, and since this is basically our work-from-home uniform, we hunted down all the details on this look for you.
