Check off your holiday shopping list at Sephora's Cyber Week sale.
'Tis the season for beauty lovers to rejoice. As Cyber Week unfolds, Sephora is unwrapping a treasure trove of deals on best-selling makeup, skin care, hair care and more, providing the perfect opportunity to stock up for winter.
Shop the Sephora Cyber Week Sale
Now through Monday, November 27, Sephora is offering 30% off select beauty brands and up to 50% off beauty essentials. Each day of the Sephora Cyber Week Sale spotlights a different brand, offering a 30% discount on its bestsellers. The excitement has already kicked off with deals on Fresh, Lancôme and Tarte, but the anticipation builds with upcoming features such as Sunday Riley on Thursday, November 23 and Fenty Beauty on Friday, November 24. The beauty extravaganza doesn't stop there; shoppers can expect more days of fantastic beauty deals from top brands through Cyber Monday.
Whether you've been waiting for the right time to stock up on everyday skincare essentials or want to save on luxury holiday gifts and stocking stuffers, the Sephora Cyber Week Event has you covered. The Sephora sale has a number of limited-edition skincare sets and makeup bundles available to shop for less that make excellent presents.
Ahead, jumpstart your beauty haul and shop our top picks from the Sephora Cyber Week Sale.
tarte SEA Drink of H2O Hydrating Boost Moisturizer
A gel moisturizer that also firms and restores the skin using hyaluronic acid, squalene and a proprietary blend of algae and marine flower extracts.
Lancôme Advanced Génifique Radiance Boosting Face Serum
A good night's sleep in a bottle, this serum adds hydration to your morning and evening routine.
FOREO LUNA Mini 3
Bring the lavish spa experience to your own bathroom with the LUNA Mini 3. This smart brush is specifically made for people with combination skin and sensitive skin.
Milk Makeup Sunshine Skin Tint Clean SPF 30 Foundation
Even out skin tone and work with a buildable, sheer base with Milk Makeup's Sunshine Skin Tint Clean SPF 30 Foundation.
Dyson Limited Edition Airwrap Multi Styler in Ceramic Pop
The Ceramic Pop, a unique addition to the Dyson collection, is crafted to make a statement with its vibrant design and is equipped with six versatile attachments to cater to various hair types, lengths and styles.
Bobbi Brown Long-Wear Waterproof Cream Eyeshadow Stick
Bobbi Brown's Long-Wear Waterproof Cream Eyeshadow Stick effortlessly glides on and remains in place for 24 hours.
T3 AireBrush Duo Interchangeable Hot Air Blow Dry Brush
Featuring T3 IonFlow Technology, the AireBrush Duo Interchangeable Hot Air Blow Dry Brush takes your hair from smooth to bouncy.
Saie Lip Blur Soft-Matte Hydrating Lipstick with Hyaluronic Acid
Saie's Lip Blur Soft-Matte Hydrating Lipstick is enriched with nourishing ingredients, such as hyaluronic acid, to moisturize and smooth the lips.
Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner
Get your best cat-eye yet with this smudge-proof, long lasting eyeliner with a soft felt tip that makes application easy.
Lancôme Rénergie Lift Multi-Action Ultra Dark Circle Correcting Eye Cream
Rénergie Lift Multi-Action Ultra Eye Cream by Lancôme is a silky, anti-aging eye cream that works to visibly reduce dark circles, depuff under-eye bags, and smooth fine lines for re-hydrated, younger-looking eyes.
NuFACE Mini+ Facial Toning Device
If you're in the market to invest in a high-tech anti-aging device, consider the NuFACE. Using microcurrent technology, the FDA-cleared device stimulates surface areas of the face and neck to contour, tone, and improve the look of fine lines and wrinkles.
Tarte Tartelette Toasted Eyeshadow Palette
Get the Tarte Tartelette Toasted Eyeshadow Palette for daytime and nighttime makeup looks.
Too Faced Super Fine Brow Detailer Eyebrow Pencil
"Absolutely run to buy this pencil!" wrote one rave reviewer of Too Faced's brow detailer. "This is so smooth and actually saves me time because it fills my brows in so quickly! It’s like butter on my skin. This is my holy grail eyebrow pencil now!"
OLEHENRIKSEN Banana Bright Sun-Kissed Self-Tanning Face Primer with Vitamin C
Get your glow on with this multitasking primer that claims to brighten your skin with vitamin C and doubles as a gradual tanner.
For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.
RELATED CONTENT: