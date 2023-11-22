Sales & Deals

Sephora's Cyber Week Sale Is Happening Now — Here Are All the Best Beauty Deals

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Rare Beauty at Sephora
Sephora
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 12:50 PM PST, November 22, 2023

Check off your holiday shopping list at Sephora's Cyber Week sale.

'Tis the season for beauty lovers to rejoice. As Cyber Week unfolds, Sephora is unwrapping a treasure trove of deals on best-selling makeup, skin care, hair care and more, providing the perfect opportunity to stock up for winter. 

Shop the Sephora Cyber Week Sale

Now through Monday, November 27, Sephora is offering 30% off select beauty brands and up to 50% off beauty essentials. Each day of the Sephora Cyber Week Sale spotlights a different brand, offering a 30% discount on its bestsellers. The excitement has already kicked off with deals on Fresh, Lancôme and Tarte, but the anticipation builds with upcoming features such as Sunday Riley on Thursday, November 23 and Fenty Beauty on Friday, November 24. The beauty extravaganza doesn't stop there; shoppers can expect more days of fantastic beauty deals from top brands through Cyber Monday

Whether you've been waiting for the right time to stock up on everyday skincare essentials or want to save on luxury holiday gifts and stocking stuffers, the Sephora Cyber Week Event has you covered. The Sephora sale has a number of limited-edition skincare sets and makeup bundles available to shop for less that make excellent presents.

Ahead, jumpstart your beauty haul and shop our top picks from the Sephora Cyber Week Sale.

tarte SEA Drink of H2O Hydrating Boost Moisturizer

tarte SEA Drink of H2O Hydrating Boost Moisturizer
Sephora

tarte SEA Drink of H2O Hydrating Boost Moisturizer

A gel moisturizer that also firms and restores the skin using hyaluronic acid, squalene and a proprietary blend of algae and marine flower extracts.

$39 $19

Shop Now

Lancôme Advanced Génifique Radiance Boosting Face Serum

Lancôme Advanced Génifique Radiance Boosting Face Serum
Sephora

Lancôme Advanced Génifique Radiance Boosting Face Serum

A good night's sleep in a bottle, this serum adds hydration to your morning and evening routine. 

$88 $62

Shop Now

FOREO LUNA Mini 3

FOREO LUNA Mini 3
Sephora

FOREO LUNA Mini 3

Bring the lavish spa experience to your own bathroom with the LUNA Mini 3. This smart brush is specifically made for people with combination skin and sensitive skin. 

$179 $125

Shop Now

Milk Makeup Sunshine Skin Tint Clean SPF 30 Foundation

Milk Makeup Sunshine Skin Tint Clean SPF 30 Foundation
Sephora

Milk Makeup Sunshine Skin Tint Clean SPF 30 Foundation

Even out skin tone and work with a buildable, sheer base with Milk Makeup's Sunshine Skin Tint Clean SPF 30 Foundation.

$42 $21

Shop Now

Dyson Limited Edition Airwrap Multi Styler in Ceramic Pop

Dyson Limited Edition Airwrap Multi Styler in Ceramic Pop
Sephora

Dyson Limited Edition Airwrap Multi Styler in Ceramic Pop

The Ceramic Pop, a unique addition to the Dyson collection, is crafted to make a statement with its vibrant design and is equipped with six versatile attachments to cater to various hair types, lengths and styles.

$599 $499

Shop Now

Bobbi Brown Long-Wear Waterproof Cream Eyeshadow Stick

Bobbi Brown Long-Wear Waterproof Cream Eyeshadow Stick
Sephora

Bobbi Brown Long-Wear Waterproof Cream Eyeshadow Stick

Bobbi Brown's Long-Wear Waterproof Cream Eyeshadow Stick effortlessly glides on and remains in place for 24 hours.

$33 $23

Shop Now

T3 AireBrush Duo Interchangeable Hot Air Blow Dry Brush

T3 AireBrush Duo Interchangeable Hot Air Blow Dry Brush
Sephora

T3 AireBrush Duo Interchangeable Hot Air Blow Dry Brush

Featuring T3 IonFlow Technology, the AireBrush Duo Interchangeable Hot Air Blow Dry Brush takes your hair from smooth to bouncy.

$190 $143

Shop Now

Saie Lip Blur Soft-Matte Hydrating Lipstick with Hyaluronic Acid

Saie Lip Blur Soft-Matte Hydrating Lipstick with Hyaluronic Acid
Sephora

Saie Lip Blur Soft-Matte Hydrating Lipstick with Hyaluronic Acid

Saie's Lip Blur Soft-Matte Hydrating Lipstick is enriched with nourishing ingredients, such as hyaluronic acid, to moisturize and smooth the lips.

$24 $12

Shop Now

Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner

Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner
Sephora

Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner

Get your best cat-eye yet with this smudge-proof, long lasting eyeliner with a soft felt tip that makes application easy.

$24 $12

Shop Now

Lancôme Rénergie Lift Multi-Action Ultra Dark Circle Correcting Eye Cream

Lancôme Rénergie Lift Multi-Action Ultra Dark Circle Correcting Eye Cream
Sephora

Lancôme Rénergie Lift Multi-Action Ultra Dark Circle Correcting Eye Cream

Rénergie Lift Multi-Action Ultra Eye Cream by Lancôme is a silky, anti-aging eye cream that works to visibly reduce dark circles, depuff under-eye bags, and smooth fine lines for re-hydrated, younger-looking eyes.

$82 $57

Shop Now

NuFACE Mini+ Facial Toning Device

NuFACE Mini+ Facial Toning Device
Sephora

NuFACE Mini+ Facial Toning Device

If you're in the market to invest in a high-tech anti-aging device, consider the NuFACE. Using microcurrent technology, the FDA-cleared device stimulates surface areas of the face and neck to contour, tone, and improve the look of fine lines and wrinkles.

$250 $188

Shop Now

Tarte Tartelette Toasted Eyeshadow Palette

Tarte Tartelette Toasted Eyeshadow Palette
Sephora

Tarte Tartelette Toasted Eyeshadow Palette

Get the Tarte Tartelette Toasted Eyeshadow Palette for daytime and nighttime makeup looks. 

$45 $32

Shop Now

Too Faced Super Fine Brow Detailer Eyebrow Pencil

Too Faced Super Fine Brow Detailer Eyebrow Pencil
Sephora

Too Faced Super Fine Brow Detailer Eyebrow Pencil

"Absolutely run to buy this pencil!" wrote one rave reviewer of Too Faced's brow detailer. "This is so smooth and actually saves me time because it fills my brows in so quickly! It’s like butter on my skin. This is my holy grail eyebrow pencil now!"

$25 $13

Shop Now

OLEHENRIKSEN Banana Bright Sun-Kissed Self-Tanning Face Primer with Vitamin C

OLEHENRIKSEN Banana Bright Sun-Kissed Self-Tanning Face Primer with Vitamin C
Sephora

OLEHENRIKSEN Banana Bright Sun-Kissed Self-Tanning Face Primer with Vitamin C

Get your glow on with this multitasking primer that claims to brighten your skin with vitamin C and doubles as a gradual tanner.

$40 $28

Shop Now

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

RELATED CONTENT:

Save Up to 30% on Must-Have Tarte Cosmetics for Black Friday

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 30% on Must-Have Tarte Cosmetics for Black Friday

Get 30% Off Benefit Cosmetics During Its Black Friday Sale

Sales & Deals

Get 30% Off Benefit Cosmetics During Its Black Friday Sale

Save 25% on Every Augustinus Bader Product at this Black Friday Sale

Sales & Deals

Save 25% on Every Augustinus Bader Product at this Black Friday Sale

Charlotte Tilbury Black Friday Deals: Save Up to 30% On Beauty Kits

Sales & Deals

Charlotte Tilbury Black Friday Deals: Save Up to 30% On Beauty Kits

Save 30% on Gwyneth Paltrow and Hailey Bieber's Avène Skincare Faves

Sales & Deals

Save 30% on Gwyneth Paltrow and Hailey Bieber's Avène Skincare Faves

Save Up to 50% on Best-Selling Skincare at Kiehl's Black Friday Sale

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 50% on Best-Selling Skincare at Kiehl's Black Friday Sale

The Best Black Friday Beauty Deals of 2023 That You Can Shop Now

Sales & Deals

The Best Black Friday Beauty Deals of 2023 That You Can Shop Now

The Best REN Skincare Black Friday Deals We're Adding to Our Carts

Sales & Deals

The Best REN Skincare Black Friday Deals We're Adding to Our Carts

Save 25% on Celeb-Loved Beauty Products at the Kosas Black Friday Sale

Sales & Deals

Save 25% on Celeb-Loved Beauty Products at the Kosas Black Friday Sale

The Celeb-Loved Solawave Skincare Wand Has a BOGO Black Friday Deal

Sales & Deals

The Celeb-Loved Solawave Skincare Wand Has a BOGO Black Friday Deal

Tags: