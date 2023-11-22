'Tis the season for beauty lovers to rejoice. As Cyber Week unfolds, Sephora is unwrapping a treasure trove of deals on best-selling makeup, skin care, hair care and more, providing the perfect opportunity to stock up for winter.

Shop the Sephora Cyber Week Sale

Now through Monday, November 27, Sephora is offering 30% off select beauty brands and up to 50% off beauty essentials. Each day of the Sephora Cyber Week Sale spotlights a different brand, offering a 30% discount on its bestsellers. The excitement has already kicked off with deals on Fresh, Lancôme and Tarte, but the anticipation builds with upcoming features such as Sunday Riley on Thursday, November 23 and Fenty Beauty on Friday, November 24. The beauty extravaganza doesn't stop there; shoppers can expect more days of fantastic beauty deals from top brands through Cyber Monday.

Whether you've been waiting for the right time to stock up on everyday skincare essentials or want to save on luxury holiday gifts and stocking stuffers, the Sephora Cyber Week Event has you covered. The Sephora sale has a number of limited-edition skincare sets and makeup bundles available to shop for less that make excellent presents.

Ahead, jumpstart your beauty haul and shop our top picks from the Sephora Cyber Week Sale.

FOREO LUNA Mini 3 Sephora FOREO LUNA Mini 3 Bring the lavish spa experience to your own bathroom with the LUNA Mini 3. This smart brush is specifically made for people with combination skin and sensitive skin. $179 $125 Shop Now

NuFACE Mini+ Facial Toning Device Sephora NuFACE Mini+ Facial Toning Device If you're in the market to invest in a high-tech anti-aging device, consider the NuFACE. Using microcurrent technology, the FDA-cleared device stimulates surface areas of the face and neck to contour, tone, and improve the look of fine lines and wrinkles. $250 $188 Shop Now

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

