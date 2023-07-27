Shakira had an unexpected visitor on the set of her latest music video.

The 46-year-old singer shared a hilarious behind-the-scenes clip from her "Copa Vacía" shoot, in which shrieks and attempts to move away from a live rat that had photobombed her shot. Shakira appears in the zone as she lip syncs to the camera, dressed in full mermaid garb as she lies on the wet ground littered with trash for the scene. Then, a rat approaches her hair from the side.

Shakira bolts upright as she screams, revealing a pink wig affixed to the ground behind her head. With her legs restricted by her mermaid tail, Shakira is stuck in place while waiting for the rat to leave.

"Cosas que le pasan hasta a las sirenas 🤷‍♀️" she captioned the funny video, which translates to: "Things that happen to mermaids 🤷‍♀️"

Shakira released the full video for her collaboration with Manuel Turizo earlier this month. The song's title, "Copa Vacía," translates in English to "Empty Glass." And, yes, the rat does make a blink-and-you'll miss it appearance early in the video.

The storyline follows Shakira as a mermaid who is plucked from her beautiful sea home by a man, who brings her to land and traps her in a shallow fish tank while paying little attention to her. She spends some time on a beach filled with garbage and, in the end, is strung up by a chain and left hanging.

"I've been thirsty for you for a while, I don't know why" she sings in an English translation of the song's chorus. "I'm left wanting more and wanting to drink from an empty glass / I've been thirsty for you for a while, I don't know why / I'm left with more desire and eager to drink from an empty glass."

Then, in the second verse, she dives deeper into feeling neglected in a relationship.

"You're always busy with so much business / It would do you good, my love, a little bit of leisure / Relax here on the sofa and give me your attention, oh oh," she sings. "You don't have to be a poet to sweeten my ear / Drop the phone, use your hands with me / I know you're hot but I'm much hotter."

Just after sharing her behind-the-scenes post, Shakira followed up with some personal snapshots of family time with her sons at the Los Angeles Dodgers game this week.

"At the Dodgers game with the kiddos last night! amazing game!" she wrote, posing with sons Milan, 10, and Sasha, 8.

It's been one year since Shakira announced her separation from her partner of more than a decade, Gerard Piqué, amid allegations of cheating.

Earlier this month, Shakira was spotted enjoying a low-key dinner with Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler in London at Novikov Restaurant & Bar, arriving separately just after 10 p.m. on July 12. The pair also went their separate ways at the end of the night -- just minutes apart, around 1:30 a.m. -- with the NBA player's security team escorting the "Hips Don't Lie" singer to her car.

Inside the hot spot, a source says the duo was "looking cozy" as they enjoyed sushi and cocktails.

