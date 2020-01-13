'Shameless' to End After Season 11

One more for the Gallagher clan.

Shameless has been renewed for an 11th and final season, Showtime announced Monday at the winter Television Critics Association press tour. The long-running family comedy's farewell season will premiere this summer.

“The characters of Shameless have brought Showtime viewers more laughs and tears and pure enjoyment than any program in our history,” said Gary Levine, President of Entertainment at Showtime Networks. “While we are sad to bid the Gallaghers farewell, we couldn’t be more confident in the ability of showrunner John Wells, his writing team and this great cast to bring our series to its appropriately Shameless conclusion.”



“I’m unbelievably thankful for all of the years of support from Gary Levine and everyone at Showtime that’s allowed us to make Shameless,” said Wells, executive producer of Shameless. “It’s been a fantastic experience and all of us in the cast and crew have had a wonderful time following the lives of the Gallagher family and friends. It’s been a pleasure!”

News of Shameless' final season comes one year after Cameron Monaghan returned to the series after initially announcing his exit in October 2018. Leading lady Emmy Rossumdeparted the series after nine seasons.

In addition to Monaghan, the cast includes William H. Macy, Jeremy Allen White, Ethan Cutkosky, Shanola Hampton, Steve Howey, Emma Kenney, Christian Isaiah, Noel Fisher and Kate Miner.

Shameless debuted in the winter of 2011 and ranks as the network’s No. 1 comedy, its longest-running series and has the youngest-skewing audience of any Showtime series. Season 10 currently averages 5.7 million weekly viewers across multiple platforms.

Shameless airs its season 10 finale on Sunday, Jan. 26 on Showtime.

