Shana Moakler Sells Engagement Ring From Travis Barker for Over $96,000
Shanna Moakler has sold the engagement ring Travis Barker used to propose to her back in 2003 during a trip to Disneyland.
The actress used the jewelry-selling website Worthy to unload the 4-carat round cut solitaire diamond ring. At the close of the auction Tuesday, there were 17 bids and one lucky buyer, who purchased the ring for $96,500.
Moakler told ET the ring was her dream ring, but it's time to move on, what with their 2008 divorce long behind them and Barker marrying Kourtney Kardashian in a lavish Italian wedding.
"I think it is a beautiful piece and truly was my dream ring," Moakler shared. "However, that chapter of my life is over and even though wearing it at one time brought me great joy, I hope it will find a new home and continue to bring someone as much happiness as it once did to me. It's truly an iconic ring!"
Moakler was originally hoping to sell the ring for $120,000, though she told Us Weekly it's worth around $160,000. Barker and Moakler got married in 2004 in Santa Barbara and divorced four years later. Moakler and Barker share two children -- 18-year-old Landon and 16-year-old Alabama. Moakler also has a 23-year-old daughter, Atiana, from a previous relationship with former pro boxer Oscar De La Hoya.
Nearly a week after Barker and Kardashian tied the knot, Moakler told ET she wishes the happy couple "a lovely marriage." She added, "It was a beautiful gesture to include my children in such a gorgeous affair. I'm also happy that Alabama, Atiana and Landon had the opportunity see Italy."
Moakler previously set the record straight about her feelings toward the couple in February, telling ET, "I think people, because of things that have happened in the press, or comments that I have made, people think that I'm really obsessed with the relationship or I'm bitter or I'm jealous, but I'm really just not."
