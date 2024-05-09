Sherri Shepherd just spilled every detail about her love life.

The Sherri host visited The Jennifer Hudson Show on Thursday, where she chatted with Jennifer Hudson about how she flirts with her guests.

When asked if she would date any of the guests who have been on her show, Shepherd, 57, answered Hudson, 42, without missing a beat.

"Girl, would I? Uh, yes!" Shepherd stated as if the question wasn't even up for debate.

"First of all, that's my opening line. If I see somebody cute, I'll walk up to them and I'll say, 'You know what, you gotta come play with me on my couch,'" the single mom continued.

The audience erupted in laughter and applause.

"Y'all get your mind out of the gutter -- my talk show couch," Shepherd clarified. "I say, 'Come sit on my couch and play. I wanna talk to you.'"

Sherri Shepherd on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show.' - Chris Haston / Warner Bros

She encouraged Hudson to do the same.

"You need to do that because I watch you, and there's some people that come on the show and they flirt with you," Shepherd said. "You gotta flirt back, Jennifer. You gotta smile. Give them a little extra three seconds."

Hudson said she wouldn't know what to do, so Shepherd gave her a few tips, which included seductively eating popcorn, giving hugs and telling guests "you smell so good."

"You gotta bring your voice down, that sexy Jennifer voice," Shepherd said.

Sherri Shepherd and Jennifer Hudson on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show.' - Chris Haston / Warner Bros

But there's one thing that always works for Shepherd without fail.

"One other thing I always say to make a man feel good, I always look at them and I say, 'Did I see you dancing with the Chippendales dancers?' They could have a big stomach and flat feet and it will make them feel so good," she said.

Anything else when it comes to flirting?

"You find something to compliment them," Shepherd added. "If they're bald-headed, go, 'Ooh, I would like to rub that bald head.'"

